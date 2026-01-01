^ Online Discount and Combined Discount Terms and Conditions

Effective for new policies quoted on or after 20 August 2026.

Online Discount

  • An online discount of 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new policy that is purchased or Quoted Online (Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Online Discount is available to customers who obtain an insurance quote online but purchase the insurance via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.

  • The Online Discount is available for the following types of policies:

    • Car insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Home insurance: Combined Home and Contents, Home Building, Contents
    • Motorcycle insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Pet insurance
    • Travel insurance
  • If a customer makes amendments to their policy during the first year requiring a recalculation of the premium payable, the Online Discount may not apply from the date of any such amendments.
  • The Online Discount does not apply to our Roadside Assistance product where that product is purchased in conjunction with car insurance.

Combined Discount

  • A discount of up to 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new combined Home and Contents policy if purchased in a single transaction (as opposed to purchasing separate policies for each) (Combined Discount).
  • The Combined Discount does not apply if a customer purchases a standalone Home Building only or Contents only policy and later adds the other cover type in a subsequent transaction.
  • If any amendment is made to a combined Home and Contents insurance policy (other than the cancellation of either the Home Building or Contents cover) in the first year, the Combined Discount percentage that will be applied to calculate the amended premium will be the same as the Combined Discount percentage that was applied at policy inception.
  • If either the Home Building or Contents cover is cancelled during the first year, the Combined Discount will no longer apply to the premium on the remaining cover for the balance of the first year.
  • The application of the Combined Discount cannot take the premium for a combined Home and Contents policy below the premium, plus $5, that would apply to the Home Building insurance or Contents insurance policies if purchased separately.
  • A customer purchasing combined Home and Contents insurance can obtain the benefit of both the Online Discount and Combined Discount if the terms and conditions for both those discounts are satisfied.

Conditions

  • Discounts are for the first year of a new policy only. They do not apply on renewal. Existing customers are not eligible for the discounts if they seek to take out a new policy for an item that is already insured with us rather than renewing their existing policy.
  • Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. They do not apply to government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  • For some of our products there are minimum premiums that apply. Any discount a customer may be eligible for may be reduced if it would have the effect of reducing the final premium to below any applicable minimum premium level.
  • In some cases, rounding processes might mean that the actual discount that is applied is 1c more or less than the exact percentage that is represented.
  • Discounts may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which they apply varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact policyholders who have already purchased their policy.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount Terms and Conditions

  • A 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased or Quoted Online (Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount is available to customers who obtain a quote online but purchase the membership via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.
  • This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to, or purchased in conjunction with, a Car Insurance Policy.
  • The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount offer may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which it is applied varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact members who have already purchased Roadside Assistance.

Save 6 cents per litre off Mobil fuel at 7‑Eleven+

Join Budget Direct Fuel Rewards+
Available via the Budget Direct App#

Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Scan to download

QR code

+T&Cs apply. See 7-Eleven Fuel Store Locator, not available in all locations.
#Budget Direct App Terms of Use apply.

Available to customers with any active Budget Direct insurance policy or membership

Save 6 cents per litre off Mobil fuel at 7-Eleven+.

+Budget Direct Fuel Rewards T&Cs apply. Excludes LPG and AdBlue products. Cannot be used with fuel cards, Fuel Price Lock or other offers and excludes purchases made via the My7Eleven app. See 7-Eleven Fuel Store Locator, not available in all locations. Capped at 100 litres of a single fuel grade per transaction, 2 transactions per day. Where a policy or membership is held in a joint name, the primary policy holder will be eligible.

How to access Budget Direct Fuel Rewards+

1

Download the FREE Budget Direct App#

2

Log in with a few short details and agree to the Fuel Rewards Terms and Conditions+

3

Click 'Get Barcode' under Budget Direct Fuel Rewards+

4

Present the barcode and have it scanned in-store at your nearest 7-Eleven fuel store to receive your discount

Download the Budget Direct App#

Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

+Budget Direct Fuel Rewards T&Cs apply. Excludes LPG and AdBlue products. Cannot be used with fuel cards, Fuel Price Lock or other offers and excludes purchases made via the My7Eleven app. See 7-Eleven Fuel Store Locator, not available in all locations. Capped at 100 litres of a single fuel grade per transaction, 2 transactions per day. Where a policy or membership is held in a joint name, the primary policy holder will be eligible.

#Budget Direct App Terms of Use apply.

7-Eleven Fuel Store Locations

The 7-Eleven fuel store locations and counts displayed on this map are indicative only. Numbers may not reflect current store availability and are subject to change without notice.

Terms and Conditions

+Budget Direct Fuel Rewards Terms and Conditions
Budget Direct Fuel Rewards (Fuel Rewards) is only available to Eligible Customers who hold a current Budget Direct branded product as promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (AGS). No other brands promoted by AGS are eligible. Participants must register a valid email, first and last name, date of birth, postcode and mobile number, be the primary policyholder and be 18 years or over at policy purchase. Fuel Rewards must be activated by downloading the Budget Direct App, accepting the Terms & Conditions and clicking to activate rewards to confirm participation. You may cease participation at any time. Excludes LPG and AdBlue products. Cannot be used with fuel cards, Fuel Price Lock or other offers and excludes purchases made via the My7Eleven app. See 7-Eleven Fuel Store Locator, not available in all locations. Capped at 100 litres of a single fuel grade per transaction, 2 transactions per day. See Fuel Rewards Terms and Conditions for full details.

#Budget Direct App Terms of Use apply.

Fuel Rewards Terms and Conditions App Terms of Use

Frequently asked questions

Signing Up

Am I eligible for Budget Direct Fuel Rewards?

If you hold an active Budget Direct insurance policy or Roadside Assistance membership with us as a primary policyholder, and have provided us with First Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, Mobile, Email and Postcode, you will be eligible to join Budget Direct Fuel Rewards. Details can be found within your Online Policy Manager, Budget Direct App and may also be sent via email.

Please allow up to 96 hours from the time you first purchased the policy for your account to be enabled with Fuel Rewards.

You’ll need to download the Budget Direct App in order to use Budget Direct Fuel Rewards. Once downloaded, activate your Budget Direct Fuel Rewards by selecting ‘I want Fuel Rewards’, ticking to accept the Terms and Conditions and applicable privacy notices, and clicking the ‘Activate Rewards’ button to confirm.

I don’t own a smartphone - can I still access Budget Direct Fuel Rewards?

Budget Direct Fuel Rewards is exclusively available through the Budget Direct App. To access discounted fuel on eligible fuel purchases at 7-Eleven fuel stores, you will need to download and use the mobile app on a compatible smartphone or tablet.

Using Fuel Rewards

How many times can I use the barcode?

Each barcode is valid for single use only. A limit of two barcodes can be redeemed in a day. Once the maximum number of barcodes have been scanned, you will need to wait until the next day at 12:01am AEST in order to generate a new barcode. Please note that each barcode will expire within 30 minutes after it has been activated in the Budget Direct App, and a new barcode will need to be generated.

How do I redeem a barcode?

To redeem a barcode, log in to the Budget Direct App. Navigate to the Fuel Rewards section from the Home Page, or select the Rewards tab and locate the Fuel Rewards section. Click on ‘Get Barcode’ to generate a barcode. Scan the barcode in-store when you are ready to pay for your fuel purchase and your 6 cents per litre fuel offer will be applied.

Why did the barcode not work when scanned?

Some common reasons why the barcode may not work include:

  • You have redeemed the fuel offer twice on the same day. If you have redeemed twice, please allow the system to generate a new barcode for you after 12:01am AEST on the next day.
  • You have a valid Fuel Price Lock and scan your My7Eleven App as part of the transaction. Where you have a valid Fuel Price Lock and scan that in the same transaction, the Fuel Price Lock will be applied to the transaction irrespective of its value and the 6 cents per litre fuel offer will not be applied.
  • The brightness settings on your mobile device may need to be adjusted to its brightest setting to ensure the barcode can be scanned correctly.
  • Please check in-store with the operator for any issues on their end.

If you’re still experiencing problems redeeming your barcode, please contact us for further assistance. Please include a brief description of the issue plus any screenshots and a purchase receipt, if available.

Does the barcode work at all 7-Eleven fuel stores?

The discount barcode works at all 7-Eleven fuel stores. However, 7-Eleven does not currently operate fuel stores in all states, territories, cities, towns, or areas in Australia. We recommend using the 7-Eleven store locator and ticking the filter ‘Fuel stores’ to locate your nearest 7-Eleven fuel store. Please refer to the offer Terms and Conditions.

Can the barcode be stored offline?

Unfortunately no, the barcode cannot be stored offline.

Can the barcode be exchanged for cash?

No, the offer is non-transferable, and is not exchangeable or redeemable for cash as per the offer terms.

How do I report a fault with the app?

If you are reporting any issues with the Budget Direct App, please contact us for further assistance.

Fuel Types & Promotions

Can I use the barcode for any type of fuel?

This offer does not apply to LPG or AdBlue products in any State or Territory. However, product exclusions may vary from time to time at 7-Eleven’s discretion and will be set out in the Budget Direct App. Please check the App before your planned trip to a 7-Eleven fuel store and refer to our Terms and Conditions for full details.

Is there a maximum fill per transaction?

Yes, offers are limited to 100L maximum fill per transaction.

Can I use the fuel offer for the transactions on my fuel cards?

No, the offer is not redeemable if paying with Fleet Card, 7-Eleven Fuel Card, 7-Eleven Fuel Pass, Motorpass or Motorcharge transactions.

Are there any exceptions to using the 6 cents per litre fuel offer?

The fuel offer will not apply where you have a valid Fuel Price Lock and scan your My7Eleven App as part of the transaction. Where you have a valid Fuel Price Lock and scan that in the same transaction, the Fuel Price Lock will be applied to the transaction irrespective of its value and the fuel offer will not be applied.

  • Cannot be applied to purchases made via the 7-Eleven Pay & Go Fuel Up in the My7Eleven app or through the Pay at Pump solution.
  • You cannot redeem any other 7-Eleven promotion or My7Eleven App offer (such as meal deals or loyalty offers) in a transaction where the fuel offer (or a component of it) is redeemed.
  • The fuel offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other fuel discount, coffee discount or loyalty offer (including Fuel Price Lock or fuel card offers) unless otherwise specified by 7-Eleven. You must only present the fuel offer you wish to have applied to your transaction. Where multiple offers are presented, the application will be at the discretion of 7-Eleven.
  • The Offer does not apply to LPG or AdBlue products. Product or fuel type exclusions may vary from time to time at 7-Eleven’s discretion and will be set out in the Budget Direct App.
  • A maximum of 100L per transaction applies.

The Offer is not exchangeable or transferable or redeemable for cash. Offer is not valid for transactions on fuel cards including Fleet Card, 7-Eleven Fuel Card, 7-Eleven Fuel Pass, Motorpass or Motorcharge transactions. Fuel discount amounts include GST. Please refer to our Terms and Conditions for full details.