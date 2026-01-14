How to Create an Inventory for Your Home and Contents Insurance

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Create an Inventory for Your Home and Contents Insurance

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

14 January 2026 | See disclaimer

Whether you’re moving house, calculating the value of your belongings, or you want to have a better idea of what you own, consider creating an inventory of your home’s contents.

So, what’s the best way to create an inventory list of your personal belongings?

The following article outlines a step-by-step guide on how and why you should create a home inventory.

What is a Home Inventory list?

A home inventory is a comprehensive list of your personal belongings and their estimated replacement value if your contents are stolen or destroyed in an insured event.

You can use your home inventory to:

Providing Proof of Ownership

In addition to creating a home inventory list, for some of your contents you may need to provide proof of ownership. There are several ways you can provide your insurance company with proof of ownership of your contents items, including:

  • Sales receipts

  • Close-up photographs and videos

  • A certificate of authenticity

  • Valuations

  • Credit-card statements

  • Serial numbers

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Guarantee or warranty certificates

  • Product packaging

Optional Extras for Your Home Insurance

Choose from protective optional extras such as flood cover, accidental damage insurance, commercial storage cover, personal effects, motor burnout and a safeguard for your sum insured.

What extras should I consider with my home insurance?

How to Create a Home Inventory List

Keep Records of Your Valuable Items

The first step is to put together accurate records of all of your personal belongings. Not only will this help you keep track of your personal items, but it’s also very useful for insurance purposes.

It’s recommended that you keep all your receipts for large and valuable purchases, such as furniture and electrical goods. You can either file your paper receipts, take photos of them, or scan and store them in an app, save them on your computer or a USB memory stick.

Try to remember to update your inventory when you purchase new, expensive items or remove valuable items from your home.

If you can’t find the receipt for a particular item, you can always look through your credit card statements or bank account records for the purchase location, date of purchase and other details.

You may also have items in your home that were gifts or part of an inheritance. Now is a good time to have them appraised, if they’re valuable. These appraisals can then be added to your inventory.

Don’t Forget to Start Small

When moving from room to room in your home, major items such as fridges and washing machines are fairly obvious and are rarely forgotten in home inventories.

However, you could miss some significant items in your home if you don’t start with smaller and sometimes nondescript categories.

Here are some valuable items that are sometimes overlooked:

  • Personal computers, laptops and electronic tablets

  • Clothing (for example, wedding dresses, suits, leather jackets, handbags and shoes)

  • Collections (for example, coins, stamps and comic books)

  • Sports equipment

  • Musical instruments

Don’t forget that your insurance policy may have limits on the maximum amount they will cover certain contents items up to. For other items like jewellery, artwork and collections etc, you may need to specify these on your Insurance certificate to be covered for amounts higher than the stated policy limits. Refer to the PDS for full details of conditions, exclusions and limits.

Take Photos of Your Possessions

Image

If you don’t like apps or spreadsheets, you can use your smartphone to take photos or videos of your belongings.

When you take photos, make sure you include serial numbers, model numbers and special features of your personal items. You can also use a ruler or a matchbox in photos, so it’s easier to identify the size of the item.

It’s also recommended that you take photographs of items that can’t be engraved, including:

  • Jewellery

  • Art

  • Collectables

  • Silverware

  • Stamp and coin collections

Once you’re done, you can store the photos or videos on an external hard drive or in a cloud-based software such as iCloud, Dropbox or Google Drive.

Different Types of Home Inventories

There are several ways you can create a home inventory, including:

  • On printed or written paper

  • Using home inventory software or applications

  • Using Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets or another equivalent program

Check if Your Valuable Items Are Covered

Creating a home contents inventory will not only help you keep track of your belongings but also help us process your claim faster. But before you make a claim, make sure you have the correct insurance for your contents.

For contents you keep at home, you’ll need Contents Insurance. While contents that you take away from the home are covered by Portable Contents Insurance, also known as Personal Effects Cover.

Quote First with Budget Direct Home Insurance

Having enough Home Insurance to cover everything in your Home Inventory will ensure you avoid underinsuring your personal belongings.

Get a quote for Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance

See More Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

How Much Do House Extensions Cost in Australia?

Tips For Renovating Your Home

The Home Renovation Capitals of Australia