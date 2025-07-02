^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Aussies are four times more likely to check on mum (20%) than dad (5%) during a wild storm, according to a groundbreaking new study, and even the family pet trumps dad for check-ups during a storm with 11% of respondents checking on the pet first.

Australians’ concerns and priorities fall with family, with the majority of respondents saying they’d check up first on their loved ones.

A study on Natural Disaster Preparation from Budget Direct Home Insurance also reveals 40% admit they are not ready for Australia’s increasingly severe natural disaster seasons with no emergency kit prepared.

With the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecasting more wild weather ahead, experts are encouraging this group to join the other 60% in preparing an emergency kit, especially if living in areas prone to natural disaster events.

“Natural disasters can strike or increase intensity with very little warning, and being prepared is the best way to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities,” a Budget Direct spokesperson said.

“By taking simple steps—like creating an emergency plan, preparing an emergency kit, and staying informed—we can reduce risks and stay safe during the unpredictable disaster season.

“Our data also reveals that Aussies are taking precautions—almost 90% of those surveyed use weather monitoring apps or websites such as BOM to review weather warnings, which is a great habit to see reflected amongst our community.”

Leading the charge for being the most prepared for this current natural disaster season was South Australia, with 30% stating they prepare their home, car, and contents 6 months in advance. Western Australia followed with 23% surveyed prepared 6 months in advance.

Despite being a state that experiences volatile weather, it seems that Queenslanders have a ‘take it as it is’ approach, with the maroon state’s respondents taking the cake for being the least likely to prepare 6 months in advance (11%).

Respondents said clearing gutters and drains, no matter if the natural disaster was a flood, bushfire or storm, came out on top as one of the best ways to prepare (64%, 67% and 55%).

Moving belongings to higher ground (50%), and stocking water, fuel and canned food (50%) were other key tips Aussies had to prepare for a flood.

Mowing the lawn and removing flammable items like woodpiles, mulch, and outdoor furniture away from the home were the other top ways respondents prepared for a bushfire (61% and 59%).

Prepping for a storm included securing loose items outside (65%) and trimming tree branches and bushes (59%).

Aussies who were surveyed also said the most valuable item in their emergency kit was their passport and identification details (30%), with insurance policies, cash, and a torch next in at 14% and 13%.

For the data breakdown of this release, visit our Natural Disaster Prep Survey.

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

Disclaimer:

Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411, Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Rd, Toowong 4066) on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 5 86 353.

About us

Our Company Insurance Solved® Our awards Work for us Our giving Code of practice TV ads Media releases Our locations

Want your Insurance SolvedTM with Budget Direct?