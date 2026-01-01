How do I log in using the Budget Direct App after I purchase a new policy/membership?
Once you purchase a Budget Direct policy/membership, simply download the Budget Direct App from App Store or Google Play Store and log in with your First Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and Postcode you listed in your policy.
After your first login, you’ll have the choice of turning on Biometrics (such as Face ID or Fingerprint ID) or using a PIN.
Please allow up to 96 hours from the time you first purchased the policy/membership for your details to become active in the App.
I’m having trouble logging in to the Budget Direct App. What should I check?
Please ensure to use the Mobile Number you have listed on your Budget Direct policy/membership, as well as your date of birth when logging in. If you haven’t logged in before, you’ll be prompted to confirm your identity by entering additional information as noted on your policy/membership. If you have recently purchased a policy/membership, please allow up to 96 hours for your details to become active in the App.
Can I log in to the Budget Direct App on a new device if I’ve lost my phone or don’t have access to my registered Mobile Number?
Yes, you can. If you have previously logged in to the App, you will have the option to receive the one-time verification code via the email address noted on your policy instead of an SMS. If you have changed your Mobile Number, you can update this directly within the App’s ‘Contact Details’ section once you’re logged in.