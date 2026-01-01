Data Source

Data for households per postcode was compiled by constructing year-on-year trends from the two most recent Census data sets (we only consider postcodes that existed in 2011 and 2016), constructing estimations of each postcode over the last four years. Small areas where statistics might be easily impacted by a new development, or new suburbs aren't included.

"Property crime data was taken from the New South Wales Police, accounting for only 'Break & enter dwelling', 'Malicious damage to property', 'Other theft', and 'Steal from dwelling' events from 2017-2020."

Disclaimer

The postcode property crime rates shown represent the collective statistics of the suburbs within the postcode and do not necessarily reflect the individual suburb property crime rates.

While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information. ”Budget Direct disclaims all responsibility and all liability (including without limitation, liability in negligence) for all expenses, losses, damages and costs you might incur as a result of the information being inaccurate or incomplete in any way, and for any reason.