Marriage and Divorce Statistics in Australia

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Marriage and Divorce Statistics in Australia

Bride and groom smiling in the backseat of a car

8 August 2022 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Australian Marriage & Divorce Stats 2023

Quick Stats

  • In 2020, 78,989 marriages were registered in Australia, a 30.6% decrease from 2019
  • The crude marriage rate was 3.1 marriages per 1000 people in 2020
  • In 2020, 49,510 divorces were granted in Australia, an increase of 1.9% from 2019
  • The crude divorce rate remained at 1.9 divorces per 1000 people in 2020

Marriage Rate in Australia

With only 78,989 registered marriages in Australia in 2020, we saw a 30.6% decrease from 2019. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, this is the largest decrease in marriages since 1901 and the lowest annual marriage registrations since 1961.

Several factors may have contributed to the decreasing marriage rate in Australia in 2020:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced public gatherings and therefore many couples who had planned to marry in 2020 likely postponed their wedding.
  • More couples are living together without being married, meaning the amount of committed relationships may not have changed even if marriage rates have decreased.
  • The average age Australians are getting married has increased.
  • Weddings are increasingly expensive and likely unaffordable with couples spending an average of $32,228 on a wedding in 2020.

Marriage Rates 2020

Age Male (%) Female (%)
16-19 0.3 0.9
20-24 8.6 13.5
25-29 27.7 32.2
30-34 25.9 23.8
35-39 13.3 11.1
40-44 6.8 5.8
45-49 5.4 4.7
50-54 4.0 3.3
55-59 3.3 2.2
60-64 2.1 1.2
65 and over 2.6 1.3

Average Marriage Age in Australia

In 2020, both males and females were most likely to get married between the ages of 25-29, and as they get older, men are more likely to be married or partnered.

Over the past decade, life expectancy increased by 1.7 years for men and 1.3 years for women in 2020. Coincidentally, the average marriage age for Australians has also increased – the average marriage age for women has increased to 30.6 years in 2020, while the average marriage age for men has increased to 32.2 years in 2020.

Additionally, Australians may also feel less societal pressure to marry quickly since cohabitation and committed de facto relationships are more prevalent and widely accepted than in previous generations.

Types of Marriage

In 2017, 78% of marriages were overseen by civil celebrants, indicating that this is the preferred marriage ceremony by Australians. Characteristics like the proportion of civil versus religious ceremonies in 2020 remained comparable with previous years.

Average Length of Marriages

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2019, the median duration of an Australian marriage that ended in divorce was 12.2 years. This figure has increased steadily since 1999 when the average marriage length was 11.3 years.

Fewer Married Couples

In 2020, Australia’s crude marriage rate was 3.1 marriages per 1000 people. The rate has decreased by 31.1% compared to 4.5 marriages per 1000 in 2019.

These days, there is a less social stigma around single parenting and couples living together before marriage. This suggests that there is less pressure to get married coming from families and the likelihood of couples rushing into marriage and risking divorce is a lot smaller.

However, it’s also important to note that the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height in 2020 and with a significant reduction in the number of public gatherings allowed across Australia, this likely had a massive impact on how few couples were married in 2020.

Cohabitation Before Marriage

More couples are now often living together before choosing to get married and are living together for longer periods of time. While some people view this type of living arrangement as a precursor to marriage, others may find living with their partner to be more convenient without the need to marry in the future.

Same-Sex Marriages Australia

In 2020, there were only 2,902 same-sex marriages; 38.5% were male same-sex marriages and 61.4% were female same-sex marriages. Compared to 2019, the number of same-sex marriages has decreased by 47.3%.

This is likely also a result of the COVID-19 pandemic preventing most public gatherings in 2020.

It’s important to mention that any marriages where one of both parties does not identify as either male or female are not included in the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ same-sex marriage data.

Wedding Statistics in Australia

According to the annual Australian Wedding Industry Report 2022, couples spend 26% more than their original wedding budget. The original wedding budget was $25,377 and the average cost of a wedding in Australia ended up being $32,228.

Saturday continues to be the most popular day for a wedding. In 2020, 2,191 couples tied the knot on the 10th of October and historically this date has always been popular, especially if it falls on a Saturday. Similarly, in 2022 the number one reported wedding date fell on Saturday 22 October [6].

Divorce Rate in Australia

As of 2020, the number of divorces was 49,510 which was an increase of 1.9%.

The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented global experience and many couples may have been dealing with job loss, health issues and other major stressors. This may have led to the breakdown of marriages and the slight increase in the divorce rate from 2019 to 2020.

Divorce Rates 2020

Age Male (%) Female (%)
16-24 0.2 0.5
25-29 2.7 4.3
30-34 6.3 7.5
35-39 8.2 8.7
40-44 9.2 9.4
45-49 9.4 8.9
50-54 8.4 7.4
55-59 6.4 4.8
60-64 4.4 3.0
65 and over 1.8 0.9

In 2020, both men and women were most likely to get divorced during their 40s; women between the ages of 40-44 and men between the ages of 45-49. Up to the age of 44, the female divorce rate is higher whereas, over the age of 45, men are more likely to get divorced.

In 2020, 49,510 divorces were granted in Australia, an increase of 1.9% from 2019. Since 2000 the divorce rate has decreased from 2.6 divorces granted per 1000 people to 1.9 in 2020.

Divorces are generally only granted after a period of 12 months or more of separation. With that being said, the median duration of marriage to separation and divorce has remained relatively stable over time. In 2020, it took couples 8.4 years to separate and 12.1 years to divorce.

Australian Marriage and Divorce Statistics by State

Out of the states, those living in the ACT are most likely to get married and Tasmanians are most likely to get divorced. Victoria was also the state with the most single Australians.

Queensland

In 2020 59% of Queenslanders were married/partnered, 25% have never been married, 8% were divorced, 4% were widowed and 4% were separated.

South Australia

In 2020 60% of South Australians were married/partnered, 26% have never been married, 8% were divorced, 3% were widowed and 3% were separated.

Western Australia

In 2020 59% of people from Western Australia were married/partnered, 26% have never been married, 9% were divorced, 4% were widowed and 3% were separated.

Tasmania

In 2020 57% of Tasmanians were married/partnered, 24% have never been married, 12% were divorced, 4% were widowed and 4% were separated.

Northern Territory

In 2020 60% of people from the Northern Territory were married/partnered, 25% have never been married, 8% were divorced, 6% were widowed and 2% were separated.

Australian Capital Territory

In 2020, 65% of people from the Australian Capital Territory were married/partnered, 27% have never been married, 4% were divorced, 2% were widowed and 3% were separated.

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References

  1. Australian Institute of Family Studies,, 2022,, Divorces in Australia
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021, Marriages and Divorces, Australia
  3. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021, Life tables
  4. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2017, Marriage and Divorces, Australia
  5. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2019, Marriages and Divorces, Australia
  6. Easy Weddings, 2022, 2022, Australian Wedding Industry Report

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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