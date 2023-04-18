Work From Home Survey and Statistics 2023

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Work From Home Survey and Statistics 2023

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

18 April 2023 | See disclaimer

Find out Australians’ attitudes and beliefs about working from home from Budget Direct’s latest survey.

Quick Stats

  • 61% of Australians prefer a hybrid approach to work, blending working from home and in person.

  • 36% of Australians mainly work from home to improve their work/life balance, while 15% work from home to avoid the commute.

  • 45% of Australians would be more likely to turn down a job if an employer did not allow them to work from home.

Australian Work From Home Insights

In April 2020, up to 53% of Australians worked from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 5 years prior (from 2015-2020) around 30% of Australians had worked from home. [1]

By September 2020, 30% of Australians also worked from home most of the time. While this number fell to 24% by June 2021 [1], this was a significant increase from the 8% of Australians who worked from home most of the time in November 2008. [2]

In 2008, 34% of people worked from home to ‘catch up on work’, followed by 22% of people who ‘wanted an office at home with no additional expenses like overheads or rent’. [2]

By August 2021, 41% of employed people worked from home. The main reasons Australians worked from home were to ‘catch up on work’ and as ‘part of a flexible working arrangement’. [1]

While most workers presumably want to work from home, at least some of the time, the ability for people to do their job from home is strongly tied to their daily work tasks. In 2021, 64% of managers and professionals usually worked from home, compared to 25% for all other occupations. [1]

As a result, people who worked from home were more likely to: [1]

  • Work more paid or unpaid overtime (compared to workers who did not work from home)

  • Have an agreement (written or unwritten) to work flexible hours

  • Work on weekdays only

Work From Home Survey Results

What is your employment status?*

Australia

Gender

Age

State

*Respondents were able to choose ‘Other’ as a response. Results may not add up to 100%.

Nearly 70% (67.65%) of the Australians surveyed work full-time.

Of the female participants, 25% (24.37%) worked part-time compared to only 8% (8.14%) of male participants.

Only 60% (57.51%) of participants in Queensland worked full-time. And a quarter of participants from South Australia worked part-time.

What best describes your current working arrangements?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Over 50% (52.55%) of the Australians surveyed sometimes work from home.

In post-pandemic Australia, there’s 0% of Australians surveyed who never work from home.

Nearly 30% (28.32%) of participants aged 58-67 mostly work from home.

Around 60% of participants from South Australia (60.87%) and Western Australia (58.57%) sometimes worked from home.

Which working arrangements do you prefer, working from home or in person?^

Australia

Gender

Age

18-27 years28-37 years38-47 years48-57 years58-67 years
Always working from home13.30%20.71%13.50%22.15%14.63%
Always working in person (including coworking)12.23%3.03%5.52%6.04%7.32%
Hybrid (a blend of working from home and in person)56.00%65.00%64.00%56.00%60.00%
It depends on the day10.64%4.04%6.75%6.71%6.10%
It depends on the circumstances6.38%7.07%9.82%7.38%12.20%
Not sure1.06%0.00%0.00%1.34%0.00%

State

NSWVicQldSAWA
Always working from home18.50%20.19%15.89%5.48%12.73%
Always working in person (including coworking)9.45%3.37%5.96%12.33%5.45%
Hybrid (a blend of working from home and in person)59.00%61.00%58.00%64.00%71.00%
It depends on the day6.30%6.73%9.27%8.22%3.64%
It depends on the circumstances7.09%8.17%9.93%8.22%7.27%
Not sure0.00%0.48%1.32%1.37%0.00%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Of the Australians surveyed, 61% prefer a hybrid approach to work, blending working from home and in person. And nearly 20% (17.05%) of Australians prefer to always work from home.

Nearly 10% (9.48%) of female participants said that their preferences depend on their circumstances.

Of respondents aged 28-37, 65% prefer a hybrid approach to working.

Of the South Australians surveyed, 12% prefer to always work in person.

Do you work longer hours when working from home or in person?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Over 30% (31.28%) of Australians surveyed work longer hours when working from home.

Of the female respondents, 17% answered that their preference depends on the day.

Nearly 40% (38.65%) of participants aged 38-47 worked longer hours at home compared to 30% (31.38%) of participants aged 18-27 who worked longer hours in person.

Of the Victorians surveyed, 37% worked longer hours when they were at home.

When did you start working from home?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Of the Australians surveyed, 33% started working from home 3 years ago in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the respondents aged 28-37, 43% started working from home 3 years ago. And nearly 40% (37.27%) of 18-27 year olds started working from home 2 years ago.

Of the Victorians surveyed, 40% started working from home 3 years ago.

What is the main reason you work from home?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Of the Australians surveyed, 36% mainly work from home to improve their work/life balance, while 15% work from home to avoid the commute.

Out of the female respondents, 38% mainly work from home for work/life balance.

More than 10% of 28-37 year olds mainly work from home to improve their health and/or mental health.

Out of the South Australians surveyed 42% worked from home to improve their work/life balance while 18% of Victorians want to avoid the commute.

What is the main reason you work in person?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

NSWVicQldSAWA
Increase productivity9.06%9.13%9.27%6.85%3.64%
Improve health and/or mental health5.51%4.33%3.97%5.48%7.27%
Work/life balance11.00%12.00%13.00%11.00%13.00%
Condition of employment20.00%25.00%23.00%33.00%16.00%
Social interaction22.00%25.00%15.00%14.00%24.00%
To catch up on work5.00%3.00%5.00%3.00%2.00%
Better communication15.00%15.00%22.00%14.00%15.00%
To avoid distractions7.00%5.00%3.00%5.00%11.00%
Not sure2.00%1.00%3.00%0.00%5.00%
Other4.00%2.00%3.00%8.00%4.00%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Of the Australians surveyed, 23% work at an in person location as a condition of employment.

Out of the female respondents, 25% mainly work in person for social interaction, while nearly 30% of 28-37-year-olds prefer to work in person for the same reason.

Of the 58-67 year olds surveyed, 21% work in person for better communication with other teams.

In your opinion, what is the main downside of working from home?^

Australia

Gender

FemaleMale
Distractions13.06%21.20%
Poor work/life balance2.53%5.14%
Lack of social interaction41.00%32.00%
Poor communication4.00%7.00%
Poor productivity5.00%7.00%
Poor health and/or mental health2.00%3.00%
Difficult home life2.00%4.00%
None25.00%19.00%
Not sure3.00%2.00%
Other1.00%2.00%

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Of the Australians surveyed, 37% think that the lack of social interaction is the main downside of working from home.

Of 28-37 year olds surveyed, 42% also think the main downside of working from home is the lack of social interaction. And 33% of participants aged 58-67 think that there are no downsides to working from home.

In your opinion, what is the main downside of working in person?^

Australia

Gender

Age

18-27 years28-37 years38-47 years48-57 years58-67 years
Distractions10.64%14.65%12.88%13.42%19.51%
Commuting to work34.04%47.47%42.33%43.62%34.15%
Poor work/life balance15.00%14.00%13.00%9.00%7.00%
Poor work environment3.00%4.00%7.00%2.00%2.00%
Poor communication4.00%1.00%2.00%3.00%0.00%
Poor productivity6.00%5.00%7.00%3.00%1.00%
Poor health and/or mental health6.00%3.00%4.00%3.00%4.00%
Being away from home11.00%8.00%6.00%9.00%6.00%
None6.00%2.00%4.00%10.00%22.00%
Not sure3.00%2.00%2.00%3.00%1.00%
Other2.00%1.00%0.00%1.00%2.00%

State

NSWVicQldSAWA
Distractions12.60%11.06%19.87%12.33%16.36%
Commuting to work40.94%45.19%35.76%42.47%36.36%
Poor work/life balance14.00%11.00%9.00%14.00%9.00%
Poor work environment4.00%3.00%4.00%3.00%5.00%
Poor communication2.00%2.00%3.00%0.00%4.00%
Poor productivity5.00%6.00%4.00%3.00%2.00%
Poor health and/or mental health3.00%5.00%7.00%1.00%4.00%
Being away from home8.00%8.00%5.00%15.00%4.00%
None7.00%5.00%8.00%5.00%15.00%
Not sure2.00%3.00%2.00%3.00%5.00%
Other1.00%1.00%2.00%1.00%0.00%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Of the Australians surveyed, 41% think that commuting to work is the main downside of working in person.

Of the female respondents, 13% think that a poor work/life balance is the main downside.

Of 18-27 year olds surveyed, 11% think being away from home is the main downside. And 22% of 58-67 year olds think there isn’t a downside to working in person.

Do you have a dedicated home office?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Nearly 70% (67.96%) of Australians surveyed have a dedicated home office.

More than 76% of respondents in Queensland and 74% in Western Australia have a dedicated home office.

When you work from home, what best describes the workstation you use most often?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Over 60% (61.08%) of Australians surveyed use a desk most often when they work from home while 23% of Australians use a standard table.

Of participants aged 18-27, 10% use a stand-up desk most of the time they work from home.

If an employer did NOT allow you to work from home, would that affect your decision to take a job?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Of the Australians surveyed, 45% would be more likely to turn down a job if an employer did not allow them to work from home.

Nearly 50% (48.93%) of female participants would be more likely to turn down a job.

Of 28-37 year olds surveyed, 55% (54.81%) would be more likely to turn down a job if they weren’t allowed to work from home.

Over 50% (52.14%) of Victorian respondents would be more likely to turn down a job.

Key Takeaways

Lack of social interaction is the largest downside of working from home

Almost a third of Australians surveyed believe the lack of social interaction is the main downside of working from home. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, social isolation and loneliness have been major concerns worldwide. Loneliness and social isolation can negatively impact Australians’ mental and physical health. [3]

The lack of social interaction was the main downside for participants aged 28-37, more than other age groups. Of participants in this age group, 30% also mainly work in person for social interaction, supporting this sentiment.

Commuting to work is the biggest downside of working in person

More than 40% of Australians surveyed think commuting to work is the main downside of working in person. The average commute time has increased to 48 minutes each day and an average of 4.5 hours per week going to and from work. [4]

Of the Australians surveyed, 15% also work from home to avoid the commute.

Flexible working arrangements will be expected from employers moving forward

A third of Australians surveyed work from home to improve their work/life balance. Flexible working arrangements are now commonplace amongst many Australian workplaces and have proven to be a more enjoyable way for Australians to combine work and family support care responsibilities.

Out of all respondents, 45% would also be more likely to turn down a job if an employer did not allow them to work from home. The current attitude towards flexible working reflects an ongoing trend in the Australian workplace.

See More Research

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021, Working arrangements
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2009, ‘Catching up on work’ the main reason for working at home: ABS
  3. Australian Institute of Family Studies, 2022, Understanding and defining loneliness and social isolation
  4. McCrindle, 2022, Australians commuting on average 48 minutes per day

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in April 2023. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 980, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). Specific results from the Northern Territory and Tasmania were omitted from survey analysis, due to less-than-optimal sample sizes. All other data on this website is the latest available from the named sources in this article, and was obtained in April 2023. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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