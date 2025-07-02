^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Are red cars really faster?

Does silver speed off the line?

Or does white win the race?

While we can’t say that colour makes any difference to the speed of the car on the road, we can say with certainty which cars are quickest out the showroom door.

And it seems, Australians are a black and white bunch, with both colours accounting for nearly half (46%) of survey respondents’ cars, according to a new Budget Direct Car Insurance Survey.

The survey found white came out on top with 30%, followed by black at 16%, narrowly edging out silver (15%), blue (13%) and grey (12%).

Red sputtered into sixth position (10%), with other colours making up the remaining 4%.

Little wonder Aussies love to play ‘Spotto’ when they catch sight of an elusive yellow vehicle!

Interestingly, despite white dominating current ownership, it’s a much closer race for our favourite car colours. Black and white are neck and neck, splitting the honours with 21%.

“It seems opposites really do attract,” said a Budget Direct spokesperson.

“Car colour is about so much more than aesthetics—white is considered the safest of all popular colours. Although yellow and orange are thought to stand out even more, which explains why they’re often used for taxis.

“Then there are the cars that look cleaner. Dark colours look fantastic when they’re freshly washed, but it won’t be long before you see dirt, dust and marks again. Silver and grey are the easiest to keep looking clean.”

Speaking of cleanliness, hats off to the 48-57 year olds, who are most likely to wash their car every week (18%). Survey respondents aged 18-27 year olds came in second at 13%.

Overall, 12% of survey respondents washed their car every week. 44% washed every month. 4 out of every 100 respondents said they only cleaned the outside of their car once a year.

If it was State of Origin, New South Wales and South Australian drivers (13%) were most likely to wash their car weekly, against Victorians (12%), Queenslanders (11%) and West Australians (10%).

But back to the big question: are red cars really faster?

More than 1 in 10 South Australians (11%) agreed the statement is true. As a nation, only 6% of Australians agreed. Scientifically, the colour makes no difference.

One-third of us (34%) believe black cars are hotter. They’re right. Scientists have found not only does a dark colour make your cabin hotter, it could affect your fuel economy, by putting extra demand on your air conditioner.

Another 11% of us believe silver cars have better resale value. They are also right! More common colours like silver and white hold their value better than less popular colours.

“At the end of the day, colour is entirely your decision. You may get a great deal on a car, because it’s not a popular colour. Or you may play it safe – literally,” said a Budget Direct Spokesperson.

To read the full survey breakdown, visit our article on Australian Car Ownership Habits.

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

Disclaimer:

Insurance is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Road, Toowong 4066.

All data in this article are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in February 2025. While AGS has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate, current and complete, we do not guarantee it and accept no liability for the use or reliance upon this information.

This information contains general information only about our products and has not taken into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Please read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination available at [budgetdirect.com.au](https://www.budgetdirect.com.au/) and consider whether the product is appropriate to you before deciding to buy our product/s. Subject to meeting underwriting criteria.

About us

Our Company Insurance Solved® Our awards Work for us Our giving Code of practice TV ads Media releases Our locations

Want your Insurance SolvedTM with Budget Direct?