How hail damage car insurance works

^ Online Discount and Combined Discount Terms and Conditions

Effective for new policies quoted on or after 20 August 2026.

Online Discount

  • An online discount of 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new policy that is purchased or Quoted Online (Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Online Discount is available to customers who obtain an insurance quote online but purchase the insurance via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.

  • The Online Discount is available for the following types of policies:

    • Car insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Home insurance: Combined Home and Contents, Home Building, Contents
    • Motorcycle insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Pet insurance
    • Travel insurance
  • If a customer makes amendments to their policy during the first year requiring a recalculation of the premium payable, the Online Discount may not apply from the date of any such amendments.
  • The Online Discount does not apply to our Roadside Assistance product where that product is purchased in conjunction with car insurance.

Combined Discount

  • A discount of up to 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new combined Home and Contents policy if purchased in a single transaction (as opposed to purchasing separate policies for each) (Combined Discount).
  • The Combined Discount does not apply if a customer purchases a standalone Home Building only or Contents only policy and later adds the other cover type in a subsequent transaction.
  • If any amendment is made to a combined Home and Contents insurance policy (other than the cancellation of either the Home Building or Contents cover) in the first year, the Combined Discount percentage that will be applied to calculate the amended premium will be the same as the Combined Discount percentage that was applied at policy inception.
  • If either the Home Building or Contents cover is cancelled during the first year, the Combined Discount will no longer apply to the premium on the remaining cover for the balance of the first year.
  • The application of the Combined Discount cannot take the premium for a combined Home and Contents policy below the premium, plus $5, that would apply to the Home Building insurance or Contents insurance policies if purchased separately.
  • A customer purchasing combined Home and Contents insurance can obtain the benefit of both the Online Discount and Combined Discount if the terms and conditions for both those discounts are satisfied.

Conditions

  • Discounts are for the first year of a new policy only. They do not apply on renewal. Existing customers are not eligible for the discounts if they seek to take out a new policy for an item that is already insured with us rather than renewing their existing policy.
  • Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. They do not apply to government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  • For some of our products there are minimum premiums that apply. Any discount a customer may be eligible for may be reduced if it would have the effect of reducing the final premium to below any applicable minimum premium level.
  • In some cases, rounding processes might mean that the actual discount that is applied is 1c more or less than the exact percentage that is represented.
  • Discounts may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which they apply varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact policyholders who have already purchased their policy.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount Terms and Conditions

  • A 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased or Quoted Online (Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount is available to customers who obtain a quote online but purchase the membership via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.
  • This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to, or purchased in conjunction with, a Car Insurance Policy.
  • The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount offer may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which it is applied varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact members who have already purchased Roadside Assistance.

How hail damage car insurance works

Anna C Madrigal

Content Writer

3 November 2026 | See disclaimer

If you’re driving during hail season, Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Insurance can cover your car if it’s parked outside or being driven in a hail storm, or if your car gets smashed by hail while you’re driving on holiday. Budget Direct may provide customers with certain benefits, such as emergency transport and accommodation costs or a new car replacement.

Table of contents

My parked car was damaged during a storm

How to lodge a hail damage car claim

What to do if a storm hits while you’re driving

Car storm damage while on holiday

What are you covered for with hail damage

What to expect with hail damage repairs

Hail Damage FAQs

My parked car was damaged during a storm

If your car was damaged during a storm while you were away from your car, resist the impulse to immediately touch it or get in the car, instead spend this time to capture evidence of the damage. You also shouldn’t try to fix any of the dents before the car has been properly inspected.

How to lodge a hail damage car claim

You can lodge a claim at any time with Budget Direct’s 24/7 online claims

  1. If you return to your car and see it has hail damage, take as many pictures as possible of the hail damage. Make sure to have evidence of:
    1. Where the car was parked
    2. Multiple pictures and angles of the hail damage with clear lighting and good picture quality
    3. Any recent news alerts of weather warnings
  2. If you have a Comprehensive Insurance policy, contact Budget Direct by either logging in and making a claim online or calling us on 1300 139 591

What to do if a storm hits while you’re driving

If you’re unlucky enough to be caught driving during a hailstorm, the best thing you may do is try to seek shelter as soon as possible in a safe, undercover area and wait for the storm to pass.

The best way to get ahead of hail storms is to prepare before driving. Firstly, keep an eye out for weather alerts. Check the weather forecast before driving a long distance to know if there’s any hail or heavy rain predictions along your route.

All Budget Direct car and motorcycle insurance customers get access to Hail Hero SMS, a free warning system that texts drivers with hail warnings in the postcode where your vehicle is normally kept.

Remember, if your car has been hit by hail, take the time after the event to document the damage, including the location and position of the car, photos of the whole of the car from around the vehicle (usually four corners of the car; front right, front left, and so on) as well as some close ups of the hail damage. This will give a visual record of the damage to the car which can be used later for your claim.

Car storm damage while on holiday

Let’s say you take your car on holiday far from home and get caught in a hailstorm. Budget Direct offers options to customers who have Comprehensive Insurance.

If your car is damaged to the point where it’s unsafe to drive due to hail, Budget Direct will pay to transport drivers and passengers to where the car is normally kept. If transport isn’t available, we will pay the cost of temporary accommodation up to $200 per day, to a $1,000 maximum total.

What are you covered for with hail damage

When you purchase Comprehensive Insurance insurance, you are covered for the costs of us repairing your car (excluding any excess amounts payable) for any storm damage, including hail damage. Subject to claim acceptance/review, if we determine that the cost to repair the vehicle is more than the value of the car itself, we may choose to write the vehicle off and pay out your claim or give you a new car if that is included in your policy.

What to expect with hail damage repairs

After you’ve made a claim, we will arrange for an assessment to be done by a repairer. They will assess the damage to the car and give advice on how to best approach the repair.

If we think the car is in a repairable state, we can appoint a repairer from our network to carry out the repairs. Alternatively, you can also nominate a preferred repairer by adding our Choice of Repairer optional add-on to your policy, but you can not add choice of repairer to the policy after the incident and if you don’t have this optional add-on at the time of an incident, Budget Direct will nominate a repairer.

Hail damage FAQs

Can you insure a hail-damaged car?

Yes, Budget Direct may insure hail-damaged cars for damage other than pre-existing damage of the same type (e.g. hail). Make sure you advise us when you’re getting a quote if your car has any pre-existing (including hail) damage.

What happens to hail-damaged cars when they are written off?

When your car is written off, that may mean that the cost to repair your car could be more than the current agreed/market value of your vehicle.

When this happens, Budget Direct may offer Comprehensive Insurance customers a pay out in lieu of arranging and carrying out repairs for the vehicle. When this happens we usually take possession of the vehicle and then most often sell it through a damaged car auction.

If the car is written off within two years of the original registration date, or within 40,000km (whichever comes first), Budget Direct may replace it with a brand new one if the car is insured under a Comprehensive Insurance policy.

How much does hail damage cost to fix?

Hail damage can often cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair and if the cost of repairs exceeds the value of the insured vehicle we may decide to write off the vehicle and pay you the market/agreed value. This is why hail-damaged cars are sometimes written off, as repairs can exceed the value of the car.

Get a Quote on Budget Direct’s Gold Comprehensive Insurance

Do you have to pay an excess for hail damage?

Yes, if your car has been damaged by hail, you will need to pay your Basic Excess.

See More Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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