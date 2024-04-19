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Family Road Trips Survey and Statistics 2024

Young family has a picnic outside their caravan
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

19 April 2024 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Family Road Trips Survey and Statistics 2025

In our latest survey, we surveyed 1,003 Australians aged 18 years and over to find out Australians’ attitudes towards family road trips in Australia.

We also compared these results to the previous survey on Family Road Trips in 2022 to better understand trends related to how Australians feel about family road trips, and how they prepared for their most recent road trip.

Quick Stats

  • Nearly two-thirds of Australian respondents went with their partner on their last road trip.
  • More respondents from Queensland drove upwards of 15 hours on their last road trip, than respondents from other states.
  • Almost 50% of Australian respondents drove a sedan or hatchback on their last road trip, while nearly 35% drove a residential 4x4 or SUV.
  • More than 50% of Australians checked the tyre pressure and condition of their tyres, planned the exact path for the journey and checked the oil in their vehicle in preparation for their road trip.

Family Road Trip Statistics

Great Ocean RoadPacific Coast WayLaunceston

Possibly Australia’s most iconic road trip - connecting Melbourne and South Australia with stunning coastal views and the Twelve Apostles.

Soak in the Great Barrier Reef along this northern, tropical oasis. You can even stop for a private swim at Seventeen Seventy.

For a shorter, yet action-packed adventure, the drive from Launceston to Hobart captures stunning beaches, wildlife and national parks.

Check out more of Australia’s best family road trips.

Road Trip Preparations Checklist

Before hitting the road for a day trip or a cross-country tour, you should:

  • Plan which route you’re going to take ahead of time:
    • Check your route for closed roads.
    • Be aware of informational road signs like state highway numbers and road condition signs.
  • Plan where you’ll stop for fuel and breaks (especially on longer journeys)
  • Prepare your car for the road trip:
    • Clean your windscreen and ensure the washer bottle is full
    • Check your fuel and oil levels
    • Check the spare wheel is in good condition and is pumped
    • Pump all tyres on the car to their recommended pressures
    • Test all lights/indicators on your vehicle before setting off
    • Check the lights/brakes on any trailer you may tow
    • Check the battery level if you have the equipment to do it safely
  • Pack a car emergency kit
  • Pack the right food and water for the length of your trip

Start planning your next Australian road trip.

Family Road Trip Survey Results

How excited are you by the idea of going on a road trip?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 45% of Australian respondents are somewhat excited about going on a road trip. While 35% of respondents were extremely excited to go on a road trip.

More than 40% of respondents aged 28-37 and 38-47 were extremely excited about going on a road trip.

Of respondents from South Australia, 40% were extremely excited about the idea of going on a road trip.

Have you taken a road trip before?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

20222024
Yes88.4%91.9%
No11.6%8.1%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 90% of Australian respondents have been on a road trip. The number of Australians who have been on a road trip has slightly increased from 2022 to 2024.

Why have you not taken a road trip before?*

Australia

Gender

Age

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Don’t like driving/traffic20.7%4.6%18.8%12.5%66.7%
Can’t take time off work20.7%9.1%18.8%12.5%0.0%
Too much time in the car27.6%22.7%25.0%25.0%50.0%
Fuel prices are too high24.1%36.4%62.5%12.5%66.7%
Doesn’t appeal to me17.2%13.6%25.0%25.0%33.3%
Prefer to travel by plane/public transport27.6%13.6%12.5%12.5%33.3%
Other20.7%22.7%12.5%25.0%0.0%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

*Only participants who responded “No” to the previous question were presented with this question.

Out of those Australian respondents who answered no to the previous question, 37% have not taken a road trip because fuel prices are too high.

More than 35% of male respondents haven’t been on a road trip because it would be too much time spent in the car.

Nearly 45% of respondents aged 68-77 don’t like driving and/or traffic, while a third of 28-37-year-olds can’t take time off work - double the Australian average.

More than half of respondents from Queensland haven’t been on a road trip because fuel prices are too high.

How much of the driving did you do on your last road trip?

Australia

Gender

FemaleMale
All of it15.8%34.9%
Most of it14.8%31.2%
Half of it26.8%20.2%
A little bit21.4%5.5%
None21.2%8.3%

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
All of it15.8%16.6%22.5%30.6%32.3%31.2%
Most of it29.6%20.7%24.4%17.7%21.5%22.6%
Half of it24.3%28.0%25.6%22.5%17.7%22.6%
A little bit12.5%16.6%16.3%16.3%10.8%11.8%
None17.8%18.1%11.3%12.9%17.7%11.8%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
All of it23.2%22.4%32.4%21.1%23.4%
Most of it24.6%21.2%17.8%22.1%29.7%
Half of it25.9%22.8%24.3%22.1%17.2%
A little bit11.6%16.6%14.1%17.9%10.9%
None14.7%17.0%11.4%16.8%18.8%
20222024
All of it29.3%24.8%
Most of it16.4%22.6%
Half of it21.3%23.6%
A little bit15.3%13.9%
None17.6%15.1%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly a quarter of respondents drove for all of their last road trips. This was closely followed by 23.6% of respondents who drove for half of it and 22.6% who drove for most of the road trip.

Nearly 35% of male respondents drove for all of the road trips. This is double the percentage of female respondents.

More than 30% of respondents from Queensland drove for all of their last road trips.

Who did you go on your last road trip with?*

Australia

My partner61.0%
My child/children28.5%
My parent/s10.3%
Other relative/s7.7%
Friend/s21.2%
Work or business colleague/s1.2%
Other0.7%
I went on a solo trip5.2%

Gender

FemaleMale
My partner61.5%60.3%
My child/children30.9%25.9%
My parent/s9.7%11.0%
Other relative/s7.0%8.5%
Friend/s19.3%23.2%
Work or business colleague/s0.6%1.8%
Other0.6%0.7%
I went on a solo trip5.1%5.3%

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
My partner36.8%63.7%70.0%62.6%61.5%69.9%
My child/children12.5%32.1%55.0%44.2%12.3%9.7%
My parent/s34.9%8.3%9.4%3.4%3.9%1.1%
Other relative/s15.8%7.8%5.0%5.4%6.9%4.3%
Friend/s26.3%26.4%19.4%17.7%17.7%19.4%
Work or business colleague/s3.3%1.0%0.6%0.7%0.0%2.2%
Other0.7%0.5%1.3%0.7%0.0%1.1%
I went on a solo trip2.6%5.7%3.1%5.4%8.5%5.4%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
My partner61.4%57.3%61.6%66.3%57.8%
My child/children28.7%26.1%25.4%30.5%28.1%
My parent/s9.2%10.8%9.2%13.7%14.1%
Other relative/s6.5%10.4%9.7%6.3%3.1%
Friend/s24.6%24.5%15.7%13.7%23.4%
Work or business colleague/s1.4%1.2%1.6%1.1%0.0%
Other0.3%0.8%0.5%2.1%0.0%
I went on a solo trip3.4%6.6%7.0%3.2%3.1%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

*Participants were able to select multiple responses.

Nearly two-thirds of Australian respondents went with their partner on their last road trip. While 28.5% went with their child or children and 21.2% went with friends.

There were 70% of respondents aged 38-47 who went on their last road trip with their partner. They were also the age group most likely to go on a road trip with their children.

Nearly 35% of 18-27 year olds went on their last road trip with their parents. Whereas 8.5% of respondents aged 58-67 went on a solo trip.

Of the Western Australians surveyed, 30.5% took their children on their last road trip.

Roughly speaking, how many hours of driving did your last road trip take?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Over 35% of Australian respondents drove for 5-10 hours on their last road trip.

Respondents aged 18-27, 28-37 and 38-47 were more likely to drive for 5-10 hours. Whereas respondents aged 58-67 and 68-77 were more likely to drive upwards of 15 hours on their last road trip.

More respondents from Queensland drove more than 15 hours on their last road trip than respondents from other states.

Did you use your own vehicle for your last road trip, or rent a vehicle?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Three-quarters of Australian respondents drove their own vehicle on their last road trip.

A quarter of 18-27-year-old respondents rode in another person’s vehicle whom they knew.

What best describes the last vehicle you took on your last road trip?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

2022

[1]

2024
Sedan/hatchback51.7%48.3%
Residential 4x4 or SUV31.4%34.5%
Ute4.3%5.2%
Van (not fit for living)2.5%2.5%
A vehicle towing a caravan4.7%4.1%
A motorhome1.8%2.9%
A motorcycle0.7%0.7%
Other2.8%1.8%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Almost 50% of Australian respondents drove a sedan/hatchback on their last road trip. And nearly 35% drove a residential 4x4 or SUV.

There were 42.5% of 38-47-year-olds who drove a residential 4x4 or SUV while 60.8% of 58-67-year-olds drove a Sedan/hatchback on their last road trip.

Nearly 40% of Western Australian and Queensland respondents drove a residential 4x4 or SUV on their last road trip.

In the last two years, the number of respondents who drove a 4x4 or SUV on their last road trip increased while those who drove a sedan/hatchback decreased.

What preparations did you make before your last road trip?*

Australia

Packed emergency water and food45.7%
Accurately checked tyre pressures and condition58.6%
Refilled washing fluid for the windscreen43.3%
Checked the oil56.3%
Checked the battery level35.1%
Planned the exact path for the journey57.3%
Checked the air and condition in the spare tyre45.8%
None of the above12.4%

Gender

FemaleMale
Packed emergency water and food47.3%43.8%
Accurately checked tyre pressures and condition57.2%60.1%
Refilled washing fluid for the windscreen38.1%49.1%
Checked the oil51.9%61.2%
Checked the battery level35.0%35.3%
Planned the exact path for the journey56.8%57.8%
Checked the air and condition in the spare tyre42.8%49.1%
None of the above14.2%10.3%

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
Packed emergency water and food44.7%42.5%52.5%43.5%49.2%40.9%
Accurately checked tyre pressures and condition49.3%48.7%55.6%62.6%66.2%71.0%
Refilled washing fluid for the windscreen28.3%27.5%41.9%50.3%58.5%60.2%
Checked the oil46.7%47.2%55.0%61.9%60.8%69.9%
Checked the battery level33.6%25.4%30.0%38.8%40.0%50.5%
Planned the exact path for the journey52.0%54.9%50.6%55.8%65.4%66.7%
Checked the air and condition in the spare tyre34.9%34.2%43.1%51.7%50.8%65.6%
None of the above11.2%17.1%9.4%12.2%13.1%10.8%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Packed emergency water and food46.4%42.3%47.6%49.5%43.8%
Accurately checked tyre pressures and condition58.4%57.3%64.3%56.8%54.7%
Refilled washing fluid for the windscreen43.0%39.8%48.7%41.1%42.2%
Checked the oil57.7%53.9%58.4%59.0%53.1%
Checked the battery level32.4%35.3%39.5%37.9%35.9%
Planned the exact path for the journey56.0%57.3%61.6%54.7%56.3%
Checked the air and condition in the spare tyre46.4%38.2%50.8%51.6%48.4%
None of the above11.6%11.2%14.1%15.8%10.9%

By Trip Length

<5 hours5-10 hours10-15 hours15-20 hours20-30 hours30+ hours
Packed emergency water and food39.7%41.7%48.6%53.6%46.8%64.2%
Accurately checked tyre pressures and condition44.5%57.7%64.5%62.3%70.2%81.1%
Refilled washing fluid for the windscreen29.2%39.9%50.7%49.3%59.6%68.4%
Checked the oil44.1%57.1%60.9%55.1%68.1%73.7%
Checked the battery level22.7%35.9%39.9%36.2%40.4%54.7%
Planned the exact path for the journey50.2%56.1%57.3%66.7%55.3%73.7%
Checked the air and condition in the spare tyre32.0%44.5%53.6%47.8%55.3%68.4%
None of the above21.5%10.4%8.7%5.8%8.5%7.4%

By Vehicle Type

Sedan/ hatch4x4 or SUVUteA vehicle towing a caravan
Packed emergency water and food41.8%47.8%41.7%73.7%
Accurately checked tyre pressures and condition58.0%60.7%60.4%65.8%
Refilled washing fluid for the windscreen41.1%45.6%43.8%63.2%
Checked the oil57.1%56.9%56.3%65.8%
Checked the battery level36.0%31.8%27.1%52.6%
Planned the exact path for the journey56.2%59.4%56.3%60.5%
Checked the air and condition in the spare tyre44.3%46.5%35.4%57.9%
None of the above13.7%11.3%8.3%5.3%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

*Participants were able to select multiple responses.

More than 50% of Australians checked tyre pressures and the condition of their tyres, planned the exact path for the journey and checked the oil in their vehicle.

More than 14% of female respondents did not prepare for their last road trip.

Older Australians aged 58+ were more likely to check tyre pressures, refill the washing fluid, check the oil, battery level, and air in the spare tyre and plan the exact path for the journey before heading on a road trip.

Queensland respondents were more likely to prepare for their next road trip than respondents from other states.

Respondents who drove for 30+ hours were much more likely to thoroughly prepare for their last road trip compared to those who drove for less than 5 hours.

Similarly, respondents who drove a vehicle towing a caravan were more likely to properly prepare their car than other vehicle types.

Do you see yourself taking a road trip in the future?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 65% of Australian respondents see themselves taking a road trip in the future.

Nearly 80% of respondents aged 28-37 said they would go on another road trip. While 16.7% of 68-77-year-olds said they would not go on another road trip. This is double the Australian percentage.

Key Takeaways

High fuel prices have stopped Aussies from going on a road trip

Nearly 40% of Australian respondents have not taken a road trip due to high fuel prices. And in Queensland, more than half of respondents haven’t been on a road trip because fuel prices are too high.

According to Budget Direct’s latest survey on Car Running Costs, fuel was the most expensive ongoing car-related expense for respondents in 2023 [2]. The majority of respondents cited fuel as the car-related cost that had increased the most over the last 12 months. [2]

SUVs continue to increase in popularity

Sports Utility Vehicles also known as SUVs are currently the most popular car choice for Australians and in the last two years, the number of respondents who drove a 4x4 or SUV has increased. [2]

The SUV was the most popular car type in our latest survey on Car Running Costs. [2]

While in this survey there were 42.5% of 38-47-year-olds who drove a residential 4x4 or SUV. And nearly 40% of Western Australian and Queensland respondents drove a residential 4x4 or SUV on their last road trip.

Australians are more likely to prepare their vehicles for longer road trips

Respondents who drove for 30+ hours were much more likely to thoroughly prepare for their last road trip compared to those who drove for less than 5 hours and were most likely to not prepare at all.

Similarly, respondents who drove a vehicle towing a caravan were more likely to properly prepare their car.

See More Guides

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Budget Direct, 2022, Family Road Trips Survey & Statistics 2022
  2. Rachael Rosel, 2024, Car Running Costs Survey and Statistics 2023

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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