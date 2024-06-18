With household spending on the rise in 2024 [1], we wanted to find out what Australians think about their household spending habits.

We surveyed 997 Australians (aged 18+) to learn more about their attitudes and beliefs about their household spending.

Quick Stats

Nearly 40% of Australian respondents said their household spending had increased in the last 12 months.

More than 65% of Australian respondents said their household spending changed in the last 12 months due to more spending on essentials including groceries and bills.

Nearly 55% of 28-37 year old respondents said they spent the most amount of money per month on their rent or mortgage payments.

Household Spending

Australian Household Spending Changes Through the Year

Category Percentage Change (%) Food 2.1% Clothing and Footwear -4.0% Furnishings and household equipment 6.4% Health 15.7% Transport 4.2% Recreation and Culture -1.1% Hotels, Cafes and Restaurants 0.3% Misc. 12.9% Total 3.4%

Household spending increased through the year to April 2024 across six categories with the largest increases in:

Health (+15.7%)

Miscellaneous goods and services (+12.9%)

Furnishings and Household Equipment (+6.4%)

State Household Spending Changes Through the Year

NSW Vic Qld SA WA Tas NT ACT Food 2.8% 1.5% 1.9% -1.1% 3.6% 2.6% 4.9% -2.4% Clothing and Footwear -6.8% 2.2% -4.7% -2.0% -12.1% 0.0% -10.5% -8.6% Furnishings and Household Equipment 5.3% 8.4% 5.6% 13.6% 3.4% 22.2% 2.2% -1.3% Health 14.1% 16.3% 16.8% 20.3% 13.2% 16.4% 22.9% 15.0% Transport 5.0% 2.1% 3.1% 4.2% 8.4% 4.2% 12.2% 0.0% Recreation and Culture -2.7% -1.4% 1.5% 2.6% -3.2% 1.3% 4.3% -5.8% Hotels, Cafes and Restaurants 0.9% -1.8% 2.1% -1.8% 1.1% 4.5% 2.1% -2.4% Misc. Goods and Services 14.2% 10.9% 11.8% 12.6% 14.4% 14.6% 22.7% 11.1% Total 3.0% 3.0% 4.0% 3.9% 4.2% 6.1% 7.1% -0.2%

While household spending on health and miscellaneous goods and services increased in all states and territories through the year to April 2024, there were significant increases in household spending on furnishings and household equipment in South Australia and Tasmania.

Household Spending Survey Results

How many people currently live in your household (including yourself)?^

Australia Gender Age State Australia Gender Age State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than a third of Australians live in a two-person household (including themselves).

More than a fifth of 18-27-year-olds live in a 5+ person household. A third of 38-47-year-olds live in a four-person household.

Respondents from Queensland were most likely to live in a one or two-person household, while 11% of respondents from New South Wales and 13% of respondents from South Australia live in a 5+ person household.

What is your total household income?^

Australia Gender Age State Household Australia Gender Age State Household

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly a quarter of Australians said their total household income was between $100,000-$150,000.

Less than 5% of 28-37-year-olds said their total household income was between $25,000-$50,000. While 15% of 38-47-year-olds said their household income was more than $200,000.

Victorian respondents were most likely to have a household income of more than $200,000.

Nearly 40% of respondents from a one-person household earned between $25,000-$50,000.

Has your household spending changed in the last 12 months?^

Australia Gender Age State Australia Gender Female Male Significantly increased 13.4% 10.6% Increased 35.5% 42.1% No change 22.7% 24.1% Decreased 22.3% 19.7% Significantly decreased 6.0% 3.5% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 58-67 68-77 Significantly increased 9.3% 12.2% 16.8% 13.6% 10.8% 8.9% Increased 48.8% 36.2% 28.3% 35.2% 46.0% 39.3% No change 21.6% 18.6% 19.1% 24.1% 25.0% 30.4% Decreased 16.7% 28.2% 27.2% 21.6% 15.5% 17.9% Significantly decreased 3.7% 4.8% 8.7% 5.6% 2.7% 3.6% State NSW Vic Qld WA SA Significantly increased 13.5% 13.5% 9.6% 11.8% 6.8% Increased 35.2% 39.4% 39.1% 38.2% 54.1% No change 23.3% 20.1% 26.9% 27.5% 23.0% Decreased 23.0% 20.9% 20.3% 19.6% 14.9% Significantly decreased 5.0% 6.2% 4.1% 2.9% 1.4%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 40% of Australian respondents said their household spending had increased in the last 12 months.

More than 40% of male respondents said their household spending had increased in the last 12 months.

Nearly half of 18-27 year old respondents said their household spending had increased while nearly 30% of 28-37 year olds and 38-47 year olds said it had decreased in the last 12 months.

More than 50% of South Australian respondents said their household spending had increased in the last 12 months.

Why has your household’s spending changed in the last 12 months?^*

Australia Gender Age State Australia Gender Female Male Increase in household income 5.5% 10.1% Decrease in household income 17.8% 12.3% More people in my household 6.0% 7.4% Less people in my household 2.3% 4.9% More essential spending 67.1% 62.8% Less essential spending 15.8% 15.0% More non-essential spending 12.1% 17.5% Less non-essential spending 28.1% 26.5% Trying to save more money 31.9% 34.7% Other 4.8% 2.7% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 58-67 68-77 Increase in household income 20.5% 9.2% 2.1% 4.9% 4.5% 3.9% Decrease in household income 11.0% 19.6% 19.3% 10.6% 18.9% 12.8% More people in my household 9.5% 11.8% 7.1% 2.4% 3.6% 3.9% Less people in my household 7.9% 6.5% 0.7% 1.6% 3.6% 0.0% More essential spending 60.6% 64.7% 57.9% 65.0% 71.2% 73.1% Less essential spending 13.4% 16.3% 15.0% 15.5% 14.4% 15.4% More non-essential spending 20.5% 14.4% 15.0% 10.6% 15.3% 10.3% Less non-essential spending 23.6% 37.3% 27.1% 27.6% 18.9% 26.9% Trying to save more money 32.3% 43.8% 37.9% 34.2% 19.8% 26.9% Other 6.3% 3.9% 1.4% 4.9% 0.9% 3.9% State NSW Vic Qld WA SA Increase in household income 9.0% 8.7% 7.6% 2.7% 3.5% Decrease in household income 13.9% 15.0% 18.1% 13.5% 17.5% More people in my household 7.0% 9.7% 3.5% 1.4% 7.0% Less people in my household 2.9% 3.9% 6.3% 2.7% 0.0% More essential spending 62.7% 63.3% 62.5% 64.9% 82.5% Less essential spending 13.1% 13.5% 20.8% 20.3% 14.0% More non-essential spending 19.3% 15.0% 13.9% 8.1% 3.5% Less non-essential spending 25.8% 26.1% 34.0% 23.0% 26.3% Trying to save more money 37.7% 34.3% 26.4% 31.1% 17.5% Other 2.9% 4.4% 6.3% 4.1% 1.8%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

*Respondents who answered “No change” to the previous question were excluded from this question.

More than 65% of Australian respondents said their household spending changed in the last 12 months due to more spending on essentials including groceries and bills.

A third of Australian respondents were trying to save money which changed their household spending, and more than 27% spent less on non-essential items including holidays, hobbies and entertainment.

A fifth of 18-27-year-old respondents said their household spending changed in the last 12 months due to an increase in household income and more non-essential spending.

Respondents aged 28-37 were the most likely age group to experience a change in their household spending due to less spending on non-essential items and trying to save more money.

Do you feel stressed about your household spending?^

Australia Gender Age State Australia Gender Age State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 60% of Australian respondents are stressed about their household spending.

Female respondents were more likely to be stressed about their household spending than male respondents.

More than 70% of 28-37-year-old respondents were stressed, while nearly 50% of 68-77-year-olds were not stressed about their household spending.

South Australian respondents were most likely to either not be stressed about their household spending or not sure.

Do you follow a weekly budget?^

Australia Gender Age State Australia Gender Age State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 45% of Australian respondents follow a weekly budget. While more than 33% of respondents follow a partial budget.

Female respondents were slightly more likely to follow a weekly budget than male respondents.

Almost half of respondents from Western Australia follow a weekly budget along with more than 40% of South Australian respondents who follow a partial budget.

In terms of household expenses, where do you spend the most amount of money per month?^

Australia - Ranking Rent/mortgage payment 37.4% Food (including takeaway and groceries) 31.8% Household bills (e.g. electricity and gas) 14.7% Insurance/s and other financial services 5.2% Operation of vehicles (e.g. servicing, maintenance and fuel) 2.2% Health services 1.7% Alcohol beverages 1.2% Education services (e.g. school and university fees) 0.9% Transport 0.9% Clothing and footwear 0.8% Hotels, cafes and restaurants 0.8% Furnishings and household equipment 0.7% Cigarettes and tobacco products 0.6% Recreation and culture 0.6% Other 0.4%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 37% of Australian respondents said they spent the most amount of money per month on their rent or mortgage payments. This includes nearly 55% of 28-37 year old respondents, the most of any age group.

This was followed by 32% of respondents who said they spent the most amount of money on food (including takeaway meals and groceries) and 15% on household bills.

More than 5% of Australians spent the most per month on insurance and other financial services. This includes 16% of respondents aged 68-77 respondents, more than double the Australian average.

In terms of household expenses, where do you spend the least amount of money per month?^

Australia - Ranking Cigarettes and tobacco products 19.3% Alcohol beverages 10.9% Hotels, cafes and restaurants 10.6% Clothing and footwear 9.9% Recreation and culture 9.3% Furnishings and household equipment 7.8% Education services (e.g. school and university fees) 7.7% Rent/mortgage payment 5.1% Transport 5.1% Food (including takeaway and groceries) 4.4% Health services 3.4% Household bills (e.g. electricity and gas) 2.6% Operation of vehicles (e.g. servicing, maintenance and fuel) 1.8% Other 1.0% Insurance/s and other financial services 0.9%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly a fifth of Australian respondents said they spent the least amount of money per month on cigarettes and tobacco products.

Of those surveyed, 1 in 10 Australian respondents said they spent the least amount of money on alcoholic beverages. This includes nearly 18% of respondents aged 18-27, the most of any age group.

Nearly 12% of respondents aged 28-37 said they spent the least amount of money per month on education services, including school and university fees.

Where would you like to spend more in your household budget?^

Australia - Ranking Recreation and culture 25.9% Food (including takeaway and groceries) 16.6% Hotels, cafes and restaurants 13.2% Clothing and footwear 7.9% Furnishings and household equipment 7.2% Rent/mortgage payment 6.5% Health services 5.6% Other 4.5% Operation of vehicles (e.g. servicing, maintenance and fuel) 3.8% Education services (e.g. school and university fees) 2.4% Household bills (e.g. electricity and gas) 2.1% Insurance/s and other financial services 1.7% Alcohol beverages 1.5% Cigarettes and tobacco products 0.5% Transport 0.5%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

A quarter of Australian respondents would like to spend more on recreation and culture in their household budget. This was followed by nearly 17% of respondents who wanted to spend more on food and 13% on hotels, cafes and restaurants.

Nearly 10% of 38-47-year-old respondents would like to spend more on their rent or mortgage payments in their budget.

While almost 6% of 18-27-year-olds would like to spend more on education services.

Where would you like to spend less in your household budget?^

Australia - Ranking Rent/mortgage payment 24.2% Household bills (e.g. electricity and gas) 22.9% Food (including takeaway and groceries) 12.7% Insurance/s and other financial services 11.4% Operation of vehicles (e.g. servicing, maintenance and fuel) 4.7% Alcohol beverages 4.7% Transport 3.1% Cigarettes and tobacco products 2.9% Health services 2.8% Hotels, cafes and restaurants 2.7% Furnishings and household equipment 1.9% Education services (e.g. school and university fees) 1.7% Clothing and footwear 1.6% Recreation and culture 1.5% Other 1.1%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly a quarter of Australian respondents would like to spend less on their rent or mortgage payments in their household budget. This was followed by 23% of respondents who wanted to spend less on household bills.

More than 38% of 28-37-year-old respondents would like to spend less on rent or mortgage payments, the most of any age group.

Younger respondents aged 18-27 were most likely to say they would like to spend less on clothing and footwear, education services and transport.

Key Takeaways

Household spending has increased

In the last 12 months, nearly 40% of Australian respondents said their household spending has increased. More than 65% of Australian respondents said their household spending changed due to more spending on essentials including groceries and bills.

Millennials are stressed about managing their money

More than 70% of 28-37-year-old respondents are stressed about their household spending.

While nearly 30% of 28-37-year-olds said their household spending had decreased in the last 12 months, this change was most likely due to less spending on non-essential items and trying to save more money.

More than half of this age group said they spent the most amount of money per month on their rent or mortgage payments, which they would also like to spend less on.

And nearly 12% of respondents aged 28-37 said they spent the least amount of money per month on education services, including school and university fees.

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