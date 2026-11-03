How hail damage car insurance works

If you’re driving during hail season, Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Insurance can cover your car if it’s parked outside or being driven in a hail storm, or if your car gets smashed by hail while you’re driving on holiday. Budget Direct may provide customers with certain benefits, such as emergency transport and accommodation costs or a new car replacement.

My parked car was damaged during a storm

If your car was damaged during a storm while you were away from your car, resist the impulse to immediately touch it or get in the car, instead spend this time to capture evidence of the damage. You also shouldn’t try to fix any of the dents before the car has been properly inspected.

How to lodge a hail damage car claim

You can lodge a claim at any time with Budget Direct’s 24/7 online claims

If you return to your car and see it has hail damage, take as many pictures as possible of the hail damage. Make sure to have evidence of: Where the car was parked Multiple pictures and angles of the hail damage with clear lighting and good picture quality Any recent news alerts of weather warnings If you have a Comprehensive Insurance policy, contact Budget Direct by either logging in and making a claim online or calling us on 1300 139 591

What to do if a storm hits while you’re driving

If you’re unlucky enough to be caught driving during a hailstorm, the best thing you may do is try to seek shelter as soon as possible in a safe, undercover area and wait for the storm to pass.

The best way to get ahead of hail storms is to prepare before driving. Firstly, keep an eye out for weather alerts. Check the weather forecast before driving a long distance to know if there’s any hail or heavy rain predictions along your route.

All Budget Direct car and motorcycle insurance customers get access to Hail Hero SMS, a free warning system that texts drivers with hail warnings in the postcode where your vehicle is normally kept.

Remember, if your car has been hit by hail, take the time after the event to document the damage, including the location and position of the car, photos of the whole of the car from around the vehicle (usually four corners of the car; front right, front left, and so on) as well as some close ups of the hail damage. This will give a visual record of the damage to the car which can be used later for your claim.

Car storm damage while on holiday

Let’s say you take your car on holiday far from home and get caught in a hailstorm. Budget Direct offers options to customers who have Comprehensive Insurance.

If your car is damaged to the point where it’s unsafe to drive due to hail, Budget Direct will pay to transport drivers and passengers to where the car is normally kept. If transport isn’t available, we will pay the cost of temporary accommodation up to $200 per day, to a $1,000 maximum total.

What are you covered for with hail damage

When you purchase Comprehensive Insurance insurance, you are covered for the costs of us repairing your car (excluding any excess amounts payable) for any storm damage, including hail damage. Subject to claim acceptance/review, if we determine that the cost to repair the vehicle is more than the value of the car itself, we may choose to write the vehicle off and pay out your claim or give you a new car if that is included in your policy.

What to expect with hail damage repairs

After you’ve made a claim, we will arrange for an assessment to be done by a repairer. They will assess the damage to the car and give advice on how to best approach the repair.

If we think the car is in a repairable state, we can appoint a repairer from our network to carry out the repairs. Alternatively, you can also nominate a preferred repairer by adding our Choice of Repairer optional add-on to your policy, but you can not add choice of repairer to the policy after the incident and if you don’t have this optional add-on at the time of an incident, Budget Direct will nominate a repairer.

Hail damage FAQs

Can you insure a hail-damaged car? Yes, Budget Direct may insure hail-damaged cars for damage other than pre-existing damage of the same type (e.g. hail). Make sure you advise us when you’re getting a quote if your car has any pre-existing (including hail) damage.

What happens to hail-damaged cars when they are written off? When your car is written off, that may mean that the cost to repair your car could be more than the current agreed/market value of your vehicle. When this happens, Budget Direct may offer Comprehensive Insurance customers a pay out in lieu of arranging and carrying out repairs for the vehicle. When this happens we usually take possession of the vehicle and then most often sell it through a damaged car auction. If the car is written off within two years of the original registration date, or within 40,000km (whichever comes first), Budget Direct may replace it with a brand new one if the car is insured under a Comprehensive Insurance policy.

How much does hail damage cost to fix? Hail damage can often cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair and if the cost of repairs exceeds the value of the insured vehicle we may decide to write off the vehicle and pay you the market/agreed value. This is why hail-damaged cars are sometimes written off, as repairs can exceed the value of the car. Get a Quote on Budget Direct’s Gold Comprehensive Insurance

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Do you have to pay an excess for hail damage?

Yes, if your car has been damaged by hail, you will need to pay your Basic Excess.

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