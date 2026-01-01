^ Online Discount and Combined Discount Terms and Conditions

Effective for new policies quoted on or after 20 August 2026.

Online Discount

  • An online discount of 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new policy that is purchased or Quoted Online (Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Online Discount is available to customers who obtain an insurance quote online but purchase the insurance via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.

  • The Online Discount is available for the following types of policies:

    • Car insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Home insurance: Combined Home and Contents, Home Building, Contents
    • Motorcycle insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Pet insurance
    • Travel insurance
  • If a customer makes amendments to their policy during the first year requiring a recalculation of the premium payable, the Online Discount may not apply from the date of any such amendments.
  • The Online Discount does not apply to our Roadside Assistance product where that product is purchased in conjunction with car insurance.

Combined Discount

  • A discount of up to 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new combined Home and Contents policy if purchased in a single transaction (as opposed to purchasing separate policies for each) (Combined Discount).
  • The Combined Discount does not apply if a customer purchases a standalone Home Building only or Contents only policy and later adds the other cover type in a subsequent transaction.
  • If any amendment is made to a combined Home and Contents insurance policy (other than the cancellation of either the Home Building or Contents cover) in the first year, the Combined Discount percentage that will be applied to calculate the amended premium will be the same as the Combined Discount percentage that was applied at policy inception.
  • If either the Home Building or Contents cover is cancelled during the first year, the Combined Discount will no longer apply to the premium on the remaining cover for the balance of the first year.
  • The application of the Combined Discount cannot take the premium for a combined Home and Contents policy below the premium, plus $5, that would apply to the Home Building insurance or Contents insurance policies if purchased separately.
  • A customer purchasing combined Home and Contents insurance can obtain the benefit of both the Online Discount and Combined Discount if the terms and conditions for both those discounts are satisfied.

Conditions

  • Discounts are for the first year of a new policy only. They do not apply on renewal. Existing customers are not eligible for the discounts if they seek to take out a new policy for an item that is already insured with us rather than renewing their existing policy.
  • Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. They do not apply to government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  • For some of our products there are minimum premiums that apply. Any discount a customer may be eligible for may be reduced if it would have the effect of reducing the final premium to below any applicable minimum premium level.
  • In some cases, rounding processes might mean that the actual discount that is applied is 1c more or less than the exact percentage that is represented.
  • Discounts may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which they apply varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact policyholders who have already purchased their policy.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount Terms and Conditions

  • A 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased or Quoted Online (Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount is available to customers who obtain a quote online but purchase the membership via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.
  • This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to, or purchased in conjunction with, a Car Insurance Policy.
  • The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount offer may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which it is applied varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact members who have already purchased Roadside Assistance.

Top reasons to get the Budget Direct App

Access Shopping Rewards screen

Access Shopping Rewards~

Unlock savings on your everyday purchases. Access discounted Retailer Gift Cards and Cashback Credit offers across a range of categories including groceries, shopping, dining, travel and more~.

~Budget Direct Shopping Rewards T&Cs apply.

Learn More

Start saving on everyday purchases~

Shopping Rewards can provide Budget Direct customers with access to discounted Retailer Gift Cards, as well as Cashback Credit offers, across a range of categories including groceries, fashion, travel and entertainment~. It's FREE for customers with an active policy. Simply sign up for Budget Direct Shopping Rewards~.

~Budget Direct Shopping Rewards T&Cs apply.

Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Download Now

It's easy to set up - simply log in now using the steps below.

Using the Budget Direct App#

  1. Download the Budget Direct App# on your mobile device.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
  1. Log in using your Date of Birth and Mobile Number recorded against your policy or membership.
  2. Follow the prompts to complete the verification process.
  3. Agree to the Shopping Rewards~ and Fuel Rewards+ Terms and Conditions if you would like to activate these. You're all set!

#Budget Direct App Terms of Use apply.
~Budget Direct Shopping Rewards T&Cs apply.
+Budget Direct Fuel Rewards T&Cs apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Accessing Policies with the Budget Direct App

Which Budget Direct insurance policies/membership can I view and manage in the App?

The Budget Direct App offers convenient access and policy management capabilities for various policy holders and Roadside Assistance members. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what you can do:

Car InsuranceHome InsuranceMotorcycle InsuranceRoadside AssistancePet InsuranceTravel InsuranceLife Insurance
View policy details
Edit policy details
Get a quote
Chat with us
Update contact details
Renew policy
Update payment details
Start a claim
(request callout)

Getting Started with the Budget Direct App

Who is eligible to log in and use the Budget Direct App?

Budget Direct policy holders with a First Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and Postcode can log in and use the Budget Direct App.

Logging in

How do I log in using the Budget Direct App after I purchase a new policy/membership?

Once you purchase a Budget Direct policy/membership, simply download the Budget Direct App from App Store or Google Play Store and log in with your First Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and Postcode you listed in your policy.

After your first login, you’ll have the choice of turning on Biometrics (such as Face ID or Fingerprint ID) or using a PIN.

Please allow up to 96 hours from the time you first purchased the policy/membership for your details to become active in the App.

I’m having trouble logging in to the Budget Direct App. What should I check?

Please ensure to use the Mobile Number you have listed on your Budget Direct policy/membership, as well as your date of birth when logging in. If you haven’t logged in before, you’ll be prompted to confirm your identity by entering additional information as noted on your policy/membership. If you have recently purchased a policy/membership, please allow up to 96 hours for your details to become active in the App.

Can I log in to the Budget Direct App on a new device if I’ve lost my phone or don’t have access to my registered Mobile Number?

Yes, you can. If you have previously logged in to the App, you will have the option to receive the one-time verification code via the email address noted on your policy instead of an SMS. If you have changed your Mobile Number, you can update this directly within the App’s ‘Contact Details’ section once you’re logged in.

App Security

Is my Face ID or fingerprint data stored or shared by the Budget Direct App?

No. Your privacy is our priority. We do not record or store your face or fingerprint information at all, nor do we share it with anyone. The Budget Direct App simply requests your device to perform the biometric check using its built-in security features, ensuring your data remains secure on your device.

Why was I automatically logged out of the Budget Direct App?

For security purposes, if you make any changes to your personal details on your Budget Direct policy (e.g., updating your Mobile Number or Last Name), you will be required to log in again on the App using the updated information. This ensures your account remains secure and linked to your current policy details.

Accessing Rewards within the Budget Direct App

Where can I find information about my Rewards?

For comprehensive details on our rewards programs, please refer to our dedicated Rewards FAQs:

  • For more information on Shopping Rewards, refer to our FAQs here.
  • For more information on Fuel Rewards, refer to our FAQs here.

Terms and Conditions

~Budget Direct Shopping Rewards Terms and Conditions
Budget Direct Shopping Rewards (Shopping Rewards) is only available to Eligible Customers who hold a current Budget Direct branded product as promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (AGS). No other brands promoted by AGS are eligible. Participants must register a valid email, first and last name, date of birth, postcode and mobile number, be the primary policy holder and be 18 years or over at policy purchase. Shopping Rewards must be activated by downloading the Budget Direct App, accepting the Terms & Conditions and clicking to activate rewards to confirm participation. You may cease participation at any time. Gift Card Discounts and Cashback Credits are only available on featured Rewards Retailers. Cashback Credits are only awarded on approved eligible purchases. Eligible Rewards Retailers Terms & Conditions may apply and will prevail over the Shopping Rewards Terms and Conditions. See Shopping Rewards Terms and Conditions for full details.

+Budget Direct Fuel Rewards Terms and Conditions
Budget Direct Fuel Rewards (Fuel Rewards) is only available to Eligible Customers who hold a current Budget Direct branded product as promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (AGS). No other brands promoted by AGS are eligible. Participants must register a valid email, first and last name, date of birth, postcode and mobile number, be the primary policyholder and be 18 years or over at policy purchase. Fuel Rewards must be activated by downloading the Budget Direct App, accepting the Terms & Conditions and clicking to activate rewards to confirm participation. You may cease participation at any time. Excludes LPG and AdBlue products. Cannot be used with fuel cards, Fuel Price Lock or other offers and excludes purchases made via the My7Eleven app. See 7-Eleven Fuel Store Locator, not available in all locations. Capped at 100 litres of a single fuel grade per transaction, 2 transactions per day. See Fuel Rewards Terms and Conditions for full details.

#Budget Direct App Terms of Use apply. Policy management available on selected products.

App Terms of Use Shopping Rewards Terms and Conditions Fuel Rewards Terms and Conditions