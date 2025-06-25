Natural Disaster Prep Survey and Statistics 2024

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
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  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Natural Disaster Prep Survey and Statistics 2024

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

25 June 2025 | See disclaimer

There’s no denying that natural disasters are becoming more frequent, and more severe. But how do Aussies prepare their home, car, and contents in the lead-up to a dry or wet season?

Budget Direct surveyed 963 Australians over 18 years of age to find out the proactive natural disaster preparation habits used to keep us and our communities safe.

Quick Stats

  • Nearly 62% of respondents said they had an emergency kit prepared for natural disasters.

  • South Australians are the most prepared, with 30% surveyed preparing for natural disaster seasons 6 months in advance.

  • Aussies are four times more likely to check on mum (20%) than dad (5%) during a wild storm, according to a groundbreaking new study.

  • Respondents said clearing gutters and drains, no matter if the natural disaster is a flood, bushfire or storm, came out on top as one of the best ways to prepare (64%, 67% and 55%).

  • Aussies who were surveyed also said the most valuable item in their emergency kit was their passport and identification details (30%), with insurance policy, cash, and a torch next in at 14% and 13%.

  • Almost 90% of survey respondents use weather monitoring apps or websites such as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) to review weather warnings.

For a happy-go-lucky country, Aussies Are a Prepared Bunch

Do you prepare your home / car / contents for natural disasters?

Australia

It seems Aussies are indeed a prepared bunch — nearly 60% of survey respondents prepare their homes, cars, or contents for natural disasters.

A third of respondents ‘sometimes’ prepare.

Just over 10% of respondents do not prepare for natural disasters and a mere 1% of respondents ‘never’ prepare their home, car, or contents for natural disasters.

Do you have an emergency kit prepared?

Australia

An impressive 62% of survey respondents have an emergency kit prepared.

Age

Those surveyed aged 38-47 were the most prepared, with 70% of this age group surveyed having an emergency kit prepared.

Respondents aged 28-37 were next, with 66% of survey respondents having an emergency kit prepared.

Just over 44% of survey respondents aged 18-27 did not have an emergency kit, making them the least prepared age group in the survey.

South Australians Are The Most Prepared For Natural Disaster Seasons

How far in advance do you prepare your home / car / contents for natural disaster season?

Gender

MaleFemaleAustralia
6 months in advance19.4%18.2%18.8%
3 months in advance23.6%18.7%21.2%
A month in advance29.4%26.0%27.8%
A week in advance18.8%24.9%21.7%
I do not prepare8.9%12.2%10.5%

The survey reveals that most Australians are preparing for natural disaster seasons at least one month in advance, with almost 30% of respondents doing so.

Just over 20% of respondents either prepared 3 months in advance, or at least a week in advance.

More men surveyed prepared 6 months in advance (20%) compared to their female counterparts (18%).

Only 10% of respondents do not prepare for natural disasters.

State

NSWVicQldWASA
6 months in advance19.2%19.1%10.7%22.7%30.2%
3 months in advance23.3%20.2%18.5%18.2%27.0%
A month in advance24.9%28.4%34.5%31.8%19.1%
A week in advance22.7%20.6%25.7%17.1%17.5%
I do not prepare9.8%11.7%10.7%10.2%6.4%

Those in South Australia are the most prepared in the country, with 30% of respondents preparing for natural disaster seasons 6 months in advance, with Western Australia coming in next at 23%.

Victorian respondents were the least prepared out of the states with 12% surveyed stating they ‘do not prepare’ in advance for natural disaster seasons.

Preparing For a Flood

What are some of the top ways you prepare for a flood?*

Australia

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

Australian respondents have decided — the best way to prepare for a flood is to declutter drains and gutters, with 64% of those surveyed noting it was one of the top ways to prepare.

Moving belongings to higher ground (50%), and stocking water, fuel and canned food (50%) were the next top ways to prepare for a flood.

Sealing walls and sandbagging / blocking toilets and drains were the least favourite ways to prepare for a flood.

Preparing For a Bushfire

What are some of the top ways you prepare for a bushfire?*

Australia

MaleFemaleAustralia
Clean gutters69.2%65.7%67.5%
Remove flammable items like woodpiles, mulch, and outdoor furniture away from the home59.9%58.2%59.1%
Repair or replace damaged roof tiles33.3%24.4%29.0%
Seal gaps around doors and windows29.6%27.0%28.4%
Enclose areas under the house22.0%17.3%19.7%
Mow the lawn61.1%61.7%61.4%
Tape windows19.8%16.9%18.4%
Practice fire drills22.4%27.0%24.6%
Fill bathtubs, sinks, pots with water28.2%28.9%28.6%
Bushfire kit with essentials, batteries, radio etc41.7%43.3%42.5%
Create an evacuation plan and create an emergency plan for you and your pets.40.9%51.6%46.1%
*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

Cleaning gutters was also the top way to prepare for a bushfire, with nearly 70% of those surveyed agreeing.

Mowing the lawn (61%), removing flammable items like woodpiles, mulch, and outdoor furniture away from the home (59%) and creating an evacuation plan (46%) were the next top ways respondents prepared for a bushfire.

Practising fire drills and filling up bathtubs, sinks, and pots with water came in at 25% and 29% respectively.

Preparing For a Storm

What are some of the top ways you prepare for a storm?*

Australia

MaleFemaleAustralia
Clean gutters57.7%52.0%54.9%
Trim tree branches and bushes60.5%57.4%59.0%
Secure loose items outside64.1%66.4%65.2%
Fix roof leakages44.2%41.8%43.0%
Disconnect electrical appliances33.9%39.2%36.5%
Don’t answer the phone15.9%21.8%18.8%
Don’t use the TV or computer26.0%32.1%29.0%
Move cars under cover and away from trees51.2%61.5%56.2%
Know where and how to turn off the mains supply for water, power, and gas37.9%44.1%40.9%
Install a lightning protection system or emergency backup power source19.0%19.1%19.0%
Fit windows and skylights with security mesh or durable insect screens14.7%13.7%14.2%
Secure pets35.5%48.8%42.0%
Tape windows17.7%16.3%17.0%
Storm kit with essentials, batteries, radio etc34.9%41.3%38.0%
Create an evacuation plan and create an emergency plan for you and your pets.30.2%40.7%35.3%
*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

To prepare for a storm, securing loose items outside took the cake for respondents as the top way to prepare (65%). Trimming tree branches and bushes came in next (59%), with moving cars under cover and away from trees (56%) and cleaning gutters close behind (55%).

More than 40% of respondents surveyed had securing pets and fixing roof leakages as some of the top ways to prepare for a storm.

Less than half of respondents are concerned about electric shock through electronic devices being a conductor of lightning with only 19% refraining from using a phone during a storm, 29% not using a TV or computer, and 37% disconnecting electrical appliances.

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Clean gutters54.9%55.0%57.8%60.2%49.2%
Trim tree branches and bushes56.8%55.0%64.1%64.8%55.6%
Secure loose items outside61.8%62.8%73.3%70.5%68.3%
Fix roof leakages47.3%41.1%33.0%55.7%46.0%
Disconnect electrical appliances35.0%29.5%40.8%40.9%42.9%
Don’t answer the phone21.8%16.3%18.9%17.1%14.3%
Don’t use the TV or computer32.2%24.0%33.5%22.7%20.6%
Move cars under cover and away from trees56.5%53.1%59.2%60.2%61.9%
Know where and how to turn off the mains supply for water, power, and gas36.9%43.4%38.4%52.3%46.0%
Install a lightning protection system or emergency backup power source16.4%19.0%15.1%25.0%23.8%
Fit windows and skylights with security mesh or durable insect screens14.8%14.3%8.3%23.9%9.5%
Secure pets40.4%43.0%38.4%44.3%58.7%
Tape windows17.7%15.5%15.5%21.6%17.5%
Storm kit with essentials, batteries, radio etc34.4%32.6%47.1%46.6%44.4%
Create an evacuation plan and create an emergency plan for you and your pets.37.2%36.8%29.6%34.1%46.0%
*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

South Australians were the least concerned with personal safety with only 14% saying they wouldn’t answer their phone during a storm and 21% saying they wouldn’t use a computer or TV.

Victorians were least likely to disconnect electrical appliances (30%), making their risk of adverse effects of power surges greater than respondents from other states.

Forget the Extra Batteries, Bring the Insurance Papers!

What is your most valuable item in your emergency kit?*

Gender

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

The respondents say to forget extra batteries, the insurance papers are more important!

Whilst 13% of survey respondents said that their insurance policy details are the most valuable item in their emergency kit, passport and identification details were the most valuable at 31%.

A torch (14%), cash (13%), and photos of loved ones (12%) were next on the list for respondents.

Women who were surveyed placed photos of loved ones as more valuable in their emergency kit than men (14% and 11% respectively).

Extra batteries came in as the least valuable at 4%.

BOM the Main Point of Reference

Do you use weather monitoring apps or websites such as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) to review weather warnings?

Australia

Almost 90% of survey respondents use weather monitoring apps or websites such as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) to review weather warnings.

How frequently do you check the weather monitoring apps during storm season?

Australia

But how frequently are Aussies checking the weather monitoring apps during storm season?

A whopping 55% of those surveyed said they checked weather monitoring apps daily during storm season, with almost 20% checking hourly.

Another 20% of survey respondents said they checked weekly during storm seasons.

Only 3% of respondents did not check weather monitoring apps at all during storm seasons.

Women surveyed were more likely to check the weather monitoring apps hourly at 20% compared to their male counterparts at 16%.

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
Hourly10.6%10.2%16.5%24.2%24.8%21.8%
Daily47.8%55.1%54.7%50.3%59.3%62.7%
Weekly27.3%24.1%22.9%19.9%14.5%8.2%
Monthly11.8%8.6%2.9%2.5%0.7%1.8%
Never2.5%2.1%2.9%3.1%0.7%5.5%
Those surveyed aged 58-67 checked weather monitoring apps the most, with 25% of respondents checking hourly. Those aged 48-57 and 68-77 came in close with 24% and 22% checking weather monitoring apps hourly.

Almost 30% of those surveyed aged 18-27 checked weather monitoring apps weekly, the highest from any age group surveyed.

Where do you get your storm advice from?

Australia

Most survey respondents said they receive their storm advice from government websites (42%).

Just over a third of respondents surveyed said they get their storm advice from the media (newspaper, radio, TV).

Only 20% of respondents get their storm advice from social media (Facebook, X), and 6% from word of mouth.

Age

Respondents aged 28-37 surveyed get their storm advice from social media first (35%), with government websites next at 31%.

For respondents aged 18-27 surveyed, this was also the case, with social media at 31% and both government websites and the media at 28%.

Those aged 68-77 relied on government websites the most to get their storm advice than any other age group.

Aussies Check Up on Mum More Than Dad in a Storm

Who do you check up on first during storm season?

Gender

Who do you check up on first during storm season?

Nearly a third of respondents said they check up on their partner first, with children close behind at 26%.

The battle between mum and dad… who checks in on who first? It seems survey respondents are checking up on mum (20%) four times more than dad in a storm (5%)!

Pets trump dad for check-ins coming in next at 11%.

Male respondents were more likely to check up on workmates and the office . However, the survey firmly shows that family is the key priority during a storm.

Aussies Consider Themselves Prepared

How prepared would you rate yourself for this current natural disaster season?

Australia

Just over 40% of survey respondents rated themselves as 90-70% prepared for this current natural disaster season.

Nearly 10% rated themselves as 100% prepared.

Over a third (33%) of those surveyed said they were 60-50% prepared.

Only 5% of respondents rated themselves as ‘less than 10% prepared’ for this current natural disaster season.

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
100% prepared5.6%11.2%4.1%13.7%6.9%10.9%
90-70% prepared29.8%38.0%41.8%40.4%49.7%40.9%
60-50% prepared36.0%34.2%39.4%27.3%29.0%33.6%
40-20% prepared19.9%12.3%10.6%14.9%10.3%7.3%
Less than 10% prepared8.7%4.3%4.1%3.7%4.1%7.3%
Those surveyed aged 48-57 rated themselves as the most prepared out of any other age group (14%).

The 18-27 group surveyed were the least prepared, with 9% rating themselves as ‘less than 10% prepared’.

See More Research

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted in December 2024 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services (AGS) (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 963, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-75). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to negligible sample sizes. All data on this website are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in January 2025. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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