Home Burglary Survey & Statistics 2022

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Home Burglary Survey & Statistics 2022

24 June 2022 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Home Burglary Survey and Statistics 2024

Find out the latest government-sourced statistics on home burglaries, and the results from our survey on how Australians would handle a home break-in.

Quick Stats

  • 96.8% of Australians have not experienced a break-in or an attempted break-in within the last 12 months

  • 6.9% of Australians have had a package or parcel stolen from outside their home

  • Out of those who had experienced a break-in; 53.8% of respondents were covered by insurance and received some level of payment.

We all keep the risks of home invasions and burglary in the back of our minds. Whether it’s double-checking the garage door has closed or worrying if a door is locked when we’re away from home – there is very little escape from the thought of a home burglary.

In June 2022, we put this to the test and surveyed 816 Australian participants 18+ through Pure Profile to gauge their attitudes towards break-ins, home security and the types of methods they use to protect their homes.

1.0 Australian Home Burglary Statistics

2.0 Australian Burglaries vs Global Statistics

3.0 Home Burglary Survey Results

4.0 Key Findings

1.0 Australian Home Burglary Statistics

Data available from the Australian Bureau of Statistics[1] have been used to reflect on Australian home burglary rates from the 2020-2021 financial year.

1.1 Home Break-In Statistics Across Australia

% of households affectedNumber of households affected
Break-ins1.7%171,600
Attempted break-ins1.8%179,400

3.5% of Australian households experienced either a break-in or attempted break-in during 2020-2021. The number of Australian households that experienced a break-in decreased from 2.4% in 2019-2020 whereas the rate of attempted break-ins was similar to the previous year (1.9%).

1.2 Consequences of Break-Ins

1.3 Most Common Items Stolen During Break-Ins

% of households affectedNumber of households affected
Personal items, such as jewellery and clothing20%34,200
Bicycles or sporting equipment18%30,800
Money, purse or wallet16%26,900
Tools15%25,500

In 20% of break-ins, personal items like jewellery and clothing) are stolen. The next most likely items to be stolen were bicycles or sporting equipment, money, purses or wallets.

1.4 Historical Data for Unlawful Entry with Intent

YearReported crimes
2011198,100
2012186,800
2013173,000
2014180,700
2015173,300
2016172,100
2017166,800
2018178,400
2019175,000
2020116,700

Data on reported crimes shows that in recent years, break-ins have decreased significantly. From 2011 to 2020, the number of cases reported each year has dropped by 42%. 

The decrease in the number of reported crimes between 2019-2020 can be attributed to strict lockdown policies in Australia as a result of COVID-19.

2.0 Australian Burglaries vs Global Statistics

2.1 Ten Highest Burglary Rates (in Selected Countries) Globally

Burglary cases per 100,000 people

According to Szmigiera’s[2]data from 2018 (published in 2022), Australia had the 6th highest rate of burglaries in the world. New Zealand had the highest rate, with 1354 cases per 100,000 people.

3.0 Home Burglary Survey Results

3.1 If a home was burgled, what items would you most expect to be taken?

Australia

Money, purse or walletPersonal items (such as jewellery)Computer equipmentKeysMobile phonesToolsAlcohol or foodBicycles / sporting equipment
45.8%18.8%14.6%8.9%6.5%3.6%1.0%0.9%

Gender

Money, purse or walletPersonal items (such as jewellery)Computer equipmentKeysMobile phonesToolsAlcohol or foodBicycles / sporting equipment
Female43.6%21.9%13.8%9.9%5.1%3.8%1.0%0.8%
Male47.9%15.8%15.3%8.0%7.8%3.3%0.9%0.9%

State

Money, purse or walletPersonal items (such as jewellery)Computer equipmentKeysMobile phonesToolsAlcohol or foodBicycles / sporting equipment
NSW50.7%16.7%14.1%5.4%8.7%3.3%0.4%0.7%
Vic38.1%21.4%16.7%10.7%6.5%5.1%0.9%0.5%
Qld48.4%16.1%11.0%16.1%3.2%3.9%0.6%0.6%
WA47.1%18.8%15.3%7.1%7.1%0.0%2.4%2.4%
SA40.4%25.0%17.3%1.9%7.7%3.8%1.9%1.9%
Tas47.1%23.5%17.6%5.9%0.0%5.9%0.0%0.0%

Have you had a break-in?

Money, purse or walletPersonal items (such as jewellery)Computer equipmentKeysMobile phonesToolsAlcohol or foodBicycles / sporting equipment
Yes38.5%15.4%19.2%11.5%11.5%3.8%0.0%0.0%
No46.1%18.9%14.4%8.9%6.3%3.5%1.0%0.9%

45.8% Australian respondents most expected money, a purse or wallet to be taken if a home was burgled.

21.9% of female respondents thought that personal items (such as jewellery) were most likely to be taken, compared to 15.8% of male respondents.

Over 50% of respondents from New South Wales thought if a home was being burgled it was money, a purse or wallet were most likely to be taken.

Queenslanders were most worried about their keys being stolen in a burglary.

The 35.8% of respondents who most expected money, purses or wallets to be stolen have also experienced a break-in.

3.2 Have you ever had packages or parcels stolen from outside your home (like parcels left by a courier at your front door)?

93.1% Australians have not had packages or parcels stolen from outside their home.

On the contrary Australia Post reported that over 1 million parcels were stolen in 2019 with predictions that this would increase in 2020[3]. While this was predicted prior to the COVID-19 restrictions and rising rates in online shopping, figures related to stolen packages or parcels in 2021 peaked with 22.2% of South Australians experiencing package theft [4].

We can assume that this trend may continue in 2022 however, this is yet to be confirmed.

3.3 What security/property protection systems have you had on your home over the past 12 months?

Australia

Gender

Age

Deadlocks on doorsSecurity screens on doors and windowsFloodlights/sensor lightsSecurity camerasLive monitoring/alarm systemNone of the above
18-2423.8%47.6%19.0%33.3%23.8%33.3%
25-3456.5%50.9%42.6%30.6%16.7%20.4%
35-4458.2%53.3%41.2%31.3%15.4%16.5%
45-5457.9%48.3%35.2%31.0%15.2%17.9%
55-6462.0%62.0%47.3%24.7%20.0%14.0%
65+72.9%63.3%52.4%23.3%21.4%13.3%

State

Deadlocks on doorsSecurity screens on doors and windowsFloodlights/sensor lightsSecurity camerasLive monitoring/alarm systemNone of the above
NSW63.8%48.2%41.3%23.9%17.4%18.8%
Vic61.4%54.0%45.6%34.4%21.9%13.0%
Qld53.5%67.1%41.9%25.8%13.5%14.8%
WA64.7%60.0%43.5%27.1%16.5%18.8%
SA65.4%71.2%50.0%26.9%25.0%15.4%
Tas64.7%41.2%52.9%35.3%11.8%23.5%

61.5% of Australians had deadlocks on their doors over the past 12 months, closely followed by security screens on doors and windows, floodlights and sensor lights.

Males were more likely to have had a security system in place over the past 12 months with only 13.7% answering none of the above.

Older respondents aged 65+ were the most likely to have deadlocks on the doors, security screens on doors and windows and floodlights/sensor lights. While the youngest participants aged 18-24 were most likely to embrace technology and have security cameras and a live monitoring/ alarm system.

South Australians were most likely to have deadlocks on their doors, security screens on doors and windows, live monitoring/alarm systems and Tasmanians were most likely to have floodlights/sensor lights and security cameras in their home.

3.4 Have you experienced a break-in, or an attempted break-in within the last 12 months?

Australia

96.8% of Australian respondents have not experienced a break-in or an attempted break-in within the last 12 months. With the onset of COVID-19 and ongoing restrictions in place, the number of break-ins has decreased to only 1.7% of Australian households [1].

3.5 Did insurance cover damage/losses from the break-in event?*

Australia

*Results only include participants who answered “yes” to Q3.4, indicating they had experienced a break-in during the last 12 months.

Out of those who had experienced a break-in or an attempted break-in during the last 12 months 53.8% of respondents were covered by insurance and received some level of payment.

3.6 Which of these did you do after the break-in event?

Australia

Of those respondents who experienced a break-in event, 57.7% added/changed locks on their doors and/or windows. Despite Australians embracing newer security methods, this is a great option for the 1 in 5 Australians who still do not lock their doors.

4.0 Key Findings

More Australians have deadlocks on their doors than any other security method

Installation of deadlocks proved to be the most popular form of protection. Older respondents aged 65+ were the most likely to install deadlocks on their doors. This was the most popular form of security for respondents from New South Wales too.

And after experiencing a break-in, 57.7% respondents also chose to add or change locks on their doors and/or windows.

Australians aged 35-44 are most likely to have packages stolen from outside their homes

As Australians age, they’re less likely to embrace newer technology than their younger counterparts. It’s no surprise then that only 15.4% of respondents aged 35-44 had a live monitoring or alarm system installed in their homes. This suggests that installing this type of security system may help to reduce the number of packages stolen from outside their homes.

Some respondents chose to move house after experiencing a break-in

While they may have also upgraded their home security, 19.2% of respondents ultimately made the choice to move house after experiencing a break-in. A break-in can instil fear in homeowners, be physically and mentally taxing, and sometimes it may feel easier just to start over.

See More Research

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2022, Crime Victimisation, Australia
  2. M. Szmigiera, 2022, Burglary rate globally 2018, by country
  3. Neighbourhood Watch, 2020, How to prevent parcel theft
  4. Christopher Hughes, 2022, Share of respondents who said they had packages or parcels stolen from outside their door in Australia from April 2020 to April 2021, by state

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in June, 2022. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 816, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). All other data on this website is the latest available from the named sources in this article, and was obtained in June, 2022. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon these data.

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