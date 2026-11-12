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Will I lose my licence when I turn 70?

Short answer: no.

No Australian state or territory has a hard age-cap on when you have to stop driving. Instead, each has their own laws which outline when or whether a driver needs to undergo a medical assessment and/or an older driver test to ascertain whether they are fit to hold a car licence. Heavy vehicle and other licence classes may have different rules depending on the issuing state or territory.

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Understanding senior driving rules across Australia

ACT

Access Canberra explains that

drivers over the age of 75 are required to take an annual medical assessment.

Eye tests must be taken when drivers reach 50, 60, 65, and 70 years of age. These can be obtained from a GP, an optometrist, an ophthalmologist or at an Access Canberra Service Centre.

NSW

The law in New South Wales is

that between the ages of 70 and 74, a medical assessment or driving test is only required if a doctor recommends it. From 75 onwards, licence holders need to have a medical assessment done every year.

Meanwhile, an older driver test can be required at the recommendation of a doctor between 70 and 84, but is compulsory from the age of 85 onwards at an interval of every two years.

In NSW there is also the option of changing from an open car licence to a ‘modified licence’ which doesn’t require a driving test (unless specified by a doctor) but limits travel to within a certain area so older drivers can still attend appointments or go shopping and fulfil their daily mobility needs.

NT

NT doesn’t have specific age requirements. All drivers upon applying for a drivers licence are required to pass a vision test, and must take one every five years, regardless of age.

You only need a medical assessment if you have a disability or medical assessment which may affect your ability to drive.

A medical assessment may also apply if concerns about your fitness to drive are raised by a member of the community, a member of the NT Police or a health professional.

Queensland

In Queensland

, all drivers licence holders by their 75th birthday must hold and carry a current Medical Certificate whenever they are driving, regardless of whether they have a medical condition or not. This

medical certificate

must be renewed annually by a doctor who will conduct a medical assessment to ensure you’re fit to drive.

SA

South Australia’s rules state

that all licence holders 75 years and older who do not have a medical condition must complete a compulsory medical self-assessment every year. They will receive this form in the mail.

Meanwhile, drivers 70 years and older who hold a licence that isn’t a C Class (car) need to complete a Certificate of Fitness with a licensed health professional. This applies to licence classes such as motorcycle (R Class) or heavy vehicles (LR, MR Class etc.).

Non C Class (car) drivers must also pass a mandatory Practical Driving Assessment at age 85 and every year following to check if they are fit to drive.

As with other states and territories, if a family member, friend or someone else (such as a police officer) has concerns about your driving, you may be required to undergo a driver medical assessment.

Tasmania

In Tasmania, previous mandatory driving assessments for those over 85 years old have been removed so there are no official forms a driver needs to complete to continue driving once they reach a certain age. However, the Tasmanian Government recommends that older drivers continue to self-assess their driving ability as they age, and determine whether they are fit to drive. For example, if you develop a medical condition that inhibits your driving, you should complete a medical assessment with your doctor.

There is also an avenue for other concerned parties to report the possible driving fitness of a person to the Tasmanian Government.

Victoria

Victoria

also does not have specific tests or forms for older drivers to complete to continue driving. However,

drivers with medical conditions that affect their driving ability

will need to complete a medical assessment and a driving test to assess their fitness to drive.

The only difference is that drivers over 75 years old don’t have access to the 10-year licence renewal scheme. Instead, if they want to keep their licence, they need to renew it every three years.

Again, if concerns are raised by another party (family, friend etc.) about your fitness to drive, a medical assessment may be required.

WA

The Government of Western Australia

states that drivers 80 years or older need to have an annual medical assessment to ensure they are fit to drive.

You are required to take a driving test if requested by your doctor or if you are over 85 years old and want to retain a licence class other than a C Class (car) licence, for example a heavy vehicle licence (LR, MR etc.).

Getting medical assessments

A medical assessment is a form filled out by your doctor after carrying out a physical assessment. In places other than the Northern Territory, Tasmania, and Victoria, it is compulsory for licence holders over a certain age to have a yearly medical assessment. Medical assessments are encouraged for drivers with conditions that may impact their driving ability.

In most states and territories, this involves you printing out a specific medical certificate form (each state has its own). Make sure to follow the instructions on the form, which might include you filling out certain details before seeing your doctor. Book an appointment with a GP, and bring your driver’s licence. Your doctor should conduct a medical assessment to determine your driving ability, and may refer you to a specialist if they need a specific assessment on a medical condition you have.

How driving less can lower your insurance premium

While growing older can affect the relationship you have with driving, it isn’t all doom and gloom. For one, older drivers tend to drive less, or have a conditional licence meaning they can only drive in certain areas. Drivers who travel less than 10,000km per year can also enjoy Budget Direct’s Low Kilometres Policy, and driving less means you may get a cheaper premium on your Comprehensive Car Insurance policy.

It’s also an opportunity to recognise that while you might still have the physical ability to drive, other activities such as changing a flat tyre might require help. Take advantage of Budget Direct’s standalone Roadside Assistance to help you get back on the road when you need it most.

15 % off ^ Car Insurance Policies Save on your first year's premium for a new policy purchased online. Quote first with Budget Direct. Get a Quote ^Conditions Apply

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