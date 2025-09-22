^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australians are changing their driving habits because they believe our roads are more dangerous than they were 2 years ago.

The Budget Direct Car Insurance survey on Australian Road Safety also found almost one quarter (23%) of Australians believe motorbikes/mopeds are the most dangerous form of transport.

Almost 15% of respondents felt our roads are much more dangerous than they were a year ago. Around 37% believed they were somewhat more dangerous and 39% felt there was no change.

Exactly 8% of survey participants believe Australian roads are safer.

Budget Direct Chief Growth Officer Jonathan Kerr said the survey revealed Australians may be changing their driving behaviour to stay safer.

“Surprisingly, 15% of drivers minimise how much time they spend behind the wheel, because they think our roads are too dangerous,” said Kerr.

Australians aged 28-37 were most likely to decrease their time on the road (20%).

Despite growing concerns over the safety of our roads, cars (41%) are still seen as the safest mode of transportation.

Motorbike/mopeds are considered the least safe (23%), followed by bicycles (23%), cars (17%) and e-scooter/e-bikes (17%).

“There’s not much protection around you if you’re on two wheels and that is reflected in this survey,” said Mr Kerr.

“63 per cent of respondents in our survey called out a form of two-wheeled transport as the least safe mode of transportation.”

Mr Kerr said the survey showed cars were overwhelmingly the preferred method of transport, but there were big differences between states.

The other end of the spectrum is New South Wales, where 67% of people say driving is their primary mode of transport.

“We suspect that’s because Sydney has a huge population and a well-developed public transport network, so there’s less need to drive,” said Kerr.

“Overall, though, despite growing concerns over our road network, Australians continue to favour cars, whether through choice or necessity. I simply wish all drivers safe travels.”

For peace of mind, Budget Direct Car Insurance has a full range of policies, from third party to comprehensive coverage.

To read the full survey breakdown, visit the Budget Direct website.

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

Disclaimer:

Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411, Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Rd, Toowong 4066) on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 5 86 353.

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