2024
Research and Resources
Explore in-depth research and data on a range of topics including car, home, travel, pet, motorcycle, life and roadside assistance.
Travel Research and Statistics
Motorcycle Research and Statistics
|More Aussies holidaymakers are taking to the open road
|East coast reigns supreme as the favourite in domestic tourism
|Budget Direct calls for storm prep reminder ahead of summer
|Young Aussies Admit to Feeling 'Capable and Safe' Using Mobile Phones While Driving
|Working from Home a Non-Negotiable for Job-Seekers
|Aussies Don't Know Drink Drive Limit
|Australians Want More Annual Leave
|Australians Hate Parallel Parking
|Learner Drivers Admit to Falsifying Logbooks
|Cats vs Dogs
|Most Popular Month to Move House
Explore in-depth research and data on a range of topics including car, home, travel, pet, motorcycle, life and roadside assistance.
Travel Research and Statistics
Motorcycle Research and Statistics