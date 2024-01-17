January is emerging as the most popular month to move home in Australia with some state statistics showing Australians are 50 percent more likely to move in January than any other month.
As data regarding moving house in Australia is not generally available, Australian insurance provider Budget Direct decided to release its own statistics. Their data revealed that January is the most popular month to move house as reported by Australians while obtaining a Home Insurance quote.
Budget Direct’s Chief Growth Officer, Jonathan Kerr, said there may be several reasons why January was so popular.
“The warm weather and longer days are certainly part of the attraction, but many people simply consider January a quieter time of year and when they have more time to move,” Mr Kerr said.
“Those moving interstate are attracted by the longer school break with new terms, an ideal time to change schools and neighbourhoods.”
The statistics are most notable in the Northern Territory where 18.89 percent of moves are in January. That’s considerably more than March, which is the state’s second most popular month, clocking up 8.13 percent of moves.
ACT and Tasmania had 17.62 percent and 17.27 percent (respectively) of residents noting that they moved in January while obtaining a Budget Direct Home Insurance quote, with New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia all recording between 13 and 16 percent.
According to Mr Kerr, the data offers plenty of consideration.
“Depending on settlement arrangements, if people are moving in January there’s a good chance they’re buying in November and December which could impact prices.
“An increase in renters moving in January could also affect demand and prices for rental property,” he said.
When Budget Direct drills down into the suburbs turning over residents in January, there’s also a common theme of people moving to and from the seaside.
The beachside suburb of Falcon in Western Australia is the suburb with the most January moves for that state (1.96 percent). In Queensland, it’s Coomera (1.27 percent) on the northern edge of the Gold Coast, and in Victoria, the fast-growing area of Werribee (1.46 percent) is most popular for Victorian January moves.
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For more information, you can visit: When is the most popular month to move house?
Media Contacts
Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au
Budget Direct Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411. Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Road, Toowong 4066 on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 586 353.
This is general information only, and does not take into account your particular objectives, financial situation and needs and you should consider whether it is appropriate for you, having regard to these factors before acting on it. Read the Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination, Financial Services Guide, Key Fact Sheets available at budgetdirect.com.au, and consider if the product is right for you before deciding to purchase or continue to hold the product.
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