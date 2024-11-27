Electronics including phones, laptops and tablets are an important part of our everyday lives.

Not only do we use them daily, but we also take them travelling to keep in touch with loved ones, record our trips, entertain ourselves, source information and navigate unfamiliar locations.

But what if they’re damaged, stolen or lost while you’re travelling?

Here’s where Travel Insurance can help.

Does travel insurance cover mobile phones, tablets and other electronics?

All Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies cover stolen, lost and damaged items including gadgets such as laptops, cameras, tablets and smartphones.

While there are limits to the amount we’ll pay to repair, reimburse or replace your gadget, you can increase the limit for luggage items by paying an additional premium.

Our personal items mean the world to us, so when you’re travelling, this type of cover can be valuable.

Making sure your personal items are protected can allow you to enjoy your holiday without the extra stress.

What’s covered by gadget travel insurance?

We can pay to repair, replace or reimburse your lost, stolen or damaged gadgets including:

Laptops

Cameras (SLR and digital)

Drones (with or without a camera)

Video cameras (including GoPros)

Computer tablets (e.g. iPad)

Smartphones / mobile phones

Smartwatches

eBook readers (including a Kindle and Kobo)

MP3 players (including iPods)

Handheld game consoles

Headphones (including with Bluetooth)

What’s not covered by gadget travel insurance?

We do not cover gadgets that are lost, stolen or damaged in all situations including:

Leaving your device unattended - An example of this would be leaving a device on the beach while you go for a swim.

Not carrying your device in your hand luggage - This includes checking in your valuables when you’re flying, busing or using some other method of travel (unless restrictions prevent you from keeping the device on your person).

Not reporting your lost or stolen items - You should report your missing items as soon as possible and within seven days of when you became aware of the incident and obtain a written report from the police, security personnel, transport provider or accommodation provider (if you are unable to report the loss, you will need to notify us of the reasons when you submit your claim).

Theft from an unattended motor vehicle or motorcycle - This won’t be covered unless the device was stolen from a locked boot, locked and covered luggage compartment or locked glove compartment during daylight hours, with evidence of forced or violent entry into the vehicle. There is no cover available if items are left in the vehicle overnight.

Mobile phone plan charges - This also includes unused prepaid minutes.

For the full list of exclusions, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

Is this the same as personal effects cover?

Personal Effects is an optional cover you can add to your Home and Contents Insurance policy. While Contents Insurance covers loss or damage to your belongings inside the home, Personal Effects covers the belongings you regularly take outside the house.

Whereas Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes luggage and personal effects (which could be different from personal effects cover) as a policy benefit when you are travelling

Personal items such as a phone or smart watch, camera or video camera, laptop computer and tablet computer are included in this benefit and can be covered by our Travel Insurance.

What are the luggage cover and personal effects claim limits?

We’ll assess luggage claims and personal effects claims according to limits for each type of travel cover.

For example, if a family of five has Comprehensive Travel Insurance cover and all five of them have their luggage stolen, upon acceptance of their claim we’ll pay them up to $10,000 each (minus the applicable excess and considering policy limits).

With all of our Travel Insurance policies, you can increase the claim limit on an insured item (including a pair or set of items) when you add the Increase Luggage Item Limit Cover to the policy and pay an additional premium.

Claim Limits and Sub Limits Per Item

Comprehensive Essential Basic Domestic Luggage and Personal Effects $10,000 $5,000 $2,000 $5,000 Phone or smartwatch $1,500 $1,000 $750 $1,000 Camera or video camera $4,000 $2,000 $1,000 $3,500 Laptop computer $3,000 $2,000 $1,000 $3,000 Tablet computer $3,000 $2,000 $1,000 $3,000 Drone (with or without camera) $1,000 $1,000 $750 $1,000 Any other item $1,000 $1,000 $750 $1,000

How are gadget insurance claims settled?

If your gadget can be repaired quickly, easily and economically (such as a cracked mobile phone screen) then your travel insurance provider can reimburse you for the cost of repairing it.

If it’s uneconomic to repair or damaged beyond repair, we can compensate you for the cost of the item subject to any applicable depreciation.

This reimbursement will be based on the value of the device at the time it was lost, stolen or damaged (including an allowance for wear, tear and loss of value, based on the gadget’s age, please refer to the PDS for more information).

If it’s insured under Increase Luggage Item Limit Cover and your claim is accepted, we’ll pay you either the cost of the item or the amount stated on your insurance certificate, whichever is lower.

Mobile Phone Claims

When lodging a claim for a lost or stolen mobile phone we may request you:

Provide us with your phone’s 15-digit international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) number

Ask your provider to block the IMEI number (making the phone unusable)

How to Protect Your Gadgets

While travel insurance can protect your gadgets, you should also take proactive steps towards protecting your personal items before travelling.

Here’s how you can help protect your gadgets:

Get protective covers - Having protective cases and screen protectors for all your gadgets will help to prevent damage or from being broken.

Record your IMEI - Record your mobile phone’s IMEI in case it’s lost or stolen and you need to make a claim.

Back up your data - As a general rule you should back up your devices both before and during your trip.

Keep gadgets close - When you’re travelling make sure you keep your gadgets close to your body in a pouch and/or hand luggage with a zip.

Don’t leave anything behind on transport - Before getting off planes, trains, buses and taxis check the seat pockets, overhead lockers and footwells to ensure you don’t leave anything behind.

Lock up your gadgets - When you’re not carrying your gadgets, keep them in your hotel or resort’s safe or security box.

Report any thefts - You should report your missing item (within seven days of when you became aware of the incident whenever possible) and obtain a written report from the police, transport provider or accommodation provider to support your insurance claim.

How do I get travel insurance with gadget cover?

At Budget Direct, all levels of Travel Insurance (including Comprehensive, Essential, Basic and Domestic cover) come with cover for gadgets such as mobile phones, tablets and laptop computers.

Before you make a claim, you’ll need to give us a receipt proving your ownership and the value of the gadget in question and a written report from a relevant authority (such as the police, an airline or accommodation provider).

Find the level of Travel Insurance cover to suit your travel needs and get 15%^ off when you get a quote and buy a new policy online.

Get a Quote

FAQs

What does travel insurance cover? Travel insurance can cover the financial costs of a wide range of unforeseen accidents or incidents on your trip. Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers: Overseas medical expenses – $Unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from the onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of unforeseen emergency medical and hospital treatment overseas if you become sick, ill or injured.

– $Unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from the onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of unforeseen emergency medical and hospital treatment overseas if you become sick, ill or injured. Amendment or cancellation costs (up to the policy limit or cover chosen, whichever is the higher) – the cost of prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses which are non-refundable in case you’re forced to call off or reschedule your trip due to an insured event (such as an unforeseen illness or injury). Does not apply to the Basic plan.

(up to the policy limit or cover chosen, whichever is the higher) – the cost of prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses which are non-refundable in case you’re forced to call off or reschedule your trip due to an insured event (such as an unforeseen illness or injury). Does not apply to the Basic plan. Luggage and personal effects - the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they are lost, stolen or damaged. Limits and sub-limits apply. Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.

- the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they are lost, stolen or damaged. Limits and sub-limits apply. Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old. Additional expenses - additional transport and accommodation expenses if your trip is disrupted or cut short due to an insured event. For full details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS. *Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

Does travel insurance cover mobile phones? Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies include cover for mobile phones. We can cover the cost of repairing, helping replace or reimbursing you for your mobile phone if it’s lost, stolen or damaged during your period of insurance (conditions, limits and sub-limits apply). Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old. For more details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.

When should I buy travel insurance? It’s up to you exactly when to buy travel insurance. However, if you purchase a policy on your trip after leaving home, this cover is subject to a 3 day no-cover period. By getting Budget Direct Travel Insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your pre-paid travel and accommodation if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event (for example, an unforeseen illness or injury). (This is unless you have a Basic policy, which does not include cancellation cover.) If you’re a frequent traveller with an Annual Multi-Trip policy, you’re covered for an unlimited number of trips (up to the maximum duration you choose) for 12 months to your chosen destination/s. Before each trip, you won’t need to let us know where you’re going – unless your destination is not one you selected originally, in which case you will need to contact us or log into your online account to discuss your options.

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