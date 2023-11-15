How to Save on Home Insurance

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Save on Home Insurance

Rachael Rosel

Rachael Rosel

Content Strategist

15 November 2023 | See disclaimer

If you’re looking to tighten the household budget, saving on your home insurance policy could be a good place to start.

When it comes to insurance, it’s important to understand how different factors such as improving your home security or increasing your excess can reduce the overall cost.

Once you know where to look, it can be easy to adjust your policy to suit your budget. So if you want to cut costs, check out our guide on how to get the most out of your home insurance policy for less, both before and after you buy insurance.

Before You Buy Home Insurance

Before buying an insurance policy, there are a few steps you can take to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible.

Consider Your Area

The area you live in generally impacts the cost of your premium. If you’re located somewhere that has a higher risk of bad weather or theft, then you might have to deal with a higher premium.

This is why doing research before settling into your new home is a good idea to help save you money in the long run.

When you’re looking at moving house, you should evaluate the risk of severe weather events in the area including floods, bushfires, hail and storms. You can also check the crime rate in your suburb using Budget Direct’s Safe Suburbs Map.

Accurately Estimate the Value of Your Home and Contents

To get the right amount of cover, you first need to figure out how much it would cost to completely replace your home and contents if they were damaged or destroyed.

This figure is known as the sum insured. If you’ve overestimated the sum insured then you might end up spending more on your home insurance premium than you have to.

However, underestimating the value could mean paying out of pocket for repairs and replacements if anything were to happen, even if it’s an insured event.

While calculating a replacement cost can be tricky, Budget Direct’s free Home and Contents Replacement Cost Calculators can help you find a ballpark figure to give you somewhere to start.

Install Safety Features and Home Security

For many insurers, a secure home generally poses less risk, and less risk can mean cheaper premiums.

Installing deadlocks, security screens for doors and windows and a security alarm can help keep your house safe and secure.

You may be able to reduce your premium by making sure you install an active back-to-base security system. This means your home security system is professionally monitored by a security company that can look after any alarm events in your home 24/7.

Keep in mind that installing this type of security system can also lead to increasing the maximum sum insured amount for your contents.

Having extra security around the house can also help give you peace of mind, particularly if you’re in a high-risk neighbourhood for theft or crime.

Choose Your Cover Wisely

The type of cover you choose will generally depend on your circumstances. For new homeowners, you can buy home insurance before settlement or once the contract has been signed.

Whether you’re a new customer or switching insurers, there’s also the option to add contents cover to an existing policy or purchase a combined home and contents policy.

Additionally, some insurers offer discounts such as a multi-policy discount or a discount for having a good claims history, depending on the type of cover you choose. With Budget Direct a home insurance discount is available when you purchase a new policy online.

Increase Your Excess

Whether it’s home insurance or car insurance, every time you make a claim on your policy you have to deal with an excess.

An excess is the amount you have to pay to your insurer to go towards repairs or replacements when you make a claim. A lower excess will usually mean a higher premium, while choosing to have a higher excess can reduce the cost of your premium overall.

Although having a higher excess might sound like an easy way to save on your policy, it also means you’ll have to pay more towards a claim if an insured event happens.

Plus in some circumstances, there might be additional excesses that apply.

Pay Your Insurance Premium Annually

Paying insurance premiums annually instead of in instalments can mean you get a lower premium overall. Paying annually also means you can avoid instalment processing fees if you choose to pay monthly or fortnightly.

While forking out one large sum each year might not be feasible for everyone, it’s worth considering at your next renewal date if you can afford it.

Combine Home and Contents Insurance

Combining your home and contents policies could be an easy way to save on home insurance in the long run.

With Budget Direct, you can combine your Home and Contents policies and receive 30%^ off (15% Combined + 15% Online) on your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online.

Select the Right Level of Cover

When buying home insurance, you’ll want to figure out which optional benefits you need most so that you can get enough coverage and still save money.

While choosing an optional benefit might not lower the cost of your premium, it could help in the long run by protecting your home in the case of an emergency or incident.

As part of Budget Direct’s Home and Contents Insurance policy, optional covers include:

  • Flood Cover
  • Accidental Damage
  • Personal Effects Cover

Check out the Product Disclosure Statement for more information.

Still, we make these benefits optional to keep premiums low because it means you can choose only the cover you think you’ll need.

Buy Your First Year’s Premium Online

With Budget Direct, you can get a discount on your first year’s premium for a new policy if you buy online.

To qualify for our 30%^ discount on a combined Home and Contents policy or a 15%^ discount on a Home and/or Contents policy you must start your home insurance quote online.

After You Buy Home Insurance

Choosing the right home and contents insurance cover is just the beginning. The next step is to maintain and check your policy regularly to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible.

The better you understand your cover, the better you’ll be protected should you ever need to make a claim.

Keep Security Devices Well Maintained and Activated

Whether it’s a burglar alarm or a security system, taking proper security measures can help put you and your home at lower risk of crime or theft.

You should always ensure your security devices around the home are in good working condition and check your smoke alarms regularly.

Activating systems and locking windows and doors before you leave the house can also help if a theft or break-in happens and you need to make a claim.

Not only could this be one of the ways to save on your premium, but these small home improvements could also help reduce the number of claims made over time.

Keep Track of Your Assets and Value New Items

Making a successful claim can be a whole lot easier if you’re prepared. One of the best ways to do this is to take photos or videos of everything you own and everything you’ve insured to keep on file.

Collecting records of items can help provide proof of ownership if you do need to make a claim.

Proof of ownership can include:

  • Sales receipts
  • Closeup photographs and videos
  • A certificate of authenticity
  • A valuation

Creating a home inventory can make it easier to keep track of your belongings and provide extra peace of mind if something goes wrong. It’s also a good idea to give a copy of the records to someone who doesn’t live at the same address as a secure backup.

Keep Your Home and Contents in Good Condition

Keeping your home and contents in good condition is one of the ways to make sure you’re maintaining your cover.

In general, a house that’s well maintained and has no damage, defects or faults will meet the conditions of a policy. If this standard isn’t met, there’s a chance it could impact your cover.

To keep your house in the best condition possible, you could have a regular maintenance calendar throughout the year that includes:

  • Clearing debris or broken tiles from the roof
  • Making sure all alarms, deadlocks and window locks are in working order
  • Booking a pest inspection

And if the job is too big or inaccessible, you can always put some money aside throughout the year to go towards hiring a professional.

Ready to save? Find a level of cover that suits you and start saving with Budget Direct Home Insurance.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

Because we don't know your financial needs, we can't advise if this insurance will suit you. Please consider your needs, the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination when deciding to buy insurance.

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