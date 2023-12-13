^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australia’s Most Secure States and Suburbs

Kaylee Randall

Kaylee Randall

Content Strategist

13 December 2023 | See disclaimer

Do you live in one of Australia’s most secure states or suburbs?

Quick Stats

  • Home invasions and break-ins increased in 2022 for the first time in more than a decade across Australian cities.

  • Whilst alarm installations declined during COVID due to lower crime rates, Australians have stepped up to protect themselves in the past two years.

  • At the end of the 2022/23 financial year, 48.67% of Australian homes had an alarm system according to homeowners who obtained a Home Insurance quote from Budget Direct.

  • Budget Direct’s top three home security tips are easy things anyone can do to help avoid property crime and home invasions.

It’s no surprise that people want to feel more secure — home invasions, property crime, and break-ins of sorts increased in 2022 for the first time in more than a decade. [1]

At the end of the 2022/23 financial year, our data revealed 48.67% of Australian homes had an alarm system according to homeowners who obtained a Budget Direct Home Insurance quote as Australians increasingly protect themselves from a rise in home break-ins.

Home invasions carry some serious consequences and sadly these break-ins are targeting personal items like handbags, jewellery and clothing [1]. And burglars aren’t picky whether you live in capital cities or regional towns!

According to our home burglary survey of over 800 Australians, of those who experienced a break-in, 19.2% of respondents didn’t have insurance [2]. However, if you want to protect your belongings, this is where Contents Insurance comes in.

Still, whilst your possessions can be covered by insurance, they may have personal meaning, making them difficult to replace.

Improving your home security can help to minimise potential threats, and clearly Australians are quickly getting the message and installing alarm systems to avoid being another crime statistic.

Where are Australia’s most secure states?

Budget Direct breaks down our Home Insurance quote data to show which Australian states and suburbs are the most secure based on how many homes were reportedly fitted with a security alarm.

Home Insurance quote data from the past five years shows that Western Australia leads the way from a security standpoint with 63.17% of Australian homeowners who received a Home Insurance quote identifying their home as being equipped with an alarm.

The western state was well ahead of the east with just 53.06% of New South Wales homes and 51.76% of homeowners in Victoria stating they had alarms fitted at home.

The least protected state was Tasmania with 30.59% of homeowners who obtained a Home Insurance quote from Budget Direct having security systems in place.

Australia’s largest eastern state Queensland came in as a close second for the least protected state, with only 33.80% of homeowners noting they had security alarms fitted.

Our data also showed which suburbs in each state or territory have the highest percentages of self-reported residential alarm systems surveillance.

Dunlop and surrounding suburbs were the most secure in the Australian Capital Territory with up to 4.06% of homeowners who obtained a Home Insurance quote in the capital city boasting an alarm set-up.

Across the rest of the country, Armadale led the way for Western Australia (2.07%); Mawson Lakes for South Australia (1.74%); Hoppers Crossing for Victoria (1.48%); NSW ‘s Kellyville (1.34%) and Queensland’s Goodna region (0.57%).

Interestingly, whilst Tasmania is the least protected state in the country, Tasmania’s second largest city Launceston had the most monitored homes in the country, with 5.18% of those who obtained a Home Insurance quote fitted with alarms.

Tips to Protect Your Home

With property crimes increasing for the first time in a decade, Aussies clearly see that it pays to protect your home.

Regardless of whether you live somewhere with a high or low crime rate, here are Budget Direct’s top three tips to protect your home that anyone can do.

Install Home Security Systems

According to the tech experts it’s easier than ever to set up a smart security system where you can monitor your home from just about anywhere. Devices such as an alarm system, security cameras and sensory light detectors are a great place to start.

Lock Your Doors and Windows

It may be an obvious one, but make sure you have locks on all your windows and doors to avoid becoming an easy target for break-ins. Particularly at night and when leaving your property, keeping your windows and doors secure is the first step in improving your home security.

Don’t Leave Valuables, Technology or Jewellery Near Windows

Out of sight and out of mind! By placing valuables near windows, you’re more likely to draw attention from anyone who looks inside your home. Move any valuables that you own into a secure place away from windows.

Methodology

We analysed five years of Budget Direct Home Insurance quote data from 2018 to 2023. At least 1,000 rows of data for each data point were analysed to determine the percentage of homes fitted with a security system as reported by quotes across Australia. NT was excluded from the data as Budget Direct does not offer Home Insurance in the NT and therefore may have inaccurate data.

See More Research

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Break-ins increase after record low
  2. Budget Direct, 2022, Home Burglary Survey & Statistics 2022,

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. Budget Direct engaged Elevate Communication to conduct this research on Budget Direct's behalf, and while Elevate Communication have taken all due care in providing the statistics from their research, Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

How Much Do House Extensions Cost in Australia?

Tips For Renovating Your Home

The Home Renovation Capitals of Australia