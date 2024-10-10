Australian Renter Survey and Statistics 2024

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australian Renter Survey and Statistics 2024

10 October 2024 | See disclaimer

With plenty of Australians renting in this current housing market – 31% according to the ABS – we sought to understand the key reasons why renting works for many and what they enjoy about it.[1]

Budget Direct surveyed 980 Australian renters over 18 to find out their top tips and perks that keep them renting.

Quick Stats

  • More than half of those surveyed said no maintenance costs were the biggest thing that attracted them to renting.

  • The great Aussie share house is no longer—Australians who rent are toughing it out either alone, with family members, or with a partner.

  • A significant 30% said they had been living at their current address for five or more years.

  • In South Australia, almost 50% have rented at their current address for five or more years.

  • It seems having your own space within your rental is the key, with more than 55% of respondents agreeing.

The Great Aussie Share House is No Longer

What is your current living situation?

Gender

It seems that Australians who rent are either alone, with family members, or with a partner – only 11% of respondents in this survey renting with roommates.

For their current living situation, more than 33% live with a partner, 25% live with family, and 28% live alone.

How many people do you currently live with?

Gender

For a household breakdown, most renters live with two people (33%), followed by living alone (27%). For three or four people renting together in one household, this was the living situation for only 18% and 14% of respondents.

This seems to be a consistent trend, as the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) recorded in 2019 that the average number of persons per household was 2.6.[1]

Only 9% of survey respondents lived with five or more people under one roof.

Perhaps living with yourself or one other person is the secret to happy renting!

Renters Have Peace of Mind

How long have you been renting at your current address?

Australia

When asked how long they had been renting at their current address, 33% said between one and three years, but a significant 30% said they had been living at their current address for five or more years. This suggests long-term rental security is thriving.

Almost 21% of respondents have however lived in their current place of residence for less than a year.

State

Those surveyed in New South Wales are moving around the most, with 23% having rented at their current address for less than a year.

Of those renting in Victoria, 35.4% have lived at their current address for one to three years.

In South Australia, a whopping 46% have rented at their current address for five or more years.

In second, 31% of Victorian renters who completed the survey have lived at their current address for five or more years, closely followed by Queenslanders at 30%.

Age

Of those aged 18-27 currently renting, 39% who completed the survey have moved home within the last 12 months.

Of those between the ages of 48-57 and 58-67 currently renting, 44% and 46% had lived in their current place of residence for five or more years.

Aussies Aren’t Hopping Around

How many rentals have you lived in?

Australia

There were 35.8% of respondents who said they had lived in one to three rentals, and 11% said they were first-time renters.

Up to 27% of survey respondents said they had lived in four to six rental homes.

Only 15% of respondents said they had lived in more than 10 rental homes, with 11% stating they had lived in between seven to nine.

No Maintenance or Responsibility The Perks of Renting

What are the perks of renting?

Australia

No maintenance costs51.9%
Less responsibility41.8%
No additional property rates and taxes40.4%
More flexibility32.1%
Live in a desirable suburb29.4%
Cheaper upfront costs/fixed rent28.2%
Able to live closer to work/public transport/shops22.8%
Able to live closer to the city17.3%
Nicer home options to rent rather than buy16.2%
I get to live with people I know (family, friends, partner)13.8%
There are no perks12.8%
Able to live closer to friends/family12.0%
Other1.5%

More than 50% of respondents to this survey said having no maintenance costs was the top perks of renting, closely followed by less responsibility and no additional property rates or taxes, at 42% and 40% respectively.

More flexibility, living in a desirable suburb, and cheaper upfront costs (fixed rent) were also top perks of renting, with more than a quarter of survey respondents stating so at 32%, 29% and 28% respectively.

Almost a quarter of respondents also said renting lets them live closer to work, public transport and shops (23%).

Only 16%, 14% and 12% of respondents said that the perks of renting included nicer home options to rent rather than buy, getting to live with family and friends, and being able to live closer to friends and family.

Having Your Own Space is the Key to Enjoying Renting

What are the best ways to keep renting enjoyable?

Australia

What are the best ways to keep renting enjoyable? It seems having your own space within your rental is the key, with more than 56% of respondents agreeing.

Almost 40% of survey respondents said buying and cooking your own food is key to keeping renting enjoyable.

Living alone came in the top three, with 35% of respondents saying this was the best way to keep renting enjoyable.

Age

Across the board, all ages surveyed said having your own space while renting is the best way to keep renting enjoyable.

For those surveyed aged 18-27, buying and cooking your own food as well as communication and compromise were the next best ways to keep renting enjoyable.

Respondents aged 28-37 also agreed (53% and 30%), however this age group also prioritised living alone (30%).

Designated communal spaces were the lowest across all age groups (other than ‘other’), with those surveyed aged 58-67 surveyed having 8%. This age group also put communal cleaning roster last with 4% surveyed stating a designated cleaning roster kept renting enjoyable.

Aussies Plan on Renting Long-Term

How long do you plan on renting for?

Australia

Almost 20% of those surveyed said they plan on renting forever, with 26% saying they were unsure how long they would choose to rent for.

Another 20% said they plan on renting for another two to five years, with 16% saying one to two years.

Only 9% said they plan on renting for up to a year.

State

Those living in New South Wales and Victoria surveyed said they plan on renting for two to five years (20% and 21%).

For South Australians, 22% of those surveyed said they plan on renting forever.

Queenslanders who were surveyed also said they plan on renting forever (17%) with the same saying one to two years (17%).

Respondents in Western Australia said they plan on renting for up to a year (16%).

All states topped the charts for those surveyed stating they were unsure how long they plan on renting for.

See More Research

References

  1. ABS, 2020, Housing Occupancy and Costs

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted in September 2024 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 980, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-65). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to negligible sample sizes. All data on this website are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in October 2024. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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