Which Type Of Cruise Is Right For You?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Which Type Of Cruise Is Right For You?

10 August 2021 | See disclaimer

Cruises offer travellers amazing value for money. For a reasonably modest cost, your transport, accommodation, food, activities and entertainment are usually all included. But with so many different types of cruises, how do you know which is right for you?

Read more of Budget Direct’s travel insurance articles

Repositioning cruise

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Maybe you’d like to continue the holiday on after your cruise has ended, or maybe you hate flying and are looking for a fun way to get to a specific destination. Repositioning cruises are ideally suited for those who don’t want the holiday to end up back where it started.

Pros

  • Less expensive — Because repositioning cruises are usually smaller and quieter, they’re likely to be less expensive than their round-trip counterparts.

  • Far more comfortable and relaxing than flying — Let’s be honest, long-haul flights are efficient, but they’re rarely all that comfortable. If your next holiday is all about some well-earned R&R, it’s important your transportation is as relaxing as possible.

Cons

  • Less onboard activities — If you’re seeking thrills and excitement more than rest and relaxation, this might not be the cruise for you.

River cruise

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The fun and excitement of a cruise ship meet the exotic view of a local culture. River cruises give you the chance to experience parts of the world you might not be able to access any other way.

Pros

  • More locations available — Smaller cruise ships are just as happy in the open ocean, but also have access to narrower river systems and ports. This means that your options are wider, and certain tours will be more comprehensive.

  • Access to exclusive locations — Some river systems are largely inaccessible to larger cruise ships, and certain sights will be largely out of range of flights. This means that there are hidden gems that you can only explore on a river cruise.

Cons

  • Less space — Smaller rivers means smaller ships, which usually means less space on board.

  • Prices may vary — Certain ships will be craftier with their activities and cabin space to offer you more room to move, but as your comfort goes up, so will prices. Also, having less cabins to sell usually means the cruise line will bump up prices.

Domestic cruise

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Let’s not forget that some of the world’s greatest sights are in our very own backyard. With all of the joys of cruising and less of the paperwork, there’s a lot to like about domestic cruises.

Pros

  • Simpler to plan — With no passports and visas needed, you can simply step aboard and relax.

  • The best way to see Australia — Anyone who’s driven across Australia will know just how massive this nation really is. Instead of planning toilet stops a day in advance, why not make your travel the most exciting part of the trip?

  • Cheap ‘n’ cheerful — Staying within Australian waters tends to be cheaper than international travel.

Cons

  • There’s the potential for reruns — Sure, you may discover some hidden gems you’d never seen before. There’s also a chance you’ve explored everywhere on offer on your domestic cruise. If you’re already an avid traveller, you may not find sights like Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne as awe-inspiring as international destinations.

Worldwide cruise

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Explore all new worlds and cultures, without the stresses of planning and navigating. Worldwide cruises usually take a little longer, so they can fit in more locations, activities and time in each spot.

Pros

  • No travel planning — Working out transport systems in a foreign country is never easy. There are train timetables, taxis, flights to catch, baggage restrictions, and all sorts of headaches. Imagine boarding once, and knowing you’re set for the adventure of a lifetime.

  • The variety show — You’ll get to see many more destinations than you would on a domestic cruise, and usually have more time to soak in onboard entertainment.

Cons

  • Long time to be at sea — Given the longer duration of worldwide cruises, you’ll be spending a lot of time on board.

Luxury cruise

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The luxury cruise isn’t for your average traveller or backpacker. If you’re after a cruising experience that prioritises decadent dining and exhilarating excursions, then luxury cruising will be for you.

Bigger cabins, better food, more inclusions are just some of the things you can expect on a luxury cruise.

Pros

  • Exclusivity — Given the price-points on luxury cruises, you can expect to see fewer young travellers and families on board. So if you’re after a quieter and more reserved cruise, this is the one for you.

  • The experience of a lifetime — Any cruise makes for a memorable trip. But if you’re in a life position when you can take a luxury cruise, you can make it as relaxing, romantic, exciting or luxurious as you like.

Cons

  • Price — With great decadence comes great expenses, and luxury cruises are nothing but decadent. There will often be many additional extras included in a luxury cruise, such as gourmet dining and high-quality entertainment options.

Themed cruise

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Last but certainly not least is the themed cruise. Ranging from sci-fi cruises (with special guests) to crochet cruises (where you… crochet), there seems to be a cruise for every hobby, passion and interest.

Themed cruises can be domestic, international or repositioning, so you can take your passion anywhere in the world.

Pros

  • In good company — The advantage of going on a themed cruise is that you’ll be surrounded by people who share the same passion that brought you on board.

  • Activity central — The usual cruise activities will often be replaced with more themed activities, meaning you get to spend more time doing what you love.

Cons

  • Usually an added cost — If you’re looking to go to a themed cruise which has special guests with the opportunity for autographs, photo ops and merchandise, you can expect to pay a bit more than you usually would on a cruise.

Read more of Budget Direct’s travel insurance articles

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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