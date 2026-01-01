Budget Direct has provided home and contents insurance to residents of The First State since 2000.
Whether you're an owner–occupier, landlord or renter, living in Sydney, Tweed Heads or Broken Hill, or anywhere between, we've got you covered§.
Switch and save
Our New South Wales customers that switched online to Budget Direct's Combined Home and Contents Insurance, told us they saved an average of $396†
Here are their self-reported savings:
|NSW residents who bought…
|Told us they saved an average of…
|Combined Home and Contents Insurance
|$396
|Home Only Insurance
|$318
Use our Comparitron™ tool to compare home insurance savings reported by our customers throughout Australia.
Award-winning NSW home insurance
We have won Money magazine's Best of the Best title for Home & Contents Insurance (2022-2026) and WeMoney's Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance award (2025 - 2026). Plus, we have won the coveted Money magazine Insurer of the Year title ten years running (2017-2026).
Choose your cover
You can get home or contents cover separately, or combine them.
Home and Contents Insurance
Protect your most valuable asset and belongings by combining home and contents insurance.
Home Insurance
Covers loss or damage to your home due to events like storms, fire and escape of liquid. Includes the costs of repairs or rebuilding and temporary accommodation.
Highly rated claims
Emergency Services Levy
Our New South Wales customers' Home Insurance premiums include their contribution to the state government's Emergency Services Levy (ESL).
The levy is collected via insurance policies – not just those issued by Budget Direct, but by other providers too.
The ESL goes towards funding fire and emergency services in NSW.
Frequently asked questions
What does home insurance cover?
‘Home insurance’ is an umbrella term that encompasses three variations of cover:
- Home and contents insurance covers your house and other structures on your property as well as your belongings for loss or damage due to events like fire, theft and storms.
- Home Building insurance covers your house and other structures on your property, including your garden shed, fences, and in-ground swimming pool.
- Contents insurance covers the belongings inside your home, including furniture, whitegoods, electrical appliances, clothing, and more.
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply to Budget Direct home insurance; for full details, please read the product disclosure statement.
What events are covered by home building insurance?
An ‘insured event’ is an event we cover should it cause loss or damage to your home and/or contents.
Budget Direct covers the following events:
- Storm (including cyclone) and Rainwater (flood cover is optional)
- Fire
- Theft (or attempted theft)
- Escape of liquid (e.g. burst pipe)
- Lightning
- Impact at home (e.g. fallen tree)
- Breakage of glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures
- Malicious damage, vandalism, riot or civil commotion
- Explosion
- Earthquake or tsunami.
How much home insurance do I need?
Your ‘sum insured’ is the maximum amount Budget Direct will pay to rebuild your home or replace your contents after a covered event. It’s essential you set this amount high enough to cover the full cost of rebuilding or replacing everything at current prices.
Underinsuring your property could mean you won’t have enough cover from a significant loss.
For Your Home Building: Consider the total cost to rebuild your home from scratch, including:
- Current building materials and labour costs
- Any improvements you have made or unique site challenges
You can use our online calculators as a guide, or consult a professional valuer or building contractor for a precise estimate.
For Your Contents: Estimate the cost to replace all your personal belongings with new items. A good method is to walk through each room, listing everything and its current replacement value. Don’t overlook items like clothing, kitchenware, and items that may be stored away.
§ Subject to you meeting our underwriting criteria.