The Rising Costs of Rebuilding a Home

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

The Rising Costs of Rebuilding a Home

Kaylee Randall

Kaylee Randall

Content Strategist

23 August 2023 | See disclaimer

How much would you estimate it costs to replace your house when considering building supply issues and trade pressures?

Quick Stats

  • Budget Direct data revealed that customers’ average nominated rebuilding costs when obtaining a home insurance quote rose 48% on average since 2013.

  • Ten years ago, the average rebuilding costs that customers nominated when obtaining a Budget Direct home insurance quote was $369,000, which has now increased to $545,000 in 2022.

  • Of all the states and territories in Australia, Budget Direct customers in the ACT nominated rebuild costs that increased the most, rising on average from $420,000 in 2013 to $647,000 in 2022.

  • NSW comes in second, with customers nominating an average rebuild cost of $394,000 in 2013 compared with $614,000 this year.

  • Budget Direct aims to educate Aussies about how miscalculating your home’s worth can have a significant impact on rebuild costs.

Household disasters can happen at any time. And while it’s not something homeowners often like to think about, rebuild costs are important to consider, especially if you want to avoid being left out to dry in the event of a household disaster.

It can be tempting to ‘set and forget’ your dwelling replacement costs when purchasing insurance for a home of your own. But underestimating or miscalculating your rebuild costs can have a significant effect on your household budget.

Nominated rebuild costs have blown out as much as 48 per cent in the past decade with Budget Direct data revealing that in 2013 the average rebuild cost (estimated by Australians getting a home insurance quote) was $369,000.

A decade on this figure has jumped considerably, coming in at $545,000 in 2022.

Average Nominated Rebuild Costs (rounded to the nearest $1,000)

List of the average nominated rebuild costs (as estimated by Australians getting a Budget Direct Home Insurance quote) for the last 10 years

Which state has the highest rebuild costs in Australia?

Of all the states and territories in Australia, homeowners in the ACT have seen average estimated rebuild costs (as nominated by customers while getting a Budget Direct Home Insurance quote), increased the most nationally, rising on average from $420,000 in 2013 to $647,000 in 2022.

In New South Wales, homeowners were looking at a nominated average rebuild cost of $394,000 in 2013 compared with $614,000 in 2022, while the estimated rebuild costs for Queensland has shifted from $355,000 to upwards of $512,000 in a 10-year period.

Those who may end up forced to rebuild their homes in South Australia were looking at an average nominated rebuild cost of $330,000 a decade ago, compared with $451,000 in 2022; Tasmanian rebuild cost estimates went from an average of $374,000 to $507,000; while those in Victoria and Western Australia rose from an average of $350,000 to $544,000 and $367,000 to $465,000, respectively. 

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2020 almost half of new residential dwellings (44.9% of dwellings) cost more to build than they were approved for, while 22.5% of dwellings cost less. [1]

More than a third (42.0%) of new residential dwellings were expected to cost more at the start of construction than at the time they were approved. 

Not sure what your home would cost to rebuild? Check out our list of average home rebuild costs as estimated by Australians getting a home insurance quote with Budget Direct across all states and territories.

Average Nominated Rebuild Costs (rounded to the nearest $1,000)

ACT

NSW

Qld

SA

Tas

Vic

WA

List of the average nominated rebuild costs (as estimated by Australians getting a Budget Direct Home Insurance quote) by state for the last 10 years

Aussies may not be aware of just how much their house is worth in today’s market. They could be underinsured without even considering a rebuild.

To help calculate the total cost to rebuild your home check out Budget Direct’s rebuild calculator.

Our Home Insurance also offers multiple levels of protection against being underinsured.

Inflation Protection is included in our Home Insurance policies which means we’ll automatically increase your sum insured to reflect today’s prices (instead of the prices you estimated when your home and/or contents were first insured).

Also, by adding our optional Sum Insured Safeguard cover to your home insurance policy, Budget Direct can extend your home sum insured by up to 25% if your nominated sum insured is not sufficient to cover the repair or replacement costs (for example, from $400,000 to $500,000).

To avoid being short-changed, Budget Direct’s Sum Insured Safeguard helps to protect you from an unexpected rebuild price hike when things go wrong.

Buy Home Insurance

Methodology

Based on analysis of 10 years of home insurance quote data reported by Budget Direct from 2013 to 2022. At least 1,000 rows of data were analysed. NT was excluded from this data set as Budget Direct does not offer home insurance in the NT and therefore does not collect NT quote data. All values have been rounded to the nearest $1,000.

See More Research

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2020, Building a New Home: Construction Cost Changes

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. Budget Direct engaged Elevate Communication to conduct this research on Budget Direct's behalf, and while Elevate Communication have taken all due care in providing the statistics from their research, Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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