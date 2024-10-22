^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Road trips are a favourite Australian pastime and a recent Budget Direct survey of 1000 Australians reveals they continue to be as popular as ever.

The number of survey respondents who have taken a road trip increased to 91.9% in 2024 from 88.4% in the same survey in 2022.

A Budget Direct spokesperson said the growth in family road trips shows Australians are more curious than ever to explore their own backyard.

“It’s great to see that the family road trip is still alive and well in Australia,” the spokesperson said.

“This survey really shines a light on the domestic travel habits of Queenslanders, in particular. They were more likely to take longer road trips than those from other states, with almost a quarter having driven more than 15 hours on their last road trip.”

Respondents from New South Wales seem to love capitalising on the long weekend. They were the most likely to take short trips, with 66.9% going on road trips with less than 10 hours of driving.

Grey nomads are an Australian icon, with many older Australians being known for their love of road trips.

That group were more likely to have driven over 15 hours on their last trip and were also the most prepared when it came to ensuring everything was in good order before setting off on their travels.

“It’s no surprise that our older Australians are keen to hit the road. And those over 58 show their wisdom by checking their tyres, refilling their washing liquid, checking their oil and spare tyre and planning out their exact journey before the trip.”

Survey respondents were also more prepared in 2024 compared to Budget Direct’s 2022 survey, with an increased number of respondents going through their checklist before leaving on their road trip.

More than 50% of the respondents checked their tyre pressures and the condition of the tyres, planned the exact path for the journey and checked the oil on their vehicle.

Road trips are here to stay as well, with over half of the survey respondents reporting that they see themselves going on another road trip soon.

Here are Budget Direct’s top tips for road trip preparations:

  • Plan your route ahead of time and consider road closures and informational road signs

  • Plan your fuel and break stops

  • Prepare your car for the road trip by checking your windscreen, washer bottle, fuel and oil levels, tyres including the spare, lights, breaks and battery level

  • Pack a car emergency kit

  • Pack the right food and water for the length of your trip.

Find out more

For more information, you can visit: Family Road Trips Survey and Statistics 2024

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

Disclaimer:

Budget Direct Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411. Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Road, Toowong 4066 on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 586 353.

This is general information only, and does not take into account your particular objectives, financial situation and needs and you should consider whether it is appropriate for you, having regard to these factors before acting on it. Read the Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination, Financial Services Guide, Key Fact Sheets available at budgetdirect.com.au and consider if the product is right for you before deciding to purchase or continue to hold the product.

While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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