^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

When is the most popular month to move house?

Kaylee Randall

Kaylee Randall

Content Strategist

17 January 2024 | See disclaimer

Moving house can be stressful and time-consuming, but there seems to be one month that makes it easier than others.

Quick Stats

  • Budget Direct Home Insurance quote data reveals Australians tend to move house in January.

  • State data uncovered that people are 50% more likely to relocate in January than any other month.

  • The Northern Territory scored as the highest individual state or territory where almost 20% of moves are in January, as reported by those obtaining a Home Insurance quote.

  • March was reported to be the second most popular month to move for Aussies.

  • The data also revealed seaside suburbs have the highest move rates across the country, noting suburbs like Falcon (WA), Coomera (Qld) and Werribee (Vic) are fast-growing January moves.

January is emerging as the most popular month to move home in Australia according to those obtaining a Home Insurance quote from Budget Direct. Our statistics showed people are up to 50% more likely to move in January than in any other month.

The numbers are highest in the Northern Territory where 18.89% of moves are in January. That’s considerably more than March, which is the state’s second most popular month to move, accounting for 8.13% of moves.

In the ACT and Tasmania, 17.62% and 17.27% (respectively) of residents moved house in January, with New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia residents all reporting between 13 and 16%.

Check out our breakdown of the top months to move per state and territory.

ACT

NSW

NT

Qld

SA

Tas

Vic

WA

Australia

Why are Aussies moving house in January more than any other month?

There are a few potential reasons why January is so popular.

The warm weather and longer days are surely part of the attraction, but many people probably consider January a quieter time of year when they have more time to move.

Those moving interstate are likely attracted by the longer school break and an ideal time to change schools and neighbourhoods.

Depending on settlement arrangements, if people are moving in January, there’s a good chance they’re buying in November and December which could impact prices. An increase in renters moving in January could also affect demand and prices for rental property.

When Budget Direct drills down into the suburbs turning over residents in January, there’s a common theme of people moving to and from the seaside.

The beachside suburb of Falcon in Western Australia is the suburb with the most January moves for that state at 1.96%.

In Queensland, it’s Coomera on the northern edge of the Gold Coast at 1.27%, and in Victoria, the fast-growing area of Werribee is most popular for Victorian January moves at 1.46%.

Check out below to see Australia’s Top 10 suburbs Aussies are moving to.

StateSuburbPercentage
ACTHolt10.72%
WAFalcon1.96%
WAWangara1.74%
WAJoondalup1.72%
WAArmadale1.61%
VicWerribee1.46%
VicHoopers Crossing1.45%
VicCraigieburn1.41%
QldCoomera1.27%
WASuccess1.26%

These figures only represent the percentage of people that have moved to these suburbs and have not considered the area size of each suburb. A suburb with a larger area size will accommodate a larger population than those with a smaller area.

Find out more about Budget Direct Home Insurance.

Methodology

We analysed Budget Direct Home Insurance quote data from 2021 to 2023. At least 1,000 rows of data for each data point were analysed to determine when Australians move house as reported by those who obtained a Home Insurance quote across Australia.

See More Research

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. Budget Direct engaged Elevate Communication to conduct this research on Budget Direct's behalf, and while Elevate Communication have taken all due care in providing the statistics from their research, Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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