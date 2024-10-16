Should I consider accidental damage insurance?

We know that being insured helps provide peace of mind so that when things go wrong you’re covered for loss or damage to your belongings.

But have you ever stopped to think if your current cover protects you from life’s expensive little mishaps, or accidental damage at home, such as accidentally knocking a hole in the wall while moving a couch or spilling wine on the carpet?

Well, this is where Accidental Damage Insurance can help, and it’s probably not as expensive as you might think.

What is Accidental Damage Insurance?

Accidental Damage Insurance covers unintentional damage to your building or its contents at the insured address.

This differs from Home and Contents Insurance or Contents Insurance, which protects your home and possessions or only your possessions in an insured event such as a fire, storm or theft.

At Budget Direct, we define ‘accidental damage’ as “loss or damage caused by a sudden, unintended and unexpected event that is not the result of a deliberate act”.

Is it worth getting accidental damage insurance?

Accidental Damage is an optional cover that can be added to your Home Insurance policy and it can be a worthwhile investment if you’re looking for cover outside the “ten insured events” included in a Home and Contents Insurance policy.

Remember, there’ll be excess to pay before you can claim, but given how expensive many items in the home can be, Accidental Damage cover may be worth considering.

Common accidental damage claims:

An Accidental Damage claim in the home could be due to:

TV claims (children throwing objects at the TV, or moving furniture around)

Laptops and iPads being dropped

Lost hearing aids or jewellery at home

What may be covered under accidental damage insurance?

Accidental Damage cover insures your home and its contents against accidental loss or damage such as:

You accidentally knock a hole in the wall while moving a couch

You accidentally put a hot pan on your benchtop causing scorch marks

Your pet runs through your home, overturns a table and damages it

You spill red wine on a carpet by mistake

You accidentally drop and break an expensive vase

Your TV display was accidentally smashed by someone playing with a ball inside the house

Before you choose a policy make sure to check the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) to see what is and isn’t covered by your provider.

What may not be covered under accidental damage insurance?

Exclusions for accidental loss or damage are determined by your individual policy and insurer, but common exclusions include:

Accidental loss or damage caused by:

Any intentional or deliberate act

A tenant living in a property owned by you

Cleaning involving chemicals other than household chemicals

A computer virus or loss and corruption of files

Cigar, cigarette, or pipe burns

Construction or renovating

Accidental loss or damage to these items:

Cash, cheques, gift cards, and other similar financial items

Clothing or accessories

Mobile phones

Swimming pools or spas

Items used in any business, trade, or profession

Bicycles or sporting equipment while being used

Does accidental damage insurance cover my possessions if I take them outside the house?

While your possessions may be covered when you add accidental damage cover inside your home, you can select to add an optional Personal Effects Cover to your policy to provide cover for the valuables you take away from the home.

How do I get accidental damage cover?

At Budget Direct, Accidental Damage Insurance can be added to your Home and Contents policy at an additional premium and underwriting approval. You can also add an optional Accidental Damage cover when purchasing a brand-new policy or reviewing an existing one with our online policy manager or by giving us a call.

As with any insurance policy, you should read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) carefully before deciding if it is right for you.

Find the level of Home and Contents cover that suits your needs and get a 30%^ discount on your first year’s premium for a new combined home and contents policy purchased online.

Learn more about Budget Direct’s Accidental Damage Insurance.

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