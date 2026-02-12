Do I Need Home and Contents Insurance for Retirement Living?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Do I Need Home and Contents Insurance for Retirement Living?

Elderly people sit around a dining table eating breakfast
Isabella Stephan

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

12 February 2026 | See disclaimer

Downsizing from your family home into retirement living can be a major lifestyle shift that requires you to get all your ducks in a row. From having to pack and reorganise your house to updating your insurance coverage, it can be a stressful time.

Among all the details you need to manage, understanding the fine print of your new living arrangement is important. And retirement village contracts can be complex. It’s a major risk to think you will be fully covered for home and contents insurance under a retirement village contract. This is why it’s crucial to know exactly what you are—and aren’t—covered for when moving into this next phase of your life.

How does insurance work in a retirement village?

Retirement villages usually offer leasehold or strata contracts as their main form of ownership and occupancy.

A leasehold or licence will allow you to live in a retirement village, however with this option you won’t be able to own the property you live in. Whereas with strata titles, you can own a share of the common property and hold a title to your unit. [1] This means you will have the option to sell your retirement home in the future.

In regards to insurance, if you sign a leasehold contract and damage occurs to your residence, all retirement villages in Australia are legally obligated to insure their buildings and communal areas to their full replacement value. This means your home’s structure will be insured. But, it doesn’t come at a free cost. Leasehold residents are responsible for paying a portion of this insurance under their general service charges on a regular basis for home protection. [2]

But the rules are different for strata contracts. If you own your residence, the retirement home community management isn’t liable for any structural roof or wall damage to your home. [3] So, if you’re considering this option, make sure you look into home insurance for protection.

Do you need Contents Insurance cover in a retirement village?

If you’re planning on moving into a retirement village, you will need insurance cover for your home’s contents. It’s often a misconception that retirement village insurance will also cover your possessions inside. This means anything you take with you is only covered by your own insurance.

That’s why it’s crucial to have contents insurance cover, so your belongings are protected in case loss or damage from an insured event happens. This includes cover for your carpets, curtains or blinds, potted plants, tools and furniture. The lines between what is and isn’t covered can get blurry, so it’s recommended to consult the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for more information.

With contents insurance, you’ll also have legal liability cover for if you are found to be legally responsible after an accident to pay compensation for someone’s physical injury or death, or loss or damage to another person’s property.

Need to start packing?

To help with the stress of downsizing, refer to our moving checklist to ensure you're organised for your move into retirement living.

Get your moving house checklist

Moving and downsizing

Downsizing to a smaller home often means reducing your household items, but that doesn’t always mean cutting down on your contents insurance. Australian Over 50s Living & Lifestyle states if you’re moving into a smaller house or apartment for retirement, you may be looking to replace your possessions with luxury furniture or newer technology. [4] This means if you add expensive items to your policy, your contents insurance sum insured may increase instead of decrease.

To help determine what your contents sum insured would be, use our contents insurance calculator to ensure you’re covered for all your belongings.

Questions to ask your village operator

Before you make a final decision to move to a retirement village, you may want to consider asking a few questions that could affect your insurance coverage:

  • Is the building insurance premium included in my recurrent charges?
  • What is the excess on the building policy if damage occurs to my unit?
  • Does the village policy cover fixtures like air conditioners or renovated kitchens?
  • Am I able to make modifications to my residence for mobility?
  • What extent of coverage does the village policy provide?
  • If I need to take out my own home insurance, what is the recommended minimum coverage?

How to save on insurance in a retirement village

At Budget Direct, we take into account several factors that can affect your overall premium cost. To try and reduce your overall price you can:

  • Reassess if you need your optional covers
  • Increase your excess
  • Pay annually rather than fortnightly or monthly instalments

Quote First with Budget Direct Contents Insurance

Having Contents Insurance can offer protection for your belongings in case loss or damage occurs. Save 15%^ on your first year’s premium when you purchase a new contents insurance policy online.

Get a quote

Frequently Asked Questions:

Does my policy cover me if I am renting in a retirement village?

If you sign a leasehold contract and take out your own contents cover, your belongings will be protected if an insured event occurs at your home. Retirement villages in Australia are generally obligated to insure the buildings and communal areas to their full replacement value if damage happens. This means you will be covered as it’s the community operator’s responsibility to repair your home’s structure within the retirement village. [2]

See More Articles

References

  1. Australian Government, 2025, Retirement villages and occupancy arrangements
  2. Queensland Government, 2022, Insurance costs
  3. Queensland Government, 2023, Insurance for retirement villages
  4. Australian Over 50s Living & Lifestyle, 2021, Home and Contents Insurance Needs for the Over 50s

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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