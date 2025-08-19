Common Fire Hazards in the Home

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Common Fire Hazards in the Home

19 August 2025 | See disclaimer

Home fires can happen in a matter of seconds. And while you may know some of the more obvious fire hazards to look out for there may also be some hidden home fire hazards that you should be aware of too.

All too often house fires (while unexpected) can be prevented. By performing regular fire safety checks and using trusted fire safety practices you can keep your family and home safe from common fire hazards.

Common Home Fire Hazards

With our help, you’ll be able to identify possible fire hazards in the home and ultimately help ensure that everyone inside the home is safe.

Cooking Equipment

According to Fire & Rescue NSW, half of all residential fires they respond to in a year start in the kitchen and are mostly due to unattended cooking[1]. Pots and pans can heat up very quickly and if left unattended they can create a potential fire hazard.

Make sure to stay in the room while cooking with a stovetop or oven and ask someone else to watch your food if you have to leave the room. You should also consider buying a fire blanket and/or extinguisher and storing it near the kitchen in case of an emergency.

Stoves

Your stove can become very flammable if it isn’t cleaned properly after each use. This also extends to a stove grill, range hood filter, and general kitchen appliances too. Make sure to clean and clear the area around the stove before turning on the heat!

Grease build-up and other grime on stovetops, countertops, and inside ovens is the kind of fuel that can not only start a fire but also cause it to spread quickly. Fires are unpredictable (especially in the kitchen) making them an important fire hazard to stay on top of.

Heating

Heaters are a common cause of house fires and should be kept away from anything that can easily catch fire like furniture, curtains, laundry, or clothes.

It’s best to keep everything, including children, at least one metre away from your heater at all times, and if you suspect any type of fault immediately stop using it and have the appliance serviced or replaced.

Lighting

Heat can build up very quickly when a light bulb is close to a light fitting. Lampshades and bases can also be considered a hazard especially if they’re able to be knocked over easily.

A bulb with a wattage that exceeds your lamp’s design can also be a fire hazard. Always ensure you use a light bulb suitable for your lamp and by the manufacturer’s instructions.

If you’re looking to install downlights in your home make sure they are insulated from wood panelling or ceiling timbers. By taking this extra step you’ll be ensuring that a potential fire hazard isn’t created in your home.

Dryer

To avoid a fire hazard you should always ensure that you don’t leave your dryer running when you’re not at home. There should also be enough airflow around the dryer at all times.

It’s also very important that you clean your dryer regularly before it becomes fuel for a fire. Clean the lint filter before or after using your dryer to prevent built-up lint from catching on fire.

And once a year the dryer’s entire venting system should be cleaned from the inside out as part of maintenance.

Cigarettes and Candles

When left unattended a lit candle or a cigarette butt could burst into flames if it came into contact with flammable materials like furniture, books, or tissue boxes. It’s best to ensure that cigarettes and candles are properly extinguished before you leave the room.

You should always keep candles away from curtains with open windows and avoid smoking inside especially while you’re in bed. Keeping matches and lighters out of reach of children, using child-proof lighters and deep ashtrays, and making sure that an adult is present at all times when a candle is being used are other ways to reduce fire risk.

Smoke Alarms

When you’re asleep you won’t smell the smoke from a fire and are twice as likely to die in a home fire if you don’t have a working smoke alarm. An important part of any home fire escape plan, a smoke alarm will alert you when there’s a house fire.

It’s best to ensure that your smoke alarm is fully functional, doesn’t have any faults, and is in an area of your home where you can hear the alarm. Photoelectric alarms are a great option, especially in kitchens, where they detect visible particles of combustion.

Interconnected smoke alarms will also soon be mandatory in rental properties with Queensland introducing new smoke alarm legislation effective 1 January 2022.

Electrical Appliances

A faulty electrical appliance can easily start a fire in the home. This is why all appliances must be maintained through regular checks for potential damage or faults.

Don’t overload power points and power boards with double adapter plugs because this can cause a fire from the overuse of electricity. A power point extension cord can also be another potential fire safety hazard if not used correctly in the home.

A great habit you can adopt is turning off all electrical appliances at the power point before you go to bed!

Electrical Wiring

Never use faulty electrical leads or wiring. If your home has faulty wiring then this can cause a fire. Electrical hazards can be found in dim lights, blown fuses, or in tripping circuits. Movement in loose electrical outlets can also loosen the wires connected to the outlet and create a potential fire safety hazard.

If you suspect that your home has faulty wiring then it’s best to have an electrician come and assess your home before you start making any changes.

Barbecues

Barbecues are great for cooking and should always be kept outside the home and away from anything flammable. Make sure your grill is not directly under any part of the house and if the flame on your barbecue goes out wait the recommended amount of time from the manufacturer before reigniting the grill.

Barbecues should be cleaned regularly (including the grease trap) with soapy water to ensure that there is nothing left on the barbecue that could start a fire. It’s also very important that you check the gas bottle for any leaks before each use.

Home Insurance Solved™ with Budget Direct

Budget Direct offers Award-Winning Insurance that you can tailor to suit you. And with our Home & Contents Insurance, you can protect your belongings in the event of fire hazards in the home.

You can get 30%^ off your combined Home and Contents Insurance when you purchase a new policy online. Get a quote today!

See More Home Hazards Guides

References

  1. Fire & Rescue, 2021, Common Home Fires

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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