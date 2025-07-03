Public Holidays 2025 Public Holidays 2026 Public Holidays 2025 Tas Public Holidays 2025 Public Holiday Day/Date New Year’s Day Wednesday, 1 January Devonport Cup Wednesday, 8 January** Australia Day Monday, 27 January* Royal Hobart Regatta Monday, 10 February** Launceston Cup Wednesday, 26 February** King Island Show Tuesday, 4 March** Eight Hours Day Monday, 10 March Good Friday Friday, 18 April Easter Monday Monday, 21 April Easter Tuesday Tuesday, 22 April*** Anzac Day Friday, 25 April AGFEST Friday, 2 May** King’s Birthday Monday, 9 June Burnie Show Friday, 3 October** Royal Launceston Show Thursday, 9 October** Flinders Island Show Friday, 17 October** Royal Hobart Show Thursday, 23 October** Recreation Day Monday, 3 November** Devonport Show Friday, 28 November** Christmas Day Thursday, 25 December Boxing Day Friday, 26 December * Australia Day falls on Sunday 26 January but the public holiday is celebrated on Monday, 27 January.

** Regional holidays

*** Generally Tasmanian Public Service only Public Holidays 2026 Tas Public Holidays 2026 Public Holiday Day/Date New Year’s Day Thursday, 1 January Devonport Cup Wednesday, 7 January* Australia Day Monday, 26 January Royal Hobart Regatta Monday, 9 February* Launceston Cup Wednesday, 25 February* King Island Show Tuesday, 3 March* Eight Hours Day Monday, 9 March Good Friday Friday, 3 April Easter Monday Monday, 6 April Easter Tuesday Tuesday, 7 April** Anzac Day Saturday, 25 April AGFEST Friday, 8 May* King’s Birthday Monday, 8 June Burnie Show Friday, 2 October* Royal Launceston Show Thursday, 8 October* Flinders Island Show Friday, 16 October* Royal Hobart Show Thursday, 22 October* Recreation Day Monday, 2 November* Devonport Show Friday, 27 November* Christmas Day Friday, 25 December Boxing Day Monday, 28 December*** * Regional holidays

** Generally Tasmanian Public Service only

*** Boxing Day falls on Saturday 26 December but the public holiday is celebrated on Monday 28 December.

School Holidays 2025 School Holidays 2026 School Holidays 2025 Tas School Holidays 2025 Term Start Finish Term 1 School Holidays Saturday, 12 April 2025 Sunday, 27 April 2025 Term 2 School Holidays Saturday, 5 July 2025 Sunday, 20 July 2025 Term 3 School Holidays Saturday, 27 September 2025 Sunday, 12 October 2025 Term 4 School Holidays Friday, 19 December 2025 TBA School Holidays 2026 Tas School Holidays 2026 Term Start Finish Term 1 School Holidays Saturday, 18 April 2026 Sunday, 3 May 2026 Term 2 School Holidays Saturday, 11 July 2026 Sunday, 26 July 2026 Term 3 School Holidays Saturday, 3 October 2026 Sunday, 18 October 2026 Term 4 School Holidays Saturday, 19 December 2026 TBC

Leave Maximiser 2025 Leave Maximiser 2026 Leave Maximiser 2025 How to Maximise Your Work Leave in 2025 Take time away from work so you can enjoy more time off. January - New Year’s Day Date Take Leave? Public Holiday/Weekend Saturday, 21 December No Yes Sunday, 22 December No Yes Monday, 23 December Yes No Tuesday, 24 December Yes No Wednesday, 25 December No Yes Thursday, 26 December No Yes Friday, 27 December Yes No Saturday, 28 December No Yes Sunday, 29 December No Yes Monday, 30 December Yes No Tuesday, 31 December Yes No Wednesday, 1 January No Yes Thursday, 2 January Yes No Friday, 3 January Yes No Saturday, 4 January No Yes Sunday, 5 January No Yes Totals Days of annual leave: 7 Days off: 9 Total days off: 16 January - Australia Day Date Take Leave? Public Holiday/Weekend Saturday, 25 January No Yes Sunday, 26 January No Yes Monday, 27 January No Yes Tuesday, 28 January Yes No Wednesday, 29 January Yes No Thursday, 30 January Yes No Friday, 31 January Yes No Saturday, 1 February No Yes Sunday, 2 February No Yes Totals Days of annual leave: 4 Days off: 5 Total days off: 9 March/April - Easter Holidays Date Take Leave? Public Holiday/Weekend Friday, 18 April No Yes Saturday, 19 April No Yes Sunday, 20 April No Yes Monday, 21 April No Yes Tuesday, 22 April No Yes Wednesday, 23 April Yes No Thursday, 24 April Yes No Friday, 25 April No Yes Saturday, 26 April No Yes Sunday, 27 April No Yes Totals Days of annual leave: 2 Days off: 8 Total days off: 10 December - Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Date Take Leave? Public Holiday/Weekend Saturday, 20 December No Yes Sunday, 21 December No Yes Monday, 22 December Yes No Tuesday, 23 December Yes No Wednesday, 24 December Yes No Thursday, 25 December No Yes Friday, 26 December No Yes Saturday, 27 December No Yes Sunday, 28 December No Yes Monday, 29 December Yes No Tuesday, 30 December Yes No Wednesday, 31 December Yes No Thursday, 1 January No Yes Friday, 2 January Yes No Saturday, 3 January No Yes Sunday, 4 January No Yes Totals Days of annual leave: 7 Days off: 9 Total days off: 16 Leave Maximiser 2026 How to Maximise Your Work Leave in 2026 Take time away from work so you can enjoy more time off. December - New Years Day Date Take Leave? Public Holiday/Weekend Saturday, 20 December No Yes Sunday, 21 December No Yes Monday, 22 December Yes No Tuesday, 23 December Yes No Wednesday, 24 December Yes No Thursday, 25 December No Yes Friday, 26 December No Yes Saturday, 27 December No Yes Sunday, 28 December No Yes Monday, 29 December Yes No Tuesday, 30 December Yes No Wednesday, 31 December Yes No Thursday, 1 January No Yes Friday, 2 January Yes No Saturday, 3 January No Yes Sunday, 4 January No Yes Totals Days of annual leave: 7 Days off: 9 Total days off: 16 January - Australia Day Date Take Leave? Public Holiday/Weekend Friday, 23 January Yes No Saturday, 24 January No Yes Sunday, 25 January No Yes Monday, 26 January No Yes Tuesday, 27 January Yes No Totals Days of annual leave: 2 Days off: 3 Total days off: 5 April - Easter holidays Date Take Leave? Public Holiday/Weekend Friday, 3 April No Yes Saturday, 4 April No Yes Sunday, 5 April No Yes Monday, 6 April No Yes Tuesday, 7 April Yes No Wednesday, 8 April Yes No Thursday, 9 April Yes No Friday, 10 April Yes No Saturday, 11 April No Yes Sunday, 12 April No Yes Totals Days of annual leave: 4 Days off: 6 Total days off: 10 December - Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day Date Take Leave? Public Holiday/Weekend Saturday, 19 December No Yes Sunday, 20 December No Yes Monday, 21 December Yes No Tuesday, 22 December Yes No Wednesday, 23 December Yes No Thursday, 24 December Yes No Friday, 25 December No Yes Saturday, 26 December No Yes Sunday, 27 December No Yes Monday, 28 December No Yes Tuesday, 29 December Yes No Wednesday, 30 December Yes No Thursday, 31 December Yes No Friday, 1 January No Yes Saturday, 2 January No Yes Sunday, 3 January No Yes Totals Days of annual leave: 7 Days off: 9 Total days off: 16

Tas Public Holidays in Detail

Devonport Cup

This public holiday is held on the second Wednesday of January and marks one of the highest-level horse races in the state.

It is only observed in the Devonport region.

Royal Hobart Regatta

This public holiday is held on the second Monday of February. It marks the weekend of Tasmania’s oldest sporting event, the Royal Hobart Regatta. It’s a three-day event involving sailing, rowing, open-water swimming, wood chopping and more.

It is only observed in the southern region.

Launceston Cup

This public holiday marks the Launceston Cup horse race which is held on the third Wednesday of each February. Thousands of attendees watch the race each year.

It is only observed in Launceston and surrounding regions.

King Island Show

This public holiday is held on the first Tuesday of March to showcase the region’s agricultural, horticultural and pastoral accomplishments. King Island is famous for its quality cheese and beef which form a large portion of the competitions.

It is only observed in the King Island region.

Eight Hours Day

Eight Hours Day is known as Labour Day in other states and territories. It recognises the modern eight-hour working day and the workers who struggled to improve working conditions in Australia.

Easter Tuesday

Tasmania is the only state in Australia to observe Easter Tuesday as a public holiday. It replaces Easter Sunday, which is not a public holiday in the state.

It is only observed by the public sector in Tasmania.

AGFEST

AGFEST is the agricultural festival organised by the Rural Youth Organisation of Tasmania. Over a three-day weekend, the festival showcases dairy exhibitions, horse jumping, four-wheel driving, sheep-dog trials and arts and crafts exhibitions.

It is only observed in the Circular Head region.

Burnie Show

This public holiday is held on the first Friday of October to mark the Burnie Show at the Wivenhoe Showgrounds. The exhibitions showcase the best of the region’s produce, animals, home arts, cultural and commercial fields.

It is only observed in the Burnie region.

Royal Launceston Show

This public holiday marks the start of the Royal Launceston Show which is held across Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but only Thursday is a public holiday. It holds livestock judging, equestrian events, animal breeder competitions, produce competitions and wood chopping.

It is only observed in the Launceston region.

Flinders Island Show

This public holiday is held on the third Friday in October each year to mark the Flinders Island Show. It showcases the best the region has to offer including popular sporting events such as equestrian and wood chopping competitions.

It is only observed in the Flinders Island region.

Royal Hobart Show

This public holiday is held on the last Thursday of October to mark the Royal Hobart Show. The event runs from Wednesday to Saturday and is the largest of the Royal Shows held in the state. It hosts a range of attractions including livestock competitions, carnival rides and games.

It is only observed in Hobart and the surrounding region.

Recreation Day

This public holiday is held on the first Monday of November to offset Regatta Day which is held in the southern regions of the state.

It is only observed in the northern regions of Tasmania.

Devonport Show

This public holiday is held on the final Friday of November to mark the start of the Devonport Show which runs from Friday to Saturday. The event includes attractions such as carnival rides, fireworks and fashion parades.

It is only observed in the Devonport region.

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