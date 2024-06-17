Sydney tourism statistics 2019

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Sydney tourism statistics 2019

17 June 2024 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Sydney Tourism Statistics 2023

Disclaimer: Data on this website was sourced in August 2019 from the latest available data August 2019. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

Quick stats

  • The total domestic and international spend for the year ending March 2019 was $21.9 billion

  • There were 39.3 million domestic and international visitors to Sydney for the year ending March 2019

  • Domestic and international visitors spent 113.3 million nights in Sydney

Domestic overnight tourism

By number

In the year ending March 2019 there was a total of 11.4 million domestic overnight visitors to Sydney.

Spend

The total spend of domestic overnight visitors in Sydney was $9.1 billion and the average spend per night was $293.

Nights

The total number of nights spent in Sydney by domestic overnight tourists was 31 million, the average length of stay in the region was 2.7 nights.

Purpose of visit

34% of domestic overnight visitors came for the purpose of business. 33% came to visit family and friends and 26% came for holidays.

Purpose of overnight visit

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Origin

39% of domestic overnight visitors came from regional New South Wales. 22% visited from Victoria and 15% came from Queensland.

Age

23% of domestic overnight visitors were aged 15-29 years old, 18.5% were 40-49 years old and 17.5% were 50-59 years old.

Overnight arrivals by age

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Total 11,419,000

Top 5 activities for domestic overnight visitors

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Domestic daytime tourism

By number

In the year ending March 2019 there was a total of 23.8 million domestic daytime visitors to Sydney.

Spend

The total spend of domestic day trip visitors in Sydney was $2.7 billion, the average spend per visitor was $114.

Purpose of visit

43% of day trip visitors to Sydney came for the purpose of holidays, 31% of visitors came to visit friends and relatives and 13% came for business purposes.

Purpose of daytime visit

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Origin

39% of day trip visitors to Sydney came from regional New South Wales, 22% came from Victoria and 14.5% came from Queensland.

Age

25.4% of daytime domestic visitors to Sydney were aged from 15-29 years of age. 17% were aged 60-69 and 15% were aged 40-49.

Daytime arrivals by age

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Total 23,848,000

Top 5 activities for domestic daytime visitors

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International tourism

By number

In the year ending March 2019 there was a total of 4.1 million international visitors to Sydney, an increase of 0.3.1% on visitors from the previous year.

Spend

The total spend by international visitors in Sydney was $10.1 billion, and the average spend was $123 per night.

Nights

The total nights spent in Sydney by international travellers was 82.3 million nights which is up 3.1% on the previous year. The average length of stay in Sydney for international visitors was 20.3 nights.

Purpose of visit

31.5% of international tourists came to Sydney to receive an education, 28% came for holidays and 27% came to visit friends and relatives 27%

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Origin

The top five international source markets to Sydney in the year ending March 2019 were as follows, 18% from China, 12% from the United States, 9% from New Zealand, 7.8% from United Kingdom and 5% from Korea.

Top 5 origins of international visitors

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International arrivals by age

30% of international visitors to Sydney were aged between 15-29 years of age. 18.6% were aged between 30-39 years and 16.8% were aged from 50-59 years of age.

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Top 5 activities for international visitors

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See More Research

References

  1. NSW Government, 2024, Insights

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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