Public Holidays 2025
Tas Public Holidays 2025
|Public Holiday
|Day/Date
|New Year’s Day
|Wednesday, 1 January
|Devonport Cup
|Wednesday, 8 January**
|Australia Day
|Monday, 27 January*
|Royal Hobart Regatta
|Monday, 10 February**
|Launceston Cup
|Wednesday, 26 February**
|King Island Show
|Tuesday, 4 March**
|Eight Hours Day
|Monday, 10 March
|Good Friday
|Friday, 18 April
|Easter Monday
|Monday, 21 April
|Easter Tuesday
|Tuesday, 22 April***
|Anzac Day
|Friday, 25 April
|AGFEST
|Friday, 2 May**
|King’s Birthday
|Monday, 9 June
|Burnie Show
|Friday, 3 October**
|Royal Launceston Show
|Thursday, 9 October**
|Flinders Island Show
|Friday, 17 October**
|Royal Hobart Show
|Thursday, 23 October**
|Recreation Day
|Monday, 3 November**
|Devonport Show
|Friday, 28 November**
|Christmas Day
|Thursday, 25 December
|Boxing Day
|Friday, 26 December
** Regional holidays
*** Generally Tasmanian Public Service only
Public Holidays 2026
Tas Public Holidays 2026
|Public Holiday
|Day/Date
|New Year’s Day
|Thursday, 1 January
|Devonport Cup
|Wednesday, 7 January*
|Australia Day
|Monday, 26 January
|Royal Hobart Regatta
|Monday, 9 February*
|Launceston Cup
|Wednesday, 25 February*
|King Island Show
|Tuesday, 3 March*
|Eight Hours Day
|Monday, 9 March
|Good Friday
|Friday, 3 April
|Easter Monday
|Monday, 6 April
|Easter Tuesday
|Tuesday, 7 April**
|Anzac Day
|Saturday, 25 April
|AGFEST
|Friday, 8 May*
|King’s Birthday
|Monday, 8 June
|Burnie Show
|Friday, 2 October*
|Royal Launceston Show
|Thursday, 8 October*
|Flinders Island Show
|Friday, 16 October*
|Royal Hobart Show
|Thursday, 22 October*
|Recreation Day
|Monday, 2 November*
|Devonport Show
|Friday, 27 November*
|Christmas Day
|Friday, 25 December
|Boxing Day
|Monday, 28 December***
** Generally Tasmanian Public Service only
*** Boxing Day falls on Saturday 26 December but the public holiday is celebrated on Monday 28 December.
School Holidays 2025
Tas School Holidays 2025
|Term
|Start
|Finish
|Term 1 School Holidays
|Saturday, 12 April 2025
|Sunday, 27 April 2025
|Term 2 School Holidays
|Saturday, 5 July 2025
|Sunday, 20 July 2025
|Term 3 School Holidays
|Saturday, 27 September 2025
|Sunday, 12 October 2025
|Term 4 School Holidays
|Friday, 19 December 2025
|TBA
School Holidays 2026
Tas School Holidays 2026
|Term
|Start
|Finish
|Term 1 School Holidays
|Saturday, 18 April 2026
|Sunday, 3 May 2026
|Term 2 School Holidays
|Saturday, 11 July 2026
|Sunday, 26 July 2026
|Term 3 School Holidays
|Saturday, 3 October 2026
|Sunday, 18 October 2026
|Term 4 School Holidays
|Saturday, 19 December 2026
|TBC
Leave Maximiser 2025
How to Maximise Your Work Leave in 2025
Take time away from work so you can enjoy more time off.
January - New Year’s Day
|Date
|Take Leave?
|Public Holiday/Weekend
|Saturday, 21 December
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 22 December
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 23 December
|Yes
|No
|Tuesday, 24 December
|Yes
|No
|Wednesday, 25 December
|No
|Yes
|Thursday, 26 December
|No
|Yes
|Friday, 27 December
|Yes
|No
|Saturday, 28 December
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 29 December
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 30 December
|Yes
|No
|Tuesday, 31 December
|Yes
|No
|Wednesday, 1 January
|No
|Yes
|Thursday, 2 January
|Yes
|No
|Friday, 3 January
|Yes
|No
|Saturday, 4 January
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 5 January
|No
|Yes
|Totals
|Days of annual leave: 7
|Days off: 9
|Total days off: 16
January - Australia Day
|Date
|Take Leave?
|Public Holiday/Weekend
|Saturday, 25 January
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 26 January
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 27 January
|No
|Yes
|Tuesday, 28 January
|Yes
|No
|Wednesday, 29 January
|Yes
|No
|Thursday, 30 January
|Yes
|No
|Friday, 31 January
|Yes
|No
|Saturday, 1 February
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 2 February
|No
|Yes
|Totals
|Days of annual leave: 4
|Days off: 5
|Total days off: 9
March/April - Easter Holidays
|Date
|Take Leave?
|Public Holiday/Weekend
|Friday, 18 April
|No
|Yes
|Saturday, 19 April
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 20 April
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 21 April
|No
|Yes
|Tuesday, 22 April
|No
|Yes
|Wednesday, 23 April
|Yes
|No
|Thursday, 24 April
|Yes
|No
|Friday, 25 April
|No
|Yes
|Saturday, 26 April
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 27 April
|No
|Yes
|Totals
|Days of annual leave: 2
|Days off: 8
|Total days off: 10
December - Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
|Date
|Take Leave?
|Public Holiday/Weekend
|Saturday, 20 December
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 21 December
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 22 December
|Yes
|No
|Tuesday, 23 December
|Yes
|No
|Wednesday, 24 December
|Yes
|No
|Thursday, 25 December
|No
|Yes
|Friday, 26 December
|No
|Yes
|Saturday, 27 December
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 28 December
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 29 December
|Yes
|No
|Tuesday, 30 December
|Yes
|No
|Wednesday, 31 December
|Yes
|No
|Thursday, 1 January
|No
|Yes
|Friday, 2 January
|Yes
|No
|Saturday, 3 January
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 4 January
|No
|Yes
|Totals
|Days of annual leave: 7
|Days off: 9
|Total days off: 16
Leave Maximiser 2026
How to Maximise Your Work Leave in 2026
Take time away from work so you can enjoy more time off.
December - New Years Day
|Date
|Take Leave?
|Public Holiday/Weekend
|Saturday, 20 December
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 21 December
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 22 December
|Yes
|No
|Tuesday, 23 December
|Yes
|No
|Wednesday, 24 December
|Yes
|No
|Thursday, 25 December
|No
|Yes
|Friday, 26 December
|No
|Yes
|Saturday, 27 December
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 28 December
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 29 December
|Yes
|No
|Tuesday, 30 December
|Yes
|No
|Wednesday, 31 December
|Yes
|No
|Thursday, 1 January
|No
|Yes
|Friday, 2 January
|Yes
|No
|Saturday, 3 January
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 4 January
|No
|Yes
|Totals
|Days of annual leave: 7
|Days off: 9
|Total days off: 16
January - Australia Day
|Date
|Take Leave?
|Public Holiday/Weekend
|Friday, 23 January
|Yes
|No
|Saturday, 24 January
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 25 January
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 26 January
|No
|Yes
|Tuesday, 27 January
|Yes
|No
|Totals
|Days of annual leave: 2
|Days off: 3
|Total days off: 5
April - Easter holidays
|Date
|Take Leave?
|Public Holiday/Weekend
|Friday, 3 April
|No
|Yes
|Saturday, 4 April
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 5 April
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 6 April
|No
|Yes
|Tuesday, 7 April
|Yes
|No
|Wednesday, 8 April
|Yes
|No
|Thursday, 9 April
|Yes
|No
|Friday, 10 April
|Yes
|No
|Saturday, 11 April
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 12 April
|No
|Yes
|Totals
|Days of annual leave: 4
|Days off: 6
|Total days off: 10
December - Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day
|Date
|Take Leave?
|Public Holiday/Weekend
|Saturday, 19 December
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 20 December
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 21 December
|Yes
|No
|Tuesday, 22 December
|Yes
|No
|Wednesday, 23 December
|Yes
|No
|Thursday, 24 December
|Yes
|No
|Friday, 25 December
|No
|Yes
|Saturday, 26 December
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 27 December
|No
|Yes
|Monday, 28 December
|No
|Yes
|Tuesday, 29 December
|Yes
|No
|Wednesday, 30 December
|Yes
|No
|Thursday, 31 December
|Yes
|No
|Friday, 1 January
|No
|Yes
|Saturday, 2 January
|No
|Yes
|Sunday, 3 January
|No
|Yes
|Totals
|Days of annual leave: 7
|Days off: 9
|Total days off: 16
Tas Public Holidays in Detail
Devonport Cup
This public holiday is held on the second Wednesday of January and marks one of the highest-level horse races in the state.
It is only observed in the Devonport region.
Royal Hobart Regatta
This public holiday is held on the second Monday of February. It marks the weekend of Tasmania’s oldest sporting event, the Royal Hobart Regatta. It’s a three-day event involving sailing, rowing, open-water swimming, wood chopping and more.
It is only observed in the southern region.
Launceston Cup
This public holiday marks the Launceston Cup horse race which is held on the third Wednesday of each February. Thousands of attendees watch the race each year.
It is only observed in Launceston and surrounding regions.
King Island Show
This public holiday is held on the first Tuesday of March to showcase the region’s agricultural, horticultural and pastoral accomplishments. King Island is famous for its quality cheese and beef which form a large portion of the competitions.
It is only observed in the King Island region.
Eight Hours Day
Eight Hours Day is known as Labour Day in other states and territories. It recognises the modern eight-hour working day and the workers who struggled to improve working conditions in Australia.
Easter Tuesday
Tasmania is the only state in Australia to observe Easter Tuesday as a public holiday. It replaces Easter Sunday, which is not a public holiday in the state.
It is only observed by the public sector in Tasmania.
AGFEST
AGFEST is the agricultural festival organised by the Rural Youth Organisation of Tasmania. Over a three-day weekend, the festival showcases dairy exhibitions, horse jumping, four-wheel driving, sheep-dog trials and arts and crafts exhibitions.
It is only observed in the Circular Head region.
Burnie Show
This public holiday is held on the first Friday of October to mark the Burnie Show at the Wivenhoe Showgrounds. The exhibitions showcase the best of the region’s produce, animals, home arts, cultural and commercial fields.
It is only observed in the Burnie region.
Royal Launceston Show
This public holiday marks the start of the Royal Launceston Show which is held across Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but only Thursday is a public holiday. It holds livestock judging, equestrian events, animal breeder competitions, produce competitions and wood chopping.
It is only observed in the Launceston region.
Flinders Island Show
This public holiday is held on the third Friday in October each year to mark the Flinders Island Show. It showcases the best the region has to offer including popular sporting events such as equestrian and wood chopping competitions.
It is only observed in the Flinders Island region.
Royal Hobart Show
This public holiday is held on the last Thursday of October to mark the Royal Hobart Show. The event runs from Wednesday to Saturday and is the largest of the Royal Shows held in the state. It hosts a range of attractions including livestock competitions, carnival rides and games.
It is only observed in Hobart and the surrounding region.
Recreation Day
This public holiday is held on the first Monday of November to offset Regatta Day which is held in the southern regions of the state.
It is only observed in the northern regions of Tasmania.
Devonport Show
This public holiday is held on the final Friday of November to mark the start of the Devonport Show which runs from Friday to Saturday. The event includes attractions such as carnival rides, fireworks and fashion parades.
It is only observed in the Devonport region.See More Public Holidays Articles