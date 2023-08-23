The Rising Costs of Rebuilding a Home

How much would you estimate it costs to replace your house when considering building supply issues and trade pressures?

Quick Stats

Budget Direct data revealed that customers’ average nominated rebuilding costs when obtaining a home insurance quote rose 48% on average since 2013.

Ten years ago, the average rebuilding costs that customers nominated when obtaining a Budget Direct home insurance quote was $369,000, which has now increased to $545,000 in 2022.

Of all the states and territories in Australia, Budget Direct customers in the ACT nominated rebuild costs that increased the most, rising on average from $420,000 in 2013 to $647,000 in 2022.

NSW comes in second, with customers nominating an average rebuild cost of $394,000 in 2013 compared with $614,000 this year.

Budget Direct aims to educate Aussies about how miscalculating your home’s worth can have a significant impact on rebuild costs.

Household disasters can happen at any time. And while it’s not something homeowners often like to think about, rebuild costs are important to consider, especially if you want to avoid being left out to dry in the event of a household disaster.

It can be tempting to ‘set and forget’ your dwelling replacement costs when purchasing insurance for a home of your own. But underestimating or miscalculating your rebuild costs can have a significant effect on your household budget.

Nominated rebuild costs have blown out as much as 48 per cent in the past decade with Budget Direct data revealing that in 2013 the average rebuild cost (estimated by Australians getting a home insurance quote) was $369,000.

A decade on this figure has jumped considerably, coming in at $545,000 in 2022.

Average Nominated Rebuild Costs (rounded to the nearest $1,000)

List of the average nominated rebuild costs (as estimated by Australians getting a Budget Direct Home Insurance quote) for the last 10 years

Which state has the highest rebuild costs in Australia?

Of all the states and territories in Australia, homeowners in the ACT have seen average estimated rebuild costs (as nominated by customers while getting a Budget Direct Home Insurance quote), increased the most nationally, rising on average from $420,000 in 2013 to $647,000 in 2022.

In New South Wales, homeowners were looking at a nominated average rebuild cost of $394,000 in 2013 compared with $614,000 in 2022, while the estimated rebuild costs for Queensland has shifted from $355,000 to upwards of $512,000 in a 10-year period.

Those who may end up forced to rebuild their homes in South Australia were looking at an average nominated rebuild cost of $330,000 a decade ago, compared with $451,000 in 2022; Tasmanian rebuild cost estimates went from an average of $374,000 to $507,000; while those in Victoria and Western Australia rose from an average of $350,000 to $544,000 and $367,000 to $465,000, respectively.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2020 almost half of new residential dwellings (44.9% of dwellings) cost more to build than they were approved for, while 22.5% of dwellings cost less. [1]

More than a third (42.0%) of new residential dwellings were expected to cost more at the start of construction than at the time they were approved.

Not sure what your home would cost to rebuild? Check out our list of average home rebuild costs as estimated by Australians getting a home insurance quote with Budget Direct across all states and territories.

Average Nominated Rebuild Costs (rounded to the nearest $1,000)

ACT NSW Qld SA Tas Vic WA ACT NSW Qld SA Tas Vic WA

List of the average nominated rebuild costs (as estimated by Australians getting a Budget Direct Home Insurance quote) by state for the last 10 years

Aussies may not be aware of just how much their house is worth in today’s market. They could be underinsured without even considering a rebuild.

To help calculate the total cost to rebuild your home check out Budget Direct’s rebuild calculator.

Our Home Insurance also offers multiple levels of protection against being underinsured.

Inflation Protection is included in our Home Insurance policies which means we’ll automatically increase your sum insured to reflect today’s prices (instead of the prices you estimated when your home and/or contents were first insured).

Also, by adding our optional Sum Insured Safeguard cover to your home insurance policy, Budget Direct can extend your home sum insured by up to 25% if your nominated sum insured is not sufficient to cover the repair or replacement costs (for example, from $400,000 to $500,000).

To avoid being short-changed, Budget Direct’s Sum Insured Safeguard helps to protect you from an unexpected rebuild price hike when things go wrong.

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Methodology

Based on analysis of 10 years of home insurance quote data reported by Budget Direct from 2013 to 2022. At least 1,000 rows of data were analysed. NT was excluded from this data set as Budget Direct does not offer home insurance in the NT and therefore does not collect NT quote data. All values have been rounded to the nearest $1,000.

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