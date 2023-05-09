Best First Cars in Australia

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Best First Cars in Australia

Young man and his father stand in front of his first car
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 May 2023 | See disclaimer

As a learner driver, your very first car should be an affordable, reliable and safe vehicle. You might gravitate towards a certain model initially, but it’s important to consider what you really need in the best first car.

The Importance of Choosing a Good First Car

Young drivers and first-car buyers may feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new cars and used cars available in the new Australian car market and used market.

Before buying your first new car, you should consider:

  • Cost - How does this impact your budget?

  • Age - Are you going to purchase a new or used car?

  • Size - How big is the car you want to purchase?

  • Safety features - What type of safety equipment is in your car?

  • Car Maintenance - How much will it cost to service your car?

  • Fuel Efficiency - Fuel consumption fuel economy

  • Car running costs - What is the total cost needed to run your car?

  • ANCAP safety rating - What star ANCAP rating does my car have?

  • Car insurance costs - Do you want to insure your car for market value or an agreed value?

Safety Features

Before buying your first car you should also consider which road safety features are most important to you. While safety equipment like seatbelts and airbags are compulsory safety features, the introduction of new safety vehicle technologies will provide significant road safety benefits to all road users.

Some of these new safety features may include:

  • Rear cross traffic alert - Helps you back out of spaces with approaching traffic (like in a car park)

  • Autonomous emergency braking - Uses radars to measure the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, and will react if this distance is shortened suddenly.

  • Rear parking sensors - Detect objects behind your car while reversing.

  • Blind spot monitoring - Scans external mirrors blind spots behind your vehicle and alert you to any potentially dangerous lane changes.

Newer safety features will depend on the make and model of your new car.

Learner Licences

If you’re a young driver with a licence then there are some learner driver restrictions you must stick to. Learner drivers can not drive a V8 or any high-powered vehicle in the Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia. You may want to take this into consideration when looking for your first car.

Best First Cars in Australia

Here is our list of some of the best first cars in Australia for new drivers.

Suzuki Swift

Red Suzuki Swift is parked on a road outside

Known as one of the most popular cars in Australia for learner drivers, the Suzuki Swift is compact, reasonably priced and a constant on our roads.

The Swift is one of the most fuel-efficient cars on sale in Australia and has a fuel range of up to 804 km. This make and model starts at $23,490 before on-road costs. [1]

The Suzuki Swift has a five-star ANCAP safety rating and was tested in 2017.

This rating does not apply to GL variants (base), including the GL Navigator, GL Navigator with Safety Pack, GLX, GLX Turbo, RS, Sport and Hybrid (NZ variants).

Pros

  • Manoeuvrable and easy to park

  • Excellent fuel economy

  • Proven reliability

Cons

  • Interior is uninspired

  • Could use more storage areas

  • Small in size

Read full reviews of the Suzuki Swift from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

A Red Toyota Camry SX Hybrid is parked on the road

This sporty hybrid performs better than expected with a petrol-electric hybrid system.

This Toyota Camry has a fuel range of up to 1,063 km and starts from $39,190. [2]

The Toyota Camry has a five-star ANCAP safety rating and was tested in 2017.

Pros

  • Affordable to buy

  • Includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Spacious back seat and boot

Cons

  • No heated seats

  • Low-resolution infotainment graphics

  • The cabin presentation is still dull

Read the full review of the Toyota Camry SX Hybrid 2022 from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Toyota Yaris Cross

Cream coloured Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid driving along a winding road

As Toyota’s smallest and most fuel-efficient SUV, the Toyota Yaris Cross joins the latest generation of hybrid vehicles.

The Toyota Yaris Cross is one of the most efficient and affordable cars and has a fuel range of up to 777 km. This make and model starts at $26,990 before on-road costs. [1]

The Toyota Yaris Cross has a five-star ANCAP safety rating and was tested in 2021.

Pros

  • Brilliant fuel economy

  • Includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Interesting styling

Cons

  • Loud petrol engine

  • Uncomfortable seating position

  • Hard cabin plastics

Read the full review of the Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Light Blue Toyota Corolla Hybrid driving along a winding road

After 12 generations of small cars, Toyota has finally added the Corolla Cross SUV to its lineup.

This make and model has an average fuel range of 977 km and starts from $33,000. [3][4]

The Toyota Corolla Cross has a five-star ANCAP safety rating and was tested in 2022.

Pros

  • A nice small family-size car

  • Inexpensive servicing

  • Seamless hybrid experience

Cons

  • This make and model is more expensive

  • Some issues with hybrid drivability

  • Outdated design

Read the full review of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Mazda CX-5

Black Mazda CX5 is parked across a road outside a park

Mazda’s second generation CX-5 gets its first proper visual makeover and even more upgrades.

This make and model has an average fuel range of 707 km and starts from $35,390. [5][6]

The Mazda CX-5 has a five-star ANCAP safety rating and was tested in 2017.

Pros

  • More comfortable front seats

  • Great model differentiation

  • All-round ability

Cons

  • Running costs are not great

  • 10,000 km intervals between servicing

  • Lacks fuel efficiency

Read the full review of the Mazda CX-5 from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Key Takeaways

ANCAP Safety Ratings

For learner drivers, a five-star ANCAP safety rating is very important because it shows that a particular vehicle has the highest level of safety for passengers and pedestrians in the event of a crash.

Car Running Costs

Additional car running costs like fuel, servicing and tyres and car insurance can become costly over time. If you want to maintain low running costs then this will depend on where you live, in a major city or a regional area, the type of car you own and overall inflation. With inflation, the value of cars will also rise, leading to higher car insurance premiums.

Market Value vs. Agreed Value

When you get a quote for comprehensive car insurance you’ll be required to choose between insuring your car at its market value vs. agreed value. Your choice should depend on your car’s value concerning the market, the age of your car and how much you want to spend on insurance premiums.

See More Best Car Guides

References

  1. Zak Adkins, 2023, What are Australia’s most fuel efficient non-electrified cars in 2023?
  2. John Law, 2022, Toyota Camry SX hybrid 2022 review
  3. Curt Dupriez, 2022, Toyota Corolla Cross 2023 review
  4. Tom Place, 2022, Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2023: Australian pricing and release date revealed for RAV4 Hybrid alternative
  5. Nathan Ponchard, 2022, Mazda CX-5 2022 review
  6. Zak Adkins, 2022, Mazda CX-5 vs CX-60: what’s the difference between the two midsize SUVs?

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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