2025
Research and Resources
Explore in-depth research and data on a range of topics including car, home, travel, pet, motorcycle, life and roadside assistance.
Travel Research and Statistics
Motorcycle Research and Statistics
|"Best of the Best" Award Record | Budget Direct
|Australians avoiding driving as roads become more dangerous: Survey Says
|The number one cause of car breakdowns in Australia revealed
|Aussies wish they'd signed up for Life Insurance earlier in life.
|Australians more likely to check on mum and pup than dad in a storm.
|Car colours are still black and white for Australian drivers.
|Australian motorcycle owners show their love of the open road.
Explore in-depth research and data on a range of topics including car, home, travel, pet, motorcycle, life and roadside assistance.
Travel Research and Statistics
Motorcycle Research and Statistics