^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

January is emerging as the most popular month to move home in Australia with some state statistics showing Australians are 50 percent more likely to move in January than any other month.

As data regarding moving house in Australia is not generally available, Australian insurance provider Budget Direct decided to release its own statistics. Their data revealed that January is the most popular month to move house as reported by Australians while obtaining a Home Insurance quote.

Budget Direct’s Chief Growth Officer, Jonathan Kerr, said there may be several reasons why January was so popular.

“The warm weather and longer days are certainly part of the attraction, but many people simply consider January a quieter time of year and when they have more time to move,” Mr Kerr said.

“Those moving interstate are attracted by the longer school break with new terms, an ideal time to change schools and neighbourhoods.”

The statistics are most notable in the Northern Territory where 18.89 percent of moves are in January. That’s considerably more than March, which is the state’s second most popular month, clocking up 8.13 percent of moves.

ACT and Tasmania had 17.62 percent and 17.27 percent (respectively) of residents noting that they moved in January while obtaining a Budget Direct Home Insurance quote, with New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia all recording between 13 and 16 percent.

According to Mr Kerr, the data offers plenty of consideration.

“Depending on settlement arrangements, if people are moving in January there’s a good chance they’re buying in November and December which could impact prices.

“An increase in renters moving in January could also affect demand and prices for rental property,” he said.

When Budget Direct drills down into the suburbs turning over residents in January, there’s also a common theme of people moving to and from the seaside.

The beachside suburb of Falcon in Western Australia is the suburb with the most January moves for that state (1.96 percent). In Queensland, it’s Coomera (1.27 percent) on the northern edge of the Gold Coast, and in Victoria, the fast-growing area of Werribee (1.46 percent) is most popular for Victorian January moves.

Find out more

For more information, you can visit: When is the most popular month to move house?

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

Disclaimer:

Budget Direct Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411. Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Road, Toowong 4066 on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 586 353.

This is general information only, and does not take into account your particular objectives, financial situation and needs and you should consider whether it is appropriate for you, having regard to these factors before acting on it. Read the Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination, Financial Services Guide, Key Fact Sheets available at budgetdirect.com.au, and consider if the product is right for you before deciding to purchase or continue to hold the product.

While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

About us

Our Company Insurance Solved® Our awards Work for us Our giving Code of practice TV ads Media releases Our locations

Want your Insurance SolvedTM with Budget Direct?