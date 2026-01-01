I no longer have an active Budget Direct policy or membership, what happens to my Rewards?

You can continue to use Shopping Rewards, including earning Cashback Credit for a period up to 30 days after your policy or membership expires.

Following this, your Rewards account will proceed to a 120-day period, where you can redeem your Available Cashback Balance for a Digital Gift Card or a Digital Prepaid Mastercard (minimum of $20 redemption amount for a Digital Gift Card and $22 redemption amount for a Digital Prepaid Mastercard, a $2 transaction fee applies for Digital Prepaid Mastercard redemptions). This $2 fee is a standard fee applied to cover processing costs associated with the Digital Prepaid Mastercard. You will not be able to earn any new Cashback Credits or purchase discounted Retailer Gift Cards during this period. You can only redeem from your Available Cashback Balance.

At the end of 120 days, any funds $7 or over will be redeemed automatically for a Digital Prepaid Mastercard (minus a $2 transaction fee). You will receive an email to redeem the Digital Prepaid Mastercard and it must be downloaded and activated within 90 days from the date of issue, otherwise funds will be forfeited.

Any funds under $7 at the end of the 120 day period will be donated to a Budget Direct Charity as per the Shopping Rewards Terms and Conditions.

Please note that your Available Cashback Balance and Pending Cashback Balance, as well as your transaction and redemption history will be erased from your account once your access to the program ends. Should you purchase a policy or membership within 120 days, your access to Shopping Rewards will be reinstated, and the above process will no longer apply. All previously earned Cashback Balances will remain visible, and you will still be able to earn Pending Credits.

Yes, you can opt out of promotional communications. You can unsubscribe from Shopping Rewards marketing emails by clicking the link contained within the email. Within the App, to disable push notifications, simply navigate to the ‘Menu’ from the bottom tab, go to ‘Settings’ and disable the push notification function.

If I have activated Shopping Rewards and no longer wish to be part of the Shopping Rewards program - what should I do?

If you no longer wish to be part of the Shopping Rewards program after activating your membership, please email rewards@budgetdirect.com.au with your request and our team members will assist you. Please note that your Pending Cashback Balance, as well as your transaction and redemption history will be erased from your account once your access to the program ends. Your Available Cashback Balance will be administered as per the rules in the Shopping Rewards Terms and Conditions.

Can I share or transfer my account or Cashback Credit?

No. Each member may only have one account, and Cashback Credit is non-transferable.

However, you can redeem your Available Cashback Balance for a Digital Prepaid Mastercard or a Digital Gift Card and send it to a nominated recipient by entering their mobile number (Please refer to question ‘How can I redeem my Available Cashback Balance?’ ).

Is my financial information secure when shopping through the platform?

There is no financial information stored within the Shopping Rewards program. You should always verify the security and authenticity of any retailer’s website before entering sensitive information like credit card details. If unsure, do not proceed with the transaction.

If you have any general queries, please contact us using the ‘Contact Shopping Rewards Support’ form within the Budget Direct App.

This form can be found under ‘Help & Support’ in the Shopping Rewards section. Please fill out the contact form with the relevant details. The support team will then investigate the issue for you and be in touch within one business day.