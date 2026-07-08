^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Can I insure an engagement ring?

A diamond engagement ring sits on a person's finger while holding their partner's hand
Isabella Stephan

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

8 July 2026 | See disclaimer

Insuring your jewellery

Engagement rings are some of the most special jewellery pieces you can own. Wearing your ring is exciting, but if something were to happen to your jewellery, it can be devastating and, not to mention, costly to replace. Just as you insure your house or car, protecting your engagement ring is also worth considering.

If you’re newly engaged and looking to protect your ring, you might look for engagement ring insurance to help protect your stone against theft, fire or storms.

A damaged ring is much more than just a financial hit. That’s why if we accept your claim, we make it our priority to help you repair and restore your engagement ring to the same quality and standard as it was. And if your ring is lost or beyond repair, we’ll either replace it with a new piece or offer a cash settlement.

For adequate cover, make sure your jewellery is insured for its current replacement value.

On average, Australians spend $6,000 on an engagement ring [1], and with gold and silver steadily increasing, your ring could currently be undervalued.

Undervaluing your engagement ring can turn a difficult situation into an unexpected financial loss at a time when you may need insurance the most.

Will my contents insurance policy cover the full value of my engagement ring when at home?

While contents insurance can help protect the items in your home from insured events, relying solely on the general limits may not be enough. If your ring is valuable and exceeds our standard limit of $1,000, we suggest listing it as a specified contents item on your policy with an individual description and accurate replacement value. This will help you avoid gaps in your coverage, as the true cost of your jewellery can far outweigh the standard limit.

Contents limits for Jewellery and Watches:

  • Jewellery and watches: Up to $1,000 for any item or set, with a limit of $5,000 in total, unless noted separately on your Insurance Certificate as specified contents.

Will my engagement ring be covered away from home?

But what happens the moment you step out of your front door? It’s best to keep in mind that Contents Insurance won’t cover your valuable jewellery away from the home. Instead, it’s worth considering Portable Contents Insurance, for an additional premium, that can protect your ring from loss or damage that occurs away from the home. After all, it can be quite risky to walk around with thousands of dollars of jewellery uninsured on your finger.

Covered items with Portable Contents Cover

For example, you might wear your large diamond ring on public transport every day. Wearing your valuable jewellery in these environments can increase the risk of loss or damage, and being uninsured can leave you out-of-pocket.

It’s best to keep in mind that if you list your engagement ring as an optional Specified Personal Effects item, it will be covered at both your insured address and outside the home. This means you would only need to list it once.

By adding the Personal Effects optional cover to your policy, you can protect your valuable jewellery:

  • Anywhere in Australia and New Zealand
  • Anywhere else in the world for up to 90 days after your departure from Australia.

What jewellery can portable contents insurance cover?:

Specified Personal Effects (for costly individual items) Unspecified Personal Effects (for various and inexpensive items)
Jewellery and watches (including engagement rings) with an individual description and nominated value of your choice. Jewellery and watches up to a maximum of $1,000 per item or set to the total maximum amount (up to $5,000) which is shown on your Insurance Certificate.

Is my engagement ring covered by accidental damage insurance?

On the other hand, accidentally damaging your own jewellery or engagement ring can be a sinking feeling.

If you’re concerned, for an additional cost, you can add Accidental Damage cover as an optional extra to insure your engagement ring or valuable jewellery against accidents at home. Whether it’s a serious knock on the bench or damage to the band, knowing you’re covered for sudden, accidental loss or damage means one less thing to worry about.

Keep in mind, if you don’t have these items listed as specified contents on your policy, the standard policy limits will apply.

You can easily add this optional cover to your quote or onto your existing policy through your Policy Manager online.

How much cover do I need?

What leaves most people underinsured is underestimating the full cost of their jewellery. If your ring is quite expensive and worth more than the limit, we recommend specifying the value on your policy. This is the most reliable way to ensure full coverage for your ring.

To accurately list the price of a special and meaningful item, such as your engagement ring, consider how much it would cost to replace it today, or have your jewellery valued by a professional to help you decide its value. For more information on limits, please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Should you consider portable contents or accidental damage insurance?

If you’re unsure which cover will suit your circumstances best, ask yourself these two simple questions:

  • Do you often wear your ring or jewellery outside the home?

If you frequently wear your jewellery outside your home, portable contents cover may be worth adding to your Home and Contents policy to protect your ring during your day-to-day routine.

  • Are you concerned about accidentally damaging your ring?

If you have an active lifestyle and work with your hands, it’s understandable that you may be concerned about accidentally damaging your ring. In this case, accidental damage cover could be a more suitable option to cover you for accidental damage at home (limits apply for some items unless listed as specified contents).

See More Articles

References

  1. Financial Review, 2024, How much should I spend on an engagement ring?

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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