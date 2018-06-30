When is the best time to Visit fiji?
The best time of year to visit Fiji is during May. Not only will you score cheaper flights and accommodation at this time of year, but you’ll also enjoy clear sunny skies with low chances of rain and high temperatures, making this the best time for outdoor activities. May is also right before the start of peak season so there’s usually fewer crowds around the islands and goods and services pricing should still be very competitive.
One of the best things about visiting a warm tropical climate in the South Pacific, is that you’re sure to have warm weather all year round. Good and bad weather in Fiji is then determined by the wet and dry season, meaning how much rainfall you’re likely to get each month. The best time to Fiji for clear blue skies is from May through to September. October through to April make up the wet season which is also the time of year most at risk of cyclone. However, it is also when you’re going to have the highest temperatures seen throughout the year.
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The average price of flights to Fiji change drastically throughout the year. Flights will always be the most expensive around key travel times such as holiday periods and around the peak travel season. Some of the most expensive months for getting to Fiji and back are in June, July, August and September but prices spike to their highest in December around the school holidays. The cheapest flights to be found are during the wet season, with February being the cheapest month to fly.
Brisbane departure, accurate as of June 2019, averages collected by kayak.com.au
If you’re wondering when to go to Fiji to take advantage of the cheaper accommodation periods you’ll want to take your Fiji holiday during the wet season, which starts in October and goes through to April. However be careful as prices for resorts in Fiji can spike around the holiday season at the end of the year. The dry/peak season see the highest average prices for accommodation in Fiji, July and August in particular, which are also the two months with the highest number of tourists visiting Fiji in 2018.
average of hotel prices for 3 nights with 2 guests, 3 star hotels located within Fiji accurate as of June 2019
The most popular time to visit Fiji is from June through to September which is considered to be the on or peak season. International travellers flock to the islands of Fiji during this time for the dry season. The number of travellers spike again in December during the holidays, despite the month of December being in the middle of the wet season. Generally the wet season is considered the off peak season, but the months of November to April still see many people travelling to Fiji to enjoy all that the islands has to offer. So if you’re keen to visit Fiji without the crowds, the best time for sightseeing is from February to April.
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Fiji is a fisherman’s dream, with a large variety of tropical gamefish to be found all year round. Head to Fiji for the chance to land record size pacific blue marlin, dogtooth tuna, wahoo, pacific sailfish and giant trevally GT’s.
If you’re interested in exploring lush rainforests, breath-taking waterfalls and spotting a wide array of wildlife, take a hike through some of Fiji’s spectacular national parks.
Socialites will love the ‘resort hopping’ style cruise and sailing trips. Rather than staying only in the one spot, choose where and when you sail to with island hopping tours.
Be sure to immerse yourself in the rich cultural experiences Fiji has to offer. From traditional Fijian dances, to browsing local ladies shell markets to visiting the cultural village of Veseisei.
Whichever of the Fiji islands you visit you’re sure to have an amazing time, but here’s some of the most popular spots to visit during your stay.
If you’re flying into Fiji, you’ll be landing at Nadi airport on Viti Levu, the largest island of the Fiji Islands. But before you scurry off to enjoy the many delights the smaller islands have to offer, be sure to check out the main island’s attractions, from the Navala Village to the capital of Fiji, Suva, or even raft down the Navua River.
Vanua Levu is one of the larger islands in Fiji, but is nowhere near as busy as Viti Levu. For travellers looking for an escape into the more rustic side of Fiji, head to one of the hidden villages or immerse yourself in the lush rainforests and try to spy some of the unique birds, reptiles and mammals that make the forests their home.
If you’re wondering where to go snorkeling in Fiji, look no further than the Mamanuca islands. Made famous by the film Cast Away and Survivour: Fiji, the turquoise waters and untouched white sandy beaches, the Mamanuca islands perfectly encapsulate the ideal Fijian beach.
If you’re wondering where to go snorkeling in Fiji, look no further than the Mamanuca islands. Made famous by the film Cast Away and Survivour: Fiji, the turquoise waters and untouched white sandy beaches, the Mamanuca islands perfectly encapsulate the ideal Fijian beach.
Considered the island of luxury, Denarau island is actually connected to the main island by a causeway meaning it’s extremely accessible for those travellers flying in. Denarau island is the place to go for stunning swimming pools, shopping excursions and exciting culinary experiences.
Fiji boasts some of the most vibrant and spectacular coral reefs in the world. The reefs surrounding the islands of Fiji are home to thousands of species of marine life and hundreds of types of coral. There are a variety of ways to explore these gorgeous reefs from scuba-diving for an up-close look to snorkelling amongst giant manta rays and green sea turtles. The months between May and October are the best time for diving in Fiji if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of these beautiful marine animals.
Before you head off on your trip to Fiji here are some important things you need to know before you go.
This information was sourced from fijihighcom.com/consular/visa-services-permits-waivers as of 2019.
There are no vaccinations to prevent dengue fever which is transmitted through mosquito bites. Symptoms include fever, aching joints and muscles, vomiting, headaches and nausea.
Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Extreme cases can result in liver damage.
Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Vaccinations need to be taken before leaving for your trip. Try to get your vaccines 4-8 weeks before your trip.
Needs to be done every 10 years. Protects against Tetanus which occurs when bacteria enters a wound and produces a neurotoxin that causes muscle rigidity and painful spasms.
Protects against Thyphoid Fever which occurs when salmonella is transmitted via contaminated food or water.
Protects against Hepatitis A, an infection of the liver, which occurs when contaminated food or water is consumed or when contact is made with infected people.
Protects against Hepatitis B, an infection of the liver which is spread through exposure to infected bodily fluids.
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travel advice for Fiji
February is the cheapest month to visit Fiji for both flights and accommodation based on average from the past five years.
November through to April is the wet season, which is when there is the highest risk of cyclones in the Fijian islands.
Depending on the time of year you visit Fiji, prices in both flights and accommodation can fluctuate. To avoid the more expensive months try to time your holiday to coincide with the wet season from October through to April.
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If you’re planning a trip to Fiji, be sure to check out our Fiji travel guide to help you decide where to stay in Fiji and some extra travel tips about Fijian culture and customs.
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