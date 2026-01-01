Latest Articles on Home Hazards
Common Home Safety Hazards
Every home comes with hazards. Find out about the most common home safety hazards, their risks to children and how you and your family can avoid them.
When to Repair, Replace, or Claim for Appliance Failure
Your appliance motor stopped working? Decide whether to repair, replace, or claim. Learn how Motor Burnout Cover for your contents can help.
Common Fire Hazards in the Home
With our help, you’ll be able to identify possible fire hazards, and how to prevent and protect your family from fire in the home.
How to Clean an Air Conditioner
Learn how and how often to clean your air conditioner in our step-by-step guide. Find out how to maintain your AC unit so it stands the test of time.
How to Unblock a Drain
Learn how to clear a blocked drain and prevent future blockages in your toilet, bathroom, or kitchen sink.