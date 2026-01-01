Latest Articles on Storm Season
How to Prepare for Storm Season
Seven planning tips that can make a big difference when preparing for storm season.
How to Prepare for a Bushfire
Before bushfire season rolls around, find out how you can minimise the risks to your property and create your evacuation plan.
How to Prepare for a Flood in Australia
Find out how to prepare for a flood with Budget Direct's checklist. Learn about flood zones & what to include in your emergency list if you’re at risk.
Be Aware of Disaster Chasers
Has severe weather damaged your home? Watch out for 'disaster chasers' targeting affected areas. Learn how to spot unsolicited contractors and stay safe.