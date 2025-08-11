^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

The Difference Between Leasing vs Buying a Car

Woman happy after buying a car
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

11 August 2025 | See disclaimer

A brand new car marks a major milestone for many drivers, but arguably the even bigger decision is whether you’re going to lease or buy the car. While both options have pros and cons, it’s important that you also factor in your personal finances and driving habits before you make a decision.

Leasing a Car

Instead of borrowing money to buy a car, leasing a car requires you to pay for the right to drive the vehicle for a specific period of time. Similar to when you sign the lease on a rental property and stay there for 12 months or another set amount of time. The length of a lease will normally range from three to four years and monthly repayments pay for the vehicle’s depreciation throughout the lease term.

When you choose to lease you won’t have to pay a substantial upfront investment and this may be a better option for drivers who aren’t looking for a long-term financial commitment. Not only are the monthly costs more manageable but you’ll have the opportunity to drive your “dream car” which you may not have been able to afford otherwise.

Benefits of Leasing a Car

  • Lower monthly payments - Lease repayments are usually lower than loan payments

  • Future value - Its future value doesn’t affect you financially

  • Return the vehicle - You return the vehicle at lease end

  • Access to vehicle - Access to a vehicle that may be more expensive to buy

  • End of term purchase - At the end of the lease you can finance the purchase for a pre-arranged price, lease, or buy another car

Downsides of Leasing a Car

  • Lack of ownership - You don’t own the vehicle unless you decide to purchase it once the lease period ends

  • Early termination fees - If the lease is terminated early then substantial charges can apply

  • Limited mileage - Your lease may have a limit on the number of kilometres you can drive in a year

  • Excessive wear and tear - You could end up paying an additional fee if damage goes beyond normal wear and tear

  • Removing customisations - Any modifications or custom parts may have to be removed

Buying a Car

Buying a car means that you can purchase the vehicle upfront or through a loan. The upfront costs when you buy a car will include the cash price and deposit, taxes, registration, and any other applicable fees.

Buying a car is the better option for drivers who want to maintain full control of both their vehicle and their finances. One of the best parts of buying a car is that you can sell or trade-in a vehicle at any time. This is something that you can’t do if you choose to lease your car instead.

Benefits of Buying a Car

  • Full ownership - You own the vehicle

  • Terminate ownership at any time - You can sell or trade-in your vehicle at any time

  • Cash value is yours - The amount your car is worth in its current condition is yours to keep and you can use it as you like.

  • Unlimited mileage - Unlimited kilometres

  • No further payments - If you took out a loan to buy the car, at the end of the loan term you have no further payments

  • Customise your car - The car is yours to modify and customise

Downsides of Buying a Car

  • Sell or trade in your vehicle - You’ll have to sell or trade-in your car yourself

  • Future value decreases - The vehicle will depreciate over time.

  • Excessive wear and tear - Wear and tear could lower the vehicle’s trade-in or resale value

If you’re looking to save on your purchase you may want to consider buying a second-hand car instead.

How does this affect the cost of your car insurance?

Using historical data we can also determine that vehicles with any type of finance will attract a higher premium. Here at Budget Direct, our data shows that financed vehicles have a higher chance of being more likely to be involved in a claim.

Should I lease or buy my car?

Deciding whether to lease or buy your car can be difficult but should all come down to what’s best for you and your financial position.

If costs are key when deciding what to drive, one important factor to consider would be your car insurance. With Budget Direct, you can receive 15%^ off on your first year’s premium for a new Car Insurance policy when purchased online - regardless of whether you lease or buy.

See More Car Buying Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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