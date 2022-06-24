Home Burglary Survey & Statistics 2022

Find out the latest government-sourced statistics on home burglaries, and the results from our survey on how Australians would handle a home break-in.

Quick Stats

96.8% of Australians have not experienced a break-in or an attempted break-in within the last 12 months

6.9% of Australians have had a package or parcel stolen from outside their home

Out of those who had experienced a break-in; 53.8% of respondents were covered by insurance and received some level of payment.

We all keep the risks of home invasions and burglary in the back of our minds. Whether it’s double-checking the garage door has closed or worrying if a door is locked when we’re away from home – there is very little escape from the thought of a home burglary.

In June 2022, we put this to the test and surveyed 816 Australian participants 18+ through Pure Profile to gauge their attitudes towards break-ins, home security and the types of methods they use to protect their homes.

1.0 Australian Home Burglary Statistics

2.0 Australian Burglaries vs Global Statistics

3.0 Home Burglary Survey Results

4.0 Key Findings

1.0 Australian Home Burglary Statistics

Data available from the Australian Bureau of Statistics[1] have been used to reflect on Australian home burglary rates from the 2020-2021 financial year.

1.1 Home Break-In Statistics Across Australia

% of households affected Number of households affected Break-ins 1.7% 171,600 Attempted break-ins 1.8% 179,400

3.5% of Australian households experienced either a break-in or attempted break-in during 2020-2021. The number of Australian households that experienced a break-in decreased from 2.4% in 2019-2020 whereas the rate of attempted break-ins was similar to the previous year (1.9%).

1.2 Consequences of Break-Ins

1.3 Most Common Items Stolen During Break-Ins

% of households affected Number of households affected Personal items, such as jewellery and clothing 20% 34,200 Bicycles or sporting equipment 18% 30,800 Money, purse or wallet 16% 26,900 Tools 15% 25,500

In 20% of break-ins, personal items like jewellery and clothing) are stolen. The next most likely items to be stolen were bicycles or sporting equipment, money, purses or wallets.

1.4 Historical Data for Unlawful Entry with Intent

Year Reported crimes 2011 198,100 2012 186,800 2013 173,000 2014 180,700 2015 173,300 2016 172,100 2017 166,800 2018 178,400 2019 175,000 2020 116,700

Data on reported crimes shows that in recent years, break-ins have decreased significantly. From 2011 to 2020, the number of cases reported each year has dropped by 42%.

The decrease in the number of reported crimes between 2019-2020 can be attributed to strict lockdown policies in Australia as a result of COVID-19.

2.0 Australian Burglaries vs Global Statistics

2.1 Ten Highest Burglary Rates (in Selected Countries) Globally

Burglary cases per 100,000 people

According to Szmigiera’s[2]data from 2018 (published in 2022), Australia had the 6th highest rate of burglaries in the world. New Zealand had the highest rate, with 1354 cases per 100,000 people.

3.0 Home Burglary Survey Results

3.1 If a home was burgled, what items would you most expect to be taken?

Australia Gender State Have you had a break-in? Australia Money, purse or wallet Personal items (such as jewellery) Computer equipment Keys Mobile phones Tools Alcohol or food Bicycles / sporting equipment 45.8% 18.8% 14.6% 8.9% 6.5% 3.6% 1.0% 0.9% Gender Money, purse or wallet Personal items (such as jewellery) Computer equipment Keys Mobile phones Tools Alcohol or food Bicycles / sporting equipment Female 43.6% 21.9% 13.8% 9.9% 5.1% 3.8% 1.0% 0.8% Male 47.9% 15.8% 15.3% 8.0% 7.8% 3.3% 0.9% 0.9% State Money, purse or wallet Personal items (such as jewellery) Computer equipment Keys Mobile phones Tools Alcohol or food Bicycles / sporting equipment NSW 50.7% 16.7% 14.1% 5.4% 8.7% 3.3% 0.4% 0.7% Vic 38.1% 21.4% 16.7% 10.7% 6.5% 5.1% 0.9% 0.5% Qld 48.4% 16.1% 11.0% 16.1% 3.2% 3.9% 0.6% 0.6% WA 47.1% 18.8% 15.3% 7.1% 7.1% 0.0% 2.4% 2.4% SA 40.4% 25.0% 17.3% 1.9% 7.7% 3.8% 1.9% 1.9% Tas 47.1% 23.5% 17.6% 5.9% 0.0% 5.9% 0.0% 0.0% Have you had a break-in? Money, purse or wallet Personal items (such as jewellery) Computer equipment Keys Mobile phones Tools Alcohol or food Bicycles / sporting equipment Yes 38.5% 15.4% 19.2% 11.5% 11.5% 3.8% 0.0% 0.0% No 46.1% 18.9% 14.4% 8.9% 6.3% 3.5% 1.0% 0.9%

45.8% Australian respondents most expected money, a purse or wallet to be taken if a home was burgled.

21.9% of female respondents thought that personal items (such as jewellery) were most likely to be taken, compared to 15.8% of male respondents.

Over 50% of respondents from New South Wales thought if a home was being burgled it was money, a purse or wallet were most likely to be taken.

Queenslanders were most worried about their keys being stolen in a burglary.

The 35.8% of respondents who most expected money, purses or wallets to be stolen have also experienced a break-in.

3.2 Have you ever had packages or parcels stolen from outside your home (like parcels left by a courier at your front door)?

93.1% Australians have not had packages or parcels stolen from outside their home.

On the contrary Australia Post reported that over 1 million parcels were stolen in 2019 with predictions that this would increase in 2020[3]. While this was predicted prior to the COVID-19 restrictions and rising rates in online shopping, figures related to stolen packages or parcels in 2021 peaked with 22.2% of South Australians experiencing package theft [4].

We can assume that this trend may continue in 2022 however, this is yet to be confirmed.

3.3 What security/property protection systems have you had on your home over the past 12 months?

Australia Gender Age State Australia Gender Age Deadlocks on doors Security screens on doors and windows Floodlights/sensor lights Security cameras Live monitoring/alarm system None of the above 18-24 23.8% 47.6% 19.0% 33.3% 23.8% 33.3% 25-34 56.5% 50.9% 42.6% 30.6% 16.7% 20.4% 35-44 58.2% 53.3% 41.2% 31.3% 15.4% 16.5% 45-54 57.9% 48.3% 35.2% 31.0% 15.2% 17.9% 55-64 62.0% 62.0% 47.3% 24.7% 20.0% 14.0% 65+ 72.9% 63.3% 52.4% 23.3% 21.4% 13.3% State Deadlocks on doors Security screens on doors and windows Floodlights/sensor lights Security cameras Live monitoring/alarm system None of the above NSW 63.8% 48.2% 41.3% 23.9% 17.4% 18.8% Vic 61.4% 54.0% 45.6% 34.4% 21.9% 13.0% Qld 53.5% 67.1% 41.9% 25.8% 13.5% 14.8% WA 64.7% 60.0% 43.5% 27.1% 16.5% 18.8% SA 65.4% 71.2% 50.0% 26.9% 25.0% 15.4% Tas 64.7% 41.2% 52.9% 35.3% 11.8% 23.5%

61.5% of Australians had deadlocks on their doors over the past 12 months, closely followed by security screens on doors and windows, floodlights and sensor lights.

Males were more likely to have had a security system in place over the past 12 months with only 13.7% answering none of the above.

Older respondents aged 65+ were the most likely to have deadlocks on the doors, security screens on doors and windows and floodlights/sensor lights. While the youngest participants aged 18-24 were most likely to embrace technology and have security cameras and a live monitoring/ alarm system.

South Australians were most likely to have deadlocks on their doors, security screens on doors and windows, live monitoring/alarm systems and Tasmanians were most likely to have floodlights/sensor lights and security cameras in their home.

3.4 Have you experienced a break-in, or an attempted break-in within the last 12 months?

Australia

96.8% of Australian respondents have not experienced a break-in or an attempted break-in within the last 12 months. With the onset of COVID-19 and ongoing restrictions in place, the number of break-ins has decreased to only 1.7% of Australian households [1].

3.5 Did insurance cover damage/losses from the break-in event?*

Australia

*Results only include participants who answered “yes” to Q3.4, indicating they had experienced a break-in during the last 12 months.

Out of those who had experienced a break-in or an attempted break-in during the last 12 months 53.8% of respondents were covered by insurance and received some level of payment.

3.6 Which of these did you do after the break-in event?

Australia

Of those respondents who experienced a break-in event, 57.7% added/changed locks on their doors and/or windows. Despite Australians embracing newer security methods, this is a great option for the 1 in 5 Australians who still do not lock their doors.

4.0 Key Findings

More Australians have deadlocks on their doors than any other security method

Installation of deadlocks proved to be the most popular form of protection. Older respondents aged 65+ were the most likely to install deadlocks on their doors. This was the most popular form of security for respondents from New South Wales too.

And after experiencing a break-in, 57.7% respondents also chose to add or change locks on their doors and/or windows.

Australians aged 35-44 are most likely to have packages stolen from outside their homes

As Australians age, they’re less likely to embrace newer technology than their younger counterparts. It’s no surprise then that only 15.4% of respondents aged 35-44 had a live monitoring or alarm system installed in their homes. This suggests that installing this type of security system may help to reduce the number of packages stolen from outside their homes.

Some respondents chose to move house after experiencing a break-in

While they may have also upgraded their home security, 19.2% of respondents ultimately made the choice to move house after experiencing a break-in. A break-in can instil fear in homeowners, be physically and mentally taxing, and sometimes it may feel easier just to start over.

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