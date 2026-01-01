^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
Money magazine - Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance

Budget Direct has provided home and contents insurance to South Australians since 2000.

Whether you're an owner–occupier, landlord or renter, living in Adelaide, Oodnadatta or Yalata, or anywhere between, we've got you covered§.

Switch and save

Our South Australian customers that switched online to Budget Direct's Combined Home and Contents Insurance, told us they saved an average of $355

Here are their self-reported savings:

South Australians who bought… Told us they saved an average of…
Combined Home and Contents Insurance $355
Quote Now to Compare for Yourself

Use our Comparitron™ tool to compare home insurance savings reported by our customers throughout Australia.

Award-winning home insurance

We have won Money magazine's Best of the Best title for Home & Contents Insurance (2022-2026) and WeMoney's Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance award (2025 - 2026). Plus, we have won the coveted Money magazine Insurer of the Year title ten years running (2017-2026).

Money magazine - Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance
Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Home & Contents Insurance
WeMoney - Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance

Choose your cover

You can get home or contents cover separately, or combine them.

Home and Contents Insurance

Protect your most valuable asset and belongings by combining home and contents insurance.

Get a Quote

Home Insurance

Covers loss or damage to your home due to events like storms, fire and escape of liquid. Includes the costs of repairs or rebuilding and temporary accommodation.

Get a Quote

Contents Insurance

Covers loss or damage to your contents due to events like storms, fire and theft. Includes new-for-old replacement of items that can't be repaired.

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Highly rated claims

Customers in SA rate our Home Insurance claims service

4.0

Out of 5

Bazaarvoice
Read all 343 Reviews*

Find out more about what cover we offer in your state

Australian Capital Territory New South Wales Queensland South Australia Tasmania Victoria Western Australia

Frequently asked questions

What does home insurance cover?

‘Home insurance’ is an umbrella term that encompasses three variations of cover:

  • Home and contents insurance covers your house and other structures on your property as well as your belongings for loss or damage due to events like fire, theft and storms.
  • Home Building insurance covers your house and other structures on your property, including your garden shed, fences, and in-ground swimming pool.
  • Contents insurance covers the belongings inside your home, including furniture, whitegoods, electrical appliances, clothing, and more.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply to Budget Direct home insurance; for full details, please read the product disclosure statement.

What events are covered by home building insurance?

An ‘insured event’ is an event we cover should it cause loss or damage to your home and/or contents.

Budget Direct covers the following events:

  • Storm (including cyclone) and Rainwater (flood cover is optional)
  • Fire
  • Theft (or attempted theft)
  • Escape of liquid (e.g. burst pipe)
  • Lightning
  • Impact at home (e.g. fallen tree)
  • Breakage of glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures
  • Malicious damage, vandalism, riot or civil commotion
  • Explosion
  • Earthquake or tsunami.

How much home insurance do I need?

Your ‘sum insured’ is the maximum amount Budget Direct will pay to rebuild your home or replace your contents after a covered event. It’s essential you set this amount high enough to cover the full cost of rebuilding or replacing everything at current prices.

Underinsuring your property could mean you won’t have enough cover from a significant loss.

For Your Home Building: Consider the total cost to rebuild your home from scratch, including:

  • Current building materials and labour costs
  • Any improvements you have made or unique site challenges

You can use our online calculators as a guide, or consult a professional valuer or building contractor for a precise estimate.

For Your Contents: Estimate the cost to replace all your personal belongings with new items. A good method is to walk through each room, listing everything and its current replacement value. Don’t overlook items like clothing, kitchenware, and items that may be stored away.

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§ Subject to you meeting our underwriting criteria.

Get a home insurance quote online

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