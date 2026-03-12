Do You Need Home Insurance if You Have Strata Insurance?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Do You Need Home Insurance if You Have Strata Insurance?

Tom Stefanou

Tom Stefanou

SEO & Content Strategist

12 March 2026 | See disclaimer

One of the biggest sources of confusion for strata owners is determining where the body corporate’s insurance responsibility ends and their own begins.

If you pay strata fees, do you need your own Home Insurance policy?

The answer is generally yes, but typically you will only need Contents Insurance to cover your household and personal items.

Strata insurance covers the building’s structure and common areas and excludes everything inside your individual unit.

Without your own contents insurance policy, you would be financially responsible for any loss or damage to your personal belongings, such as furniture and appliances, as well as your apartment’s internal fixtures like carpets and blinds which your strata policy may not cover.

Your own contents policy will also provide cover for legal liability if you are found to be legally responsible following an accident. The strata policy will likely not cover you for any legal liability that happens inside your unit or away from the site.

The Difference Between Strata and Home Insurance

To ensure you aren’t underinsured, or paying for cover you don’t need, it’s crucial to understand the difference between Strata and Home Insurance policies and their split in responsibilities.

Strata Insurance

The body corporate (owners corporation or strata managers) are responsible for arranging the mandatory Strata Insurance. The cost for this is typically included in your quarterly strata levies.

Generally, Strata Insurance covers the building structure, which includes the external walls, roofing, floors, and structural elements of your apartment. It also covers common areas like shared driveways, lifts, pools, gardens, and hallways, as well as common property liability to cover any accidents that may happen in shared zones such as a visitor slipping and breaking a bone in the foyer.

Note: Budget Direct does not offer Strata Insurance. This is purchased by your strata manager or committee.

Contents Insurance

You are responsible for arranging contents insurance to protect the contents inside your unit and your risk of legal liability. Contents Insurance is recommended so your personal belongings including your furniture, electronics, clothing, jewellery and appliances are covered. Read more on what’s covered under Budget Direct’s Contents Insurance in the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Your Contents Insurance will also provide legal liability cover for unfortunate accidents that may occur inside your unit or away from the property.

The “Paint and Carpet” Gap

One of the most common mistakes strata owners make is assuming the body corporate insurance covers everything attached to the building — frequently this is not the case.

Some strata insurance policies only cover the structure up to the internal paintwork. This can vary from state to state so it is important to check with your body corporate what the strata insurance policy covers.

This means if a pipe bursts causing water damage throughout your entire unit, the strata insurance may repair the pipe and the structural damage to the building, but it may not cover the replacement costs for your water-damaged carpets, floating floorboards or contents.

Do Landlords Need Specific Insurance for Strata Units?

If you are a landlord and have tenants living in your strata unit you may need to consider the following that may not be covered by the strata insurance or a standard contents insurance policy:

Legal Liability - While strata insurance may provide protection for legal liability cover for accidents that happen on the common areas of the strata unit, you may need to have a separate contents insurance policy to cover you from a legal liability point of view for accidents that could happen inside your unit.

Loss or Rent

  • From an insured event - Consider if your insurance coverage will include loss of rent if your tenant stops paying rent, as a result of your unit becoming unliveable from an insured event covered by the policy.
  • Tenant default - If your tenant stops paying rent or leaves without giving notice; you may be able to add optional cover to protect you against this type of loss of rent.

Malicious Damage and Theft - A standard contents policy may exclude malicious damage and theft from your tenant or their visitors. You may be able to add on optional cover to protect you against this type of loss.

What Cover Do You Need?

When determining what cover you need, it depends on the type of property you own and your living arrangement.

If you own…You typically need…To cover…
An Apartment or Unit as an Owner OccupierContents InsuranceFurniture, belongings, carpets, blinds, internal fittings not covered by the strata policy and your legal liability
An Apartment or Unit, as a LandlordLandlord Insurance (Contents Only)Internal fittings not covered by the strata policy and contents you have in the home for the tenant and your legal liability.
Optional covers for landlords are also available:
  • Tenant Default
  • Tenant Theft and Malicious Damage.
A stand alone house on its own title (normally a Torrens Title)Home & Contents InsuranceThe entire building structure AND your belongings (as there is no Body Corporate covering the building)

Check Your Policy Before You Buy

When it comes to strata schemes there is no one-size fits all approach. As each insurance policy is tailored differently, it’s best to follow the below steps. Before you buy insurance, you should:

  • Request a copy of the Certificate of Currency and the policy wording (Product Disclosure Statement) from your Body Corporate manager to see exactly what the building policy covers (specifically regarding internal fixtures like paint and floors).
  • Assess the value of your contents, ensuring you include the replacement cost of carpets, blinds, and light fittings if they aren’t covered by the strata insurance. If you’re unsure how much the value of your contents is, you can estimate a close figure using our Contents Insurance Calculator.
  • Get a quote from Budget Direct Contents Insurance to help compare the cost of ensuring your personal assets are protected against fire, theft, storm, and accidental damage.
  • If you are a landlord consider if you need to include the landlord optional covers of Tenant Default or Tenant Theft and Malicious Damage.

Quote First with Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance

Protect your personal belongings and internal fixtures with Budget Direct Contents Insurance. You can also choose optional Accidental Damage cover for loss or damage caused by sudden, unintended, and unexpected events at your home.

Get a quote for Budget Direct Contents Insurance

See More Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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