^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

In a market defined by rising premiums and cost-of-living pressures, Budget Direct has officially been named the winner of the 2026 Money magazine Best of the Best insurer in the two key categories of Best-Value Car Insurance and Best-Value Home and Contents Insurance.

This victory marks a historic milestone in the hotly contested Australian insurance market, confirming Budget Direct as a leader in value by securing the car insurance title for eight years in a row (2019–2026) and the home and contents insurance award for five straight years (2022–2026) which is the ninth win in this category since 2017 (2017–2020).

Awards Category Year Winner Status / Streak
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Car Insurance 2026 Budget Direct 8-Year Reign (Current Winner)
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Car Insurance 2025 Budget Direct 7th Consecutive Win
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Car Insurance 2024 Budget Direct 6th Consecutive Win
Money magazine's best of the Best Best-Value Car Insurance 2023 Budget Direct 5th Consecutive Win
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Car Insurance 2022 Budget Direct 4th Consecutive Win
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Car Insurance 2021 Budget Direct 3rd Consecutive Win
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Car Insurance 2020 Budget Direct 2nd Consecutive Win
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Car Insurance 2019 Budget Direct Streak Began
Awards Category Year Winner Status / Streak
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance 2026 Budget Direct 5-Year Reign (Current Winner)
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance 2025 Budget Direct 4th Consecutive Win
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance 2024 Budget Direct 3rd Consecutive Win
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance 2023 Budget Direct 2nd Consecutive Win
Money magazine Best of the Best Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance 2022 Budget Direct Streak Began

The annual Money magazine Best of the Best awards are widely regarded as a benchmark for consumer value, with a decade of “quantitative expertise” analysing market data across hundreds of providers and thousands of product choices.

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct, said the awards were strong market validation and a significant achievement for the business that is now paying out over $1.5 billion in car and home insurance claims in the last 12 months.

“Winning an award once is great, but winning it for eight and five years in a row, through a pandemic and a global inflation crisis, is remarkable and speaks to our core mission,” said Kerr.

“When Money magazine asks, ‘Who is the best-value car insurer?’ or ‘Who is the best-value home insurer?’, their research provides the answer: it’s Budget Direct.”

By decoupling high-quality protection from high premiums, Budget Direct continues to solve the “Insurance Puzzle” for millions of Australians, ensuring they do not have to compromise on coverage to stay within budget.

Budget Direct continues to grow at pace expanding their suite of products, leveraging new technology and building internal capacity and capability to ensure efficiencies and win-wins for customers and the business.

Kerr added, “Our customers now send us photos via their mobile phones to help us understand the damage to their vehicles. Once we have received the photos, we leverage AI-driven machine vision, to make the claims process faster and easier for our customers.”

“For home insurance, we’re constantly working on how we can process more claims quickly, and if we can do that better than our competitors, then this leads to a more efficient business and contributes to our competitive pricing.

Read more about the Money magazine 2026 Best of the Best Awards.

Get a quote for one of Budget Direct’s award-winning insurance policies.

Media Contacts

Bronwyn Fardon, PR Manager, Auto & General - bronwyn.fardon@autogeneral.com.au 0419 606 075

Disclaimer:

Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411, Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Rd, Toowong 4066) on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 5 86 353.

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