Is credit card travel insurance enough?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Is credit card travel insurance enough?

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

22 November 2023 | See disclaimer

There’s no doubt that travel insurance is essential. And even if you’re travelling somewhere familiar, accidents can still happen.

Initially, you might lean more towards the complimentary travel insurance from your credit card provider over a comprehensive travel insurance policy. But is credit card travel insurance enough?

To help you decide we’ve put together the differences and similarities between credit card insurance and standalone insurance.

How does credit card travel insurance work?

Credit card travel insurance is normally offered on premium credit cards with annual fees. Paying an annual fee gives you access to a large range of benefits, including travel insurance. To activate your credit card’s travel insurance, you must meet the terms and conditions detailed in the fine print. Taking advantage of credit card travel insurance can help you save money on a premium credit card already paid for.

Credit Card Travel Insurance vs. Standalone Travel Insurance

FeaturesCredit Card Travel InsuranceStandalone Travel Insurance
Wide range of coverNoYes
Cost-effective coverYesNo
Length of tripNoYes
FlexibilityNoYes
Cover for pre-existing conditionsNoYes
Cover for valuablesNoYes
Cover for senior travellersNoYes
Cover for family members travelling with youNoYes
Cover for cashYesYes
Cover for International Travel InsuranceYesYes
Cover for Domestic Travel InsuranceNoYes
Requires terms and conditions to activate coverYesNo
Excess is payable when you claimNoYes

Does credit card insurance provide enough coverage?

Activating Your Travel Insurance

Just because you have the card doesn’t mean you’re automatically covered. You can activate your travel insurance after meeting the terms and conditions of your credit card issuer.

Some of these conditions may include:

  • Putting a certain amount of your travel expenses on your premium credit card such as flights and accommodation

  • Only covering the cardholder

  • Meeting the age limit

  • Planning a trip longer than three months

Pre Existing Medical Conditions

Pre-existing conditions are typically not covered by credit card travel insurance. Even if you have a limited amount of cover for a pre-existing medical condition, you’re not guaranteed to have coverage for any claims made due to your condition.

Covering Your Family Members

Some credit card providers will only cover the cardholder. Others will cover your partner and/or dependent children (within limits). There may also be a minimum spend per person to activate cover, and age limits apply to dependent children.

Length of Your Trip

Credit card travel insurance won’t cover you if you don’t have a plan to return home. Some providers will only cover you if you have a return ticket. So make sure you check the product disclosure statement (PDS) before you book any flights.

Personal Belongings

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Credit card travel insurance doesn’t cover additional high-value items. Some credit card policies only cover damaged or stolen belongings, excluding lost personal belongings.

Some of these items include:

  • Phones

  • Smartwatches

  • Cameras

  • Video cameras

  • Instruments

  • Jewellery

  • Watches

Standalone Travel Insurance Policies

While credit card insurance covers your costs, Budget Direct’s Comprehensive standalone Travel Insurance policy offers comprehensive coverage with higher coverage limits.

Budget Direct offers additional benefits including:

  • Unlimited overseas medical expenses (including emergency evacuation)

  • Overseas dental expenses (including emergency evacuation)

  • Trip cancellation insurance (so you can avoid cancellation fees)

  • Luggage and personal belongings

  • Cover for travel delays and missed connections (including flight delays)

  • Rental Car Insurance Excess

See More Articles

References

  1. Richard Laycock, 2023, Credit card travel insurance vs standard travel insurance

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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