Shopping Rewards

What are discounted Retailer Gift Cards?
Discounted Retailer Gift Cards are digital gift cards available at a lower price than their loaded value. You can shop from our range of discounted Retailer Gift Cards and purchase them for less than their full spend amount. This means you save upfront, while still receiving the full value to use in-store or online.
How can I use my discounted Retailer Gift Cards?
You can buy discounted Retailer Gift Cards through the Budget Direct App and use them in accordance with the individual gift card’s terms and conditions.
Once you purchase a discounted Retailer Gift Card, it will be emailed to you or a recipient you can nominate, within 48 hours and will then be available for you or the recipient to use in store or online. The email will be sent to the email address nominated in the purchase process and will appear from our gift card retailer - eGift IT, with a subject line of ‘You have received a digital gift card!’. It will also include full instructions on how to redeem your discounted Retailer Gift Card. Each Retailer Gift Card will have its own expiration period - refer to your gift card for these details.
You will also receive an Order Summary via email. A copy of your voucher will also be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided in the purchase process. The SMS will appear to be sent by the name and mobile number provided in the purchase process. It is your responsibility to use the discounted Retailer Gift Card prior to the expiration period.
I purchased a discounted Retailer Gift Card and received an Order Summary, but I haven’t received my Retailer Gift Card - what now?
If you or your nominated recipient have not received your discounted Retailer Gift Card via email within 48 hours, you can track it using the Order Tracking feature by entering the order number found on your Order Summary.
Enter the order number - found on your Order Summary email - and the Sender’s email address - which is the one used to order the gift card - in the respective fields. Click on the blue button TRACK OR RESEND. You will then be able to see the order details and the delivery status of the order. Then select Send Gift Card. The gift card will be sent to the recipient.
This ensures the gift card can still be delivered even if the original email was missed or filtered.
If your discounted Retailer Gift Card has not arrived within 48 hours of completing this step, please contact us using the ‘Contact Shopping Rewards Support’ form within the Budget Direct App.
This form can be found under ‘Help & Support’ in the Shopping Rewards section. Please fill out the contact form with the relevant details. The support team will then investigate the issue for you and be in touch within one business day.
I purchased a discounted Retailer Gift Card but I haven’t received any email or SMS - what now?
If your discounted Retailer Gift Card has not arrived within 48 hours, please contact us using the ‘Contact Shopping Rewards Support’ form within the Budget Direct App.
This form can be found under ‘Help & Support’ in the Shopping Rewards section. Please fill out the contact form with the relevant details. The support team will then investigate the issue for you and be in touch within one business day.
Is it possible to update/edit the recipient’s email address after purchasing a discounted Retailer Gift Card?
You can update the recipient’s email address using the Order Tracking feature. Enter your order number and sender email address, then select Edit to amend the recipient details. Once updated, click Save, then Send Gift Card to resend it to the corrected email address.
Why is my discounted Retailer Gift Card order cancelled?
Please note that only Australian-issued credit cards are accepted for discounted Retailer Gift Card purchases. Orders placed using overseas credit cards may be automatically cancelled and refunded.
To avoid this, please ensure a valid Australian credit card is used at checkout. This requirement is also outlined during the purchase process and in the order confirmation email.