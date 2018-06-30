Do I need a visa for Fiji?

Before you head off on your trip to Fiji here are some important things you need to know before you go.

Australians looking to travel to Fiji do not require a travel visa for stays up to 4 months. There are other requirements for obtaining entry into Fiji. Travellers must have a Passport that is valid for 6 months from the date of arrival, have return or outbound tickets and have confirmation of accommodation for the duration of their visit.

This information was sourced from fijihighcom.com/consular/visa-services-permits-waivers as of 2019.