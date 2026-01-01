Download the FREE Budget Direct App#
Available to customers with any active Budget Direct insurance policy or membership
Save 6 cents per litre off Mobil fuel at 7-Eleven+.
+Budget Direct Fuel Rewards T&Cs apply. Excludes LPG and AdBlue products. Cannot be used with fuel cards, Fuel Price Lock or other offers and excludes purchases made via the My7Eleven app. See 7-Eleven Fuel Store Locator, not available in all locations. Capped at 100 litres of a single fuel grade per transaction, 2 transactions per day. Where a policy or membership is held in a joint name, the primary policy holder will be eligible.
How to access Budget Direct Fuel Rewards+
Log in with a few short details and agree to the Fuel Rewards Terms and Conditions+
Click 'Get Barcode' under Budget Direct Fuel Rewards+
Present the barcode and have it scanned in-store at your nearest 7-Eleven fuel store to receive your discount
Download the Budget Direct App#
+Budget Direct Fuel Rewards T&Cs apply. Excludes LPG and AdBlue products. Cannot be used with fuel cards, Fuel Price Lock or other offers and excludes purchases made via the My7Eleven app. See 7-Eleven Fuel Store Locator, not available in all locations. Capped at 100 litres of a single fuel grade per transaction, 2 transactions per day. Where a policy or membership is held in a joint name, the primary policy holder will be eligible.
#Budget Direct App Terms of Use apply.
Terms and Conditions
+Budget Direct Fuel Rewards Terms and Conditions
Budget Direct Fuel Rewards (Fuel Rewards) is only available to Eligible Customers who hold a current Budget Direct branded product as promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (AGS). No other brands promoted by AGS are eligible. Participants must register a valid email, first and last name, date of birth, postcode and mobile number, be the primary policyholder and be 18 years or over at policy purchase. Fuel Rewards must be activated by downloading the Budget Direct App, accepting the Terms & Conditions and clicking to activate rewards to confirm participation. You may cease participation at any time. Excludes LPG and AdBlue products. Cannot be used with fuel cards, Fuel Price Lock or other offers and excludes purchases made via the My7Eleven app. See 7-Eleven Fuel Store Locator, not available in all locations. Capped at 100 litres of a single fuel grade per transaction, 2 transactions per day. See Fuel Rewards Terms and Conditions for full details.
#Budget Direct App Terms of Use apply.
Frequently asked questions
Signing Up
Am I eligible for Budget Direct Fuel Rewards?
If you hold an active Budget Direct insurance policy or Roadside Assistance membership with us as a primary policyholder, and have provided us with First Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, Mobile, Email and Postcode, you will be eligible to join Budget Direct Fuel Rewards. Details can be found within your Online Policy Manager, Budget Direct App and may also be sent via email.
Please allow up to 96 hours from the time you first purchased the policy for your account to be enabled with Fuel Rewards.
You’ll need to download the Budget Direct App in order to use Budget Direct Fuel Rewards. Once downloaded, activate your Budget Direct Fuel Rewards by selecting ‘I want Fuel Rewards’, ticking to accept the Terms and Conditions and applicable privacy notices, and clicking the ‘Activate Rewards’ button to confirm.
I don’t own a smartphone - can I still access Budget Direct Fuel Rewards?
Budget Direct Fuel Rewards is exclusively available through the Budget Direct App. To access discounted fuel on eligible fuel purchases at 7-Eleven fuel stores, you will need to download and use the mobile app on a compatible smartphone or tablet.
Using Fuel Rewards
How many times can I use the barcode?
Each barcode is valid for single use only. A limit of two barcodes can be redeemed in a day. Once the maximum number of barcodes have been scanned, you will need to wait until the next day at 12:01am AEST in order to generate a new barcode. Please note that each barcode will expire within 30 minutes after it has been activated in the Budget Direct App, and a new barcode will need to be generated.
How do I redeem a barcode?
To redeem a barcode, log in to the Budget Direct App. Navigate to the Fuel Rewards section from the Home Page, or select the Rewards tab and locate the Fuel Rewards section. Click on ‘Get Barcode’ to generate a barcode. Scan the barcode in-store when you are ready to pay for your fuel purchase and your 6 cents per litre fuel offer will be applied.
Why did the barcode not work when scanned?
Some common reasons why the barcode may not work include:
- You have redeemed the fuel offer twice on the same day. If you have redeemed twice, please allow the system to generate a new barcode for you after 12:01am AEST on the next day.
- You have a valid Fuel Price Lock and scan your My7Eleven App as part of the transaction. Where you have a valid Fuel Price Lock and scan that in the same transaction, the Fuel Price Lock will be applied to the transaction irrespective of its value and the 6 cents per litre fuel offer will not be applied.
- The brightness settings on your mobile device may need to be adjusted to its brightest setting to ensure the barcode can be scanned correctly.
- Please check in-store with the operator for any issues on their end.
If you’re still experiencing problems redeeming your barcode, please contact us for further assistance. Please include a brief description of the issue plus any screenshots and a purchase receipt, if available.
Does the barcode work at all 7-Eleven fuel stores?
The discount barcode works at all 7-Eleven fuel stores. However, 7-Eleven does not currently operate fuel stores in all states, territories, cities, towns, or areas in Australia. We recommend using the 7-Eleven store locator and ticking the filter ‘Fuel stores’ to locate your nearest 7-Eleven fuel store. Please refer to the offer Terms and Conditions.
Can the barcode be stored offline?
Unfortunately no, the barcode cannot be stored offline.
Can the barcode be exchanged for cash?
No, the offer is non-transferable, and is not exchangeable or redeemable for cash as per the offer terms.
How do I report a fault with the app?
If you are reporting any issues with the Budget Direct App, please contact us for further assistance.
Fuel Types & Promotions
Can I use the barcode for any type of fuel?
This offer does not apply to LPG or AdBlue products in any State or Territory. However, product exclusions may vary from time to time at 7-Eleven’s discretion and will be set out in the Budget Direct App. Please check the App before your planned trip to a 7-Eleven fuel store and refer to our Terms and Conditions for full details.
Is there a maximum fill per transaction?
Yes, offers are limited to 100L maximum fill per transaction.
Can I use the fuel offer for the transactions on my fuel cards?
No, the offer is not redeemable if paying with Fleet Card, 7-Eleven Fuel Card, 7-Eleven Fuel Pass, Motorpass or Motorcharge transactions.
Are there any exceptions to using the 6 cents per litre fuel offer?
The fuel offer will not apply where you have a valid Fuel Price Lock and scan your My7Eleven App as part of the transaction. Where you have a valid Fuel Price Lock and scan that in the same transaction, the Fuel Price Lock will be applied to the transaction irrespective of its value and the fuel offer will not be applied.
- Cannot be applied to purchases made via the 7-Eleven Pay & Go Fuel Up in the My7Eleven app or through the Pay at Pump solution.
- You cannot redeem any other 7-Eleven promotion or My7Eleven App offer (such as meal deals or loyalty offers) in a transaction where the fuel offer (or a component of it) is redeemed.
- The fuel offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other fuel discount, coffee discount or loyalty offer (including Fuel Price Lock or fuel card offers) unless otherwise specified by 7-Eleven. You must only present the fuel offer you wish to have applied to your transaction. Where multiple offers are presented, the application will be at the discretion of 7-Eleven.
- The Offer does not apply to LPG or AdBlue products. Product or fuel type exclusions may vary from time to time at 7-Eleven’s discretion and will be set out in the Budget Direct App.
- A maximum of 100L per transaction applies.
The Offer is not exchangeable or transferable or redeemable for cash. Offer is not valid for transactions on fuel cards including Fleet Card, 7-Eleven Fuel Card, 7-Eleven Fuel Pass, Motorpass or Motorcharge transactions. Fuel discount amounts include GST. Please refer to our Terms and Conditions for full details.