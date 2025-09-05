^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

There are few things as frustrating as an untimely breakdown when you’re in a hurry.

Now, a recent survey has shed light on the reasons cars require Roadside Assistance.

Almost half (48%) of Australians who took part in a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance survey said they had been stopped in their tracks by a flat battery.

Other common reasons for ‘going nowhere’ were mechanical failure and flat tyre (both 33%), running out of fuel (9%), and being locked out of your car (8%).

The good news is the number of mechanical breakdowns seems to be slowing down, with a 6% drop in two years.

A Budget Direct spokesperson said the decrease suggested more drivers could be doing basic maintenance on their cars.

“Simple things, like checking oil, coolant levels and tyre pressure between services doesn’t take long but could save a lot of hassle and money down the track,” said the Budget Direct spokesperson.

Jez Spinks, of independent car review website Chasing Cars, shared simple techniques to keep your motor running.

  • Stay on top of regular servicing to be aware of possible technical malfunctions

  • Replace your car battery every one to five years as necessary

  • Check up on your tyre pressure every six months

  • Refuel your vehicle in the last quarter of the tank

  • Keep a spare tyre in the boot of your car

  • Learn how to comfortably change a flat tyre

“38% of Australians are comfortable or extremely comfortable changing a tyre,” Mr Spinks said.

“But the flip side is that 47% of us are uncomfortable or extremely uncomfortable.”

Age apparently breeds experience in tyre-changing technique.

One quarter of people aged between 58 and 62 were extremely comfortable.

33-42 year-olds were least likely to be extremely comfortable (7%).

In the battle of the states, West Australians were most confident changing tyres, with 50% comfortable or extremely comfortable.

“At the end of the day, these figures show you just never know when your car will breakdown. We’d urge Australians to invest in roadside assistance.”

Budget Direct’s Roadside Assistance covers flat batteries, minor mechanical or electrical faults, flat tyres, locked or lost keys and an empty fuel tank that needs emergency fuel (subject to T&Cs).

It could come in handy, particularly when you consider that 31% of respondents admit to losing or locking their keys in the car at least once.

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

Disclaimer:

Budget Direct offers Roadside Assistance which is arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Limited (ACN 003 617 909).

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