Online Shopping Survey and Statistics 2024

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Online Shopping Survey and Statistics 2024

19 December 2024 | See disclaimer

Australians’ love affair with online shopping is as strong as ever, but what are our habits when it comes to making purchases online?

From how often Aussies purchase online to what they are buying, Budget Direct surveyed almost 1,000 Australians over 18 years of age to find out the shopping habits that drive Aussies.

Quick Stats

  • More than half of Aussie shoppers surveyed were happy for deliveries to be left in a ‘safe place’.

  • Online shopping is a way of life now, with 30% of those surveyed purchasing online fortnightly.

  • Clothing and shoes make up the most popular online purchases with 75% of those surveyed.

  • The most expensive online purchase for most shoppers (39%) falls in the $100-$500 range.

  • More than half of respondents said they planned to continue or increase their online purchase habits in the next 12 months.

Aussies are making online purchases regularly

How often do you make online purchases?

Gender

Aussies may love their online shopping, but they don’t seem to be overdoing it!

The survey, which polled almost 1,000 Australians across various age groups and locations, found that online shopping is part of the regular shop for many Aussies, with 38% making a purchase monthly online, 30% fortnightly and 21% weekly.

Of those surveyed, women were slightly more likely to shop online frequently (weekly, fortnightly) at 23% and 31% compared to men (weekly, fortnightly) at 19% and 29%.

Men were more likely to make monthly or rare online purchases (39% and 13%) compared to women (37% and 10%).

Age

Respondents aged 28-37 shopped online the most frequently (‘more than once a week’) at 31%, with those aged both 18-27 and 38-47 next up at 25%.

The age groups 48-57 and 58-64 who were surveyed were the most likely to say they shopped online monthly (50%).

Those surveyed aged 58-64 also took the cake for rarely doing their shopping online at 27%.

Online shoppers have peace of mind

Where are your purchases delivered to?

Gender

Nearly all of those who were surveyed get their online shopping delivered to their home address (92%).

Only 9% of respondents used a PO Box as their delivery address, with 12% stating they get their online shopping delivered to their work address.

What forms of security does your delivery address have?

Australia

Almost half of those surveyed said their main form of security is the fact that there are people on site to accept the delivery.

More than a third of Aussie respondents had security cameras as their form of security, with ‘gated entry’ and ‘none’ at 23% and 25% respectively.

State

Those in Queensland and New South Wales seemed to be the most secure states when it came to additional forms of package security, coming out on top of the states listed for ‘Security cameras’ and ‘Gated entry’ (39% and 26%).

Almost 50% of Western Australians surveyed said they had people on site to accept the delivery, with South Australia next at 48% and Victoria at 45%.

What special instructions do you leave for delivery?

Gender

We are a trusting bunch — more than half of Aussie shoppers are happy for deliveries to be left in a safe place rather than requiring a signature (25%) or being picked up at the post office (28%).

A further quarter said they like to add special instructions to their safe place request (for example, behind the pot plant) to ensure their package is delivered safe and sound, while 18% don’t leave special instructions.

Budget Direct emphasises that the option to ‘leave in a safe place’ is doing so at your own risk (based on the T&C’s of the delivery provider), and whenever possible, it’s recommended being present to receive deliveries and/or use other secure delivery options.

Aussie online shopping habits are consistent

Do you make more online purchases now than you were 12 months ago?

Australia

Almost half of respondents said they make more online purchases now than they did 12 months ago.

Only 6% were unsure, but the other half of those surveyed said they do not make more online purchases now than 12 months ago.

Clothing and shoe purchases take the cake as most purchased items online

What types of goods have you purchased online in the past 12 months?

Gender

FemaleMaleAustralia
Groceries or food53.9%47.9%51.1%
Clothes or shoes83.3%65.2%74.9%
Jewellery23.6%11.4%17.9%
Gifts that are delivered straight to the recipient27.2%21.7%24.6%
Electrical appliances30%39.1%34.2%
Homeware and furniture35.7%28.3%32.2%
Sporting equipment16.5%26%20.9%
Vehicle or car parts10.9%18.7%14.5%
Phone or technology28.1%38%32.7%
Beauty items or makeup60.8%20.2%41.8%
Pet products32.5%22.1%27.6%
Other6.6%15.5%10.7%

Of those who were surveyed, clothing and shoes are the most popular online purchases (75%), followed by groceries (51%), beauty items or make up (42%) and electrical appliances (34%).

Phone and technology products (33%), homeware and furniture (32%) and pet products (28%) were also common items to turn up on the doorstep.

Women who were surveyed were more likely to purchase groceries (54%), homeware and furniture (36%), and pet products (33%) compared to their male counterparts.

Men were more likely to purchase online electrical appliances (39%), sporting equipment (26%) and phone or other technology (38%) compared to women who were surveyed.

Vehicle or car parts were the least likely to be purchased on the internet in the last 12 months, according to 15% of respondents.

Aussies aren’t spending heaps when online shopping

What is the value of your most expensive online purchase?

Australia

The most expensive online purchase for most shoppers (40%) falls in the $100-$500 range, while a quarter of those surveyed said the most expensive online purchase falls between $500-$1,000.

Just over 20% said they had purchased online with the value between $1,000-$5,000.

Only 1% of those surveyed said the most expensive online purchase was more than $5,000.

Which of these products would you not consider purchasing online?

Gender

FemaleMaleAustralia
Groceries or food15.4%21.5%18.2%
Clothes or shoes13.3%14.8%14%
Jewellery21.2%33.3%26.8%
Gifts that are delivered straight to the recipient8.4%9.9%9.1%
Electrical appliances15.4%14.4%14.9%
Homeware and furniture13.1%13.1%13.1%
Sporting equipment11.3%11.4%11.3%
Vehicle or car parts26.8%23.6%25.3%
Phone or technology16.3%16.7%16.5%
Beauty items or makeup10.9%13.7%12.2%
Pet products9%12.7%10.7%
Other1.1%1.5%1.3%
There’s nothing I wouldn’t buy online40.9%32.2%36.8%

Almost 40% of those surveyed said ‘There’s nothing I wouldn’t buy online’, although jewellery topped the list of things respondents wouldn’t buy on the internet (27%).

Vehicle or car parts came in second at 25% of goods that survey respondents would not purchase online.

Aussies plan on continuing the online shopping spree

Do you expect to make more or less online purchases in the next 12 months?

Australia

More than half of all respondents (68%) said they planned to continue or increase their online purchases in the next 12 months.

Only 18% of respondents said they were ‘unsure’ if they would make more or less online purchases in the next 12 months, with 14% stating they would shop online less.

Age

Almost a third of respondents aged 18-27 said they planned to increase their online shopping in the next 12 months, with those aged 58-64 saying they would shop online the same amount (58%).

Those aged 18-27 also were the age group that fared the highest for stating they would shop online less within the next 12 months (24%).

Respondents aged 48-57 were the most unsure about making more or less online purchases in the next 12 months (25%).

See More Research

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted in September 2024 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 999, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-65). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to negligible sample sizes. All data on this website are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in October 2024. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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