The Wettest City in Every Country

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

The Wettest City in Every Country

4 May 2022 | See disclaimer

Rain used to be a state of mind. Cities like Seattle and Manchester pride themselves on being the rainiest in their respective lands. But are they wrong?

Today, rain is in a state of crisis. In the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, 25 inches of rain in a single day this summer claimed dozens of lives. This was in the wake of Germany’s deadliest floods in half a century. Last year, enough rain to fill Loch Ness fell on the UK in 24 hours, the country’s wettest day on record.

The climate crisis has intensified the likelihood of heavy rainfall around the world. To see where it’s falling, Neomam Studios, on behalf of Budget Direct, has used Climate Data to count the number of rainy days per year (with at least 1 mm of rain or snow) for 64,429 cities around the world.

Key Findings

  • The wettest city in the world is Buenaventura, where it rains 258 days per year.
  • Australia’s rainiest city is Cairns in Queensland, with 117 days of precipitation.
  • The UK’s wettest city is Londonderry in Northern Ireland (147 days).
  • The wettest city in the US is Hilo, Hawaii (211 days).
  • The world’s least rainy ‘wettest cities’ are Riffa (Bahrain) and Al Khor (Qatar), with 10 rainy days each.

The World’s Rainiest Cities

This map shows the cities with the highest amount of rainy (>1mm precipitation) days per year in every country. The red and pink sections suggest the north of Africa is the driest region. The darker blue identifies parts of Asia and South America to have the wettest cities.

Image

It might be a surprise to see snowy Greenland among the driest areas. In fact, the sea air cools the climate and dries the air, reducing precipitation. However, the weather is very changeable in Greenland and susceptible to climate change. Rain is becoming more common, and rain, in turn, melts the falling snow, contributing further to warming. However, Greenland’s 2021 spring was good for snowfall – which contributes to our ‘wetness’ factor.

Image

At the wet end of the scale, however, is Buenaventura, the rainiest city on Earth. And when you allow multiple cities from each country into the equation, a Colombian city also takes second place: Manizales. The Andes act as a natural barrier to moist air, which expresses rain during multiple rainy seasons across Colombia. Buenaventura is particularly vulnerable due to its location.

Australia’s Wettest Cities Clustered in the North

Australia is not known for its rain. In fact, we found 125 countries with a rainier ‘wettest city’ than Australia’s. But that doesn’t mean you should leave your umbrella at home. Australia’s rain capital, Cairns, suffers 117 rainy days per year. Of course, it depends on the time of year: Cairns’ tropical climate makes for a dry winter and a rainy season featuring tropical monsoons and cyclones from November to March.

Image

Queensland cities share the honours with Australia’s ‘Top End’ – the neighbouring Northern Territory, where Darwin and Palmerston take second and third place. There are upwards of 100 days of rain in Top End cities every year – but get your timing right, and a visit to the territory will be a sensual treat of saturated natural colours, warm beating rain, and thundering waterfalls.

Hawaii and Alaska are the Wettest States in the US

Our next data visualisation illustrates the respective raininess of the wettest cities in every American state. The outlying states of Hawaii and Alaska have significantly rainier cities than the rest of the US. Moisture floats off the Pacific and up slopes of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea before condensing over Hilo, Hawaii’s biggest city.

Image

It’s a different story in Alaska. You may associate the state with ice and snow, but much of the southern part – including Baranof Island, where Sitka is found – is dominated by temperate rainforest. It rained a record-breaking 70 days in the period from June-August 2020. “The rain has just been merciless,” said famed local author John Straley.

Costa Rica has Three Weeks More Rain than the Rest of Central America

Three cities in lower Central America stand head-and-damp-shoulders above the rest for rainfall in this region: San Vito (Costa Rica, 253 rainy days/year), El Bluff (Nicaragua, 230), and Colón (Panama, 230). These countries are on the narrowest part of the Central American isthmus, susceptible to trade winds coming in from the surrounding waters.

Image

But the US is up there, too. “Data from the recent U.S. Climate Assessment show that heavy rainfall is increasing in intensity and frequency — particularly in the U.S. Northeast,” explains Dr. David Novak of NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center. “At the same time, our vulnerability to extreme rainfall is increasing — and the effects of excessive rain are more impactful — as more people are living in low-lying areas, and land development is changing drainage patterns.”

Buenaventura, Colombia, is Wettest City in South America and the World

Colombia’s wettest city gets nearly a fortnight more wet days per year(258) than second-placed Quito, Ecuador (245). Colombia also has a claim to being the wettest place in the world – for the smaller village of Puerto Lopez. “There is a constant moist tropical onshore flow from the Pacific Ocean here,” explains weather historian Christopher C. Burt. “The mountains block that flow and almost perpetual rainfall results over Puerto Lopez. I believe it averages over 320 days of rain a year.”

Image

Like the UK, Brazil suffered a record-breaking extreme rainfall event in 2020: 320mm in 24 hours. It was not an isolated shower. Brazilians are used to ‘summer rains’ but are particularly vulnerable to flooding due to the fragility of favela settlements and Brazil’s position on the front line of climate change. For now, however, Brazil’s wettest city (Manaus, 211 days) is the seventh rainiest city in South America.

Carna, Ireland is Europe’s Wettest City

Europe’s wettest national cities are spread across the continent, with the top four covering the west (Carna, Ireland, 160 days), north (Bergen, Norway, 156), centre (Glarus, Switzerland, 153), and east (Akhaltsikhe, Georgia, 152) of the continent. The southern cities of Linares (Spain, 145) and Domodossola (Italy, 144) are also in the top 10.

Image

But it is central Europe that has hit the deadlines most recently, with hundreds killed across Germany and Belgium in the July 2021 floods – Europe’s 10th deadliest in a century. Belgium’s wettest city, Malmedy (131 days), only gets around half the rainy days of world number one Buenaventura, but the trouble is that these relatively dry European landscapes are not used to extreme rainfall, which is now occurring in widespread, sustained downfalls rather than more localised, passing thunderstorms.

Iran Experiences Highs and Lows of Middle-Eastern Rainfall

There is a significant disparity between the top rainfall in countries across the region. The wettest, Kelardasht in Iran, has 167 wet days per year, against 10 days per year in Al Khor, Qatar. Iran and Qatar may be neighbours, but Kelardasht is at the top end of Iran and on the Caspian Sea rather than the Persian Gulf.

Image

In fact, Iran has one of the most diverse climates in the world - we found Iranian cities with as few as 10 wet days per year, too. The northwest of Iran is subtropical, the south is tropical, and the centre experiences continental and mountainous weather. The foggy city of Kelardasht is actually celebrated for its clean, breathable air, in a climate modulated by nearby jungles, mountains, and lakes.

An Indonesian City is Wettest in Rest of Asia & Oceania

Timika in Indonesia is this region’s wettest city. With a tropical rainforest climate, the city experiences 244 wet days per year. India’s wettest city is the fifth wettest rain capital in the region, with 230 days per year. India is another place with a claim to fame for the wettest spot, regardless of city status: the area known as Mawsynram, a Guinness record-holder, with nearly 12 metres of rainfall per year – most of it in just six months.

Image

Cairns is Australia’s wettest city, with 117 days, compared to 136 for New Zealand’s wettest city, Invercargill. Of course, despite being neighbouring countries, the cities aren’t close to each other. Invercargill has a temperate oceanic climate and is nicknamed the ‘city of water and light for its charming twilight hours, marine reserves, and abundant rainfall.

African Cities Experience Both Extremes of Rainfall

The wettest African cities are comparable with the wettest in the Americas and Asia. However, Africa has 19 countries with fewer than 100 rainy days per year, including four with fewer than 50 rainy days.

Image

Of the 10 African countries with greater than 200 days of rainfall per year, Niefang in Equatorial Guinea is the wettest (244 days per year). Being equatorial, the weather here is humid and cloudy, with a resulting lushness of vegetation.

Rain is a Deadly Necessity

The recent flooding tragedies have not occurred in isolation and are generally considered a symptom of global warming. The atmosphere can hold more water in a warming climate. That water is supplied by a vapour that evaporates from the warming oceans and the drying landscapes alike.

According to one study, a human influence made the Loch Ness incident 2.5 times more likely to happen. By the end of the century, these researchers predict a “10-fold increase in the chances of such extreme rainfall events.” In such conditions, preparation, insurance, and a commitment to fight climate change are our best allies.

METHODOLOGY & SOURCES

We used Climate Data to collect the number of rainy days for 64,429 cities around the world. Note that “rainy days” consist of days with at least 1mm of precipitation (rain or snow). The dataset was compiled in June 2021.

See More Storm Season Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only and does not constitute personal advice. Budget Direct have engaged Neomam to conduct research on their behalf. While Neomam has endeavoured to ensure the information relied on is accurate and current, Budget Direct does not guarantee it and accepts no liability for this information.

How Much Do House Extensions Cost in Australia?

Tips For Renovating Your Home

The Home Renovation Capitals of Australia