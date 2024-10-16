Should I consider accidental damage insurance?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Should I consider accidental damage insurance?

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

16 October 2024 | See disclaimer

We know that being insured helps provide peace of mind so that when things go wrong you’re covered for loss or damage to your belongings.

But have you ever stopped to think if your current cover protects you from life’s expensive little mishaps, or accidental damage at home, such as accidentally knocking a hole in the wall while moving a couch or spilling wine on the carpet?

Well, this is where Accidental Damage Insurance can help, and it’s probably not as expensive as you might think.

What is Accidental Damage Insurance?

Accidental Damage Insurance covers unintentional damage to your building or its contents at the insured address.

This differs from Home and Contents Insurance or Contents Insurance, which protects your home and possessions or only your possessions in an insured event such as a fire, storm or theft.

At Budget Direct, we define ‘accidental damage’ as “loss or damage caused by a sudden, unintended and unexpected event that is not the result of a deliberate act”.

Is it worth getting accidental damage insurance?

Accidental Damage is an optional cover that can be added to your Home Insurance policy and it can be a worthwhile investment if you’re looking for cover outside the “ten insured events” included in a Home and Contents Insurance policy.

Remember, there’ll be excess to pay before you can claim, but given how expensive many items in the home can be, Accidental Damage cover may be worth considering.

Common accidental damage claims:

An Accidental Damage claim in the home could be due to:

  • TV claims (children throwing objects at the TV, or moving furniture around)

  • Laptops and iPads being dropped

  • Lost hearing aids or jewellery at home

What may be covered under accidental damage insurance?

Accidental Damage cover insures your home and its contents against accidental loss or damage such as:

  • You accidentally knock a hole in the wall while moving a couch

  • You accidentally put a hot pan on your benchtop causing scorch marks

  • Your pet runs through your home, overturns a table and damages it

  • You spill red wine on a carpet by mistake

  • You accidentally drop and break an expensive vase

  • Your TV display was accidentally smashed by someone playing with a ball inside the house

Before you choose a policy make sure to check the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) to see what is and isn’t covered by your provider.

What may not be covered under accidental damage insurance?

Exclusions for accidental loss or damage are determined by your individual policy and insurer, but common exclusions include:

Accidental loss or damage caused by:

  • Any intentional or deliberate act

  • A tenant living in a property owned by you

  • Cleaning involving chemicals other than household chemicals

  • A computer virus or loss and corruption of files

  • Cigar, cigarette, or pipe burns

  • Construction or renovating

Accidental loss or damage to these items:

  • Cash, cheques, gift cards, and other similar financial items

  • Clothing or accessories

  • Mobile phones

  • Swimming pools or spas

  • Items used in any business, trade, or profession

  • Bicycles or sporting equipment while being used

Does accidental damage insurance cover my possessions if I take them outside the house?

While your possessions may be covered when you add accidental damage cover inside your home, you can select to add an optional Personal Effects Cover to your policy to provide cover for the valuables you take away from the home.

How do I get accidental damage cover?

At Budget Direct, Accidental Damage Insurance can be added to your Home and Contents policy at an additional premium and underwriting approval. You can also add an optional Accidental Damage cover when purchasing a brand-new policy or reviewing an existing one with our online policy manager or by giving us a call.

As with any insurance policy, you should read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) carefully before deciding if it is right for you.

Find the level of Home and Contents cover that suits your needs and get a 30%^ discount on your first year’s premium for a new combined home and contents policy purchased online.

Learn more about Budget Direct’s Accidental Damage Insurance.

See More Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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