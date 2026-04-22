Is My Home Covered While Unoccupied?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Is My Home Covered While Unoccupied?

Tom Stefanou

Tom Stefanou

SEO & Content Strategist

22 April 2026 | See disclaimer

Have you ever wondered what happens to your home insurance when nobody’s living there? For example, you go on an extended holiday, you have trouble securing a new tenant in your investment property once the old tenants move out, or you move out of your home while completing renovations?

When a home is unoccupied for extended periods of time there is a greater chance of loss or damage so insurers see this as an increased risk. The good news is that once you have taken out a policy with Budget Direct, we will allow up to a maximum of 180 days of unoccupancy (subject to their acceptance criteria). An additional excess and conditions may apply depending on how long the home will be unoccupied.

Quick Stats

  • 0–60 days unoccupied: Standard policy applies and full cover
  • 61–180 days unoccupied: Cover continues, security and safekeeping conditions apply, and an additional excess applies when making a claim
  • 180 days+: Cover ceases.

What Is Considered an Unoccupied Property?

Firstly, let’s clarify what an unoccupied home means to an insurer. As per Budget Direct’s Home PDS, ‘unoccupied’ means no one is sleeping or living in the home for more than two days (including overnight) or someone is living in your home without your consent. Some examples of an unoccupied home include:

  • Extended overseas holidays
  • Renovations where you’ve moved out temporarily
  • Investment properties between tenants
  • A second home you only visit occasionally

Refer below to how the period of time your home is unoccupied can affect your policy.

  • 0–60 days: No change in cover or conditions
  • 61–180 days: Cover continues but specific security and safekeeping conditions apply and an additional excess applies if you claim.
  • 180+ days: No cover is provided and you would need to arrange alternative insurance.

Understanding the Unoccupied Excess

Budget Direct applies an additional $1,000 excess on top of your standard basic excess for any claims you make after 61 consecutive days of vacancy. This means if your basic excess is $500, you’ll pay a total of $1,500 for a claim on an unoccupied property.

Excess Component Amount/Value Notes
Additional Unoccupied Excess $1,000 Applied to claims made after 60 consecutive days of vacancy.
Example Basic Excess $500 The standard excess you can choose.
Example Total Excess Payable $1,500 The sum of the $500 basic Excess and the $1,000 Additional Unoccupied Excess.

Risks Associated with Empty Homes

Understanding why insurers have strict rules about vacant and unoccupied property helps you better protect your home. The most immediate concerns are theft and vandalism, as empty homes are attractive targets for burglars and even squatters.

There’s also the devastating potential of undetected water damage that can lead to major loss or damage.

Risk Associated with Empty Homes Description of Concern
Theft and vandalism Empty homes are attractive targets for burglars who have time to work without being disturbed; in extreme cases, squatters may move in.
Undetected water damage A burst flexi-hose or leaking pipe can go unnoticed for weeks, extending the damage far beyond the initial leak and causing mold growth and structural problems.
Storm damage Minor issues like a few missing roof tiles can allow rainwater to enter the roof cavity for weeks unchecked, leading to extensive ceiling and wall damage plus potential mold issues.

Mandatory Conditions for Unoccupied Homes

To maintain coverage, if your home has been unoccupied for more than 60 days, you must meet a specific set of requirements spanning four main areas. These are crucial conditions you must meet to ensure any future claim is not declined.

  • Security measures – secure the home with:
    • All windows and doors must be locked.
    • Security alarms must be activated.
    • Have a trusted friend or family member hold the spare key.
  • Maintenance and appearance
    • Gardens should be maintained and kept in tidy order with lawns mowed regularly.
    • Mail should be collected or redirected so it doesn’t look like no one is home to potential thieves.
  • Regular inspections
    • A trusted person must inspect the property regularly.
    • They should check for storm damage, water leaks, or signs of break-ins.
    • Keep records of these inspections in case you need to make a claim.
  • Water precautions
    • Turn off the water mains supply and turn off individual taps for appliances connected to the water supply to prevent undetected leaks causing extensive damage.

Failing to meet these conditions could result in your claim being denied, even if you’re within the 180-day unoccupancy period.

Hiring a House Sitter

Here’s a valuable tip: having a trusted person stay in your home for just two consecutive nights resets the 60-day occupancy timer. This means:

  • You avoid the $1,000 unoccupied excess
  • Standard policy conditions apply
  • Your home stays more secure

A house sitter doesn’t need to stay the entire time you’re away – they just need to sleep over two nights in a row to keep your policy under the standard terms. This could be a friend, family member or professional house-sitting service, who also can water plants, deter thieves and spot problems early before they become major issues.

Making a Claim for an Unoccupied Property

If something goes wrong while your property is vacant, take these steps:

  • Report immediately: Contact Budget Direct as soon as you discover the problem, even if you’re still overseas.
  • Document everything: Take photos of the damage and keep any evidence of your security measures and regular inspections.
  • Police reports: If theft or vandalism occurred, file a police report before making your claim. You’ll need the report number.
  • Proof of compliance: Be prepared to show you met all the occupancy conditions, including evidence of regular inspections and security measures.

Understanding the terms and conditions of home insurance for unoccupied homes ensures your property stays protected even when you’re not there. By following the security and safekeeping conditions and staying within the maximum unoccupied coverage timeframe of 180 days means you can travel or manage your property with confidence.

Don’t let a water leak ruin your return home

Undetected water leaks, such as burst pipes or flexi-hoses, can cause significant damage if your home is left unattended. Understanding exactly what is covered under ‘escape of liquid’ is vital for knowing your home insurance cover.

Does home insurance cover water leaks?

See More Articles

References

  1. Budget Direct, 2025, Product Disclosure Statement

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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