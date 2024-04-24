How to Change a Smoke Alarm Battery

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Change a Smoke Alarm Battery

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

24 April 2024 | See disclaimer

Smoke alarms (also known as smoke detectors) are an integral part of reducing the risk of house fires in your home.

And for your smoke alarm to stay in good working order, it needs to be regularly maintained.

This means you’ll need to press the ‘test button’ to test if your smoke alarm is working each month, vacuum your smoke alarm to remove dust particles every six months and change your smoke alarm’s battery at least once a year.

In the following guide, we’ll show you how to change your smoke alarm battery using step-by-step instructions and help you keep your home’s smoke alarms up and running.

What You’ll Need to Change Smoke Alarm Batteries

Before you start make sure you have the following items:

  • A ladder

  • A screwdriver

  • New smoke detector batteries

  • Safety equipment including safety glasses, gloves, ear muffs and a mask when needed.

Step 1: Check What Type of Smoke Alarm You Have

In Australia, all smoke alarms must comply with the manufacturing Australian Standard (AS 3786-2014). Depending on which state you live in this may dictate the type of smoke alarm you should have in your home.

There are two types of smoke detectors:

  • Ionisation - These alarms are more responsive to fast flame fires including fires ignited by paper or flammable liquids and use ions or electrically charged particles to help detect smoke.

  • Photoelectric - These smoke alarms use a light beam to detect the presence of smoke from a smouldering fire such as a fire that has been ignited by a cigarette in bedding or furniture.

Different smoke alarm models require different types of batteries. A battery-operated smoke alarm needs to be changed at least once a year. Other types of smoke alarms are either hardwired into electricity mains or powered by a non-removable lithium battery that will need to be replaced with the smoke alarm once they expire after 10 years.

A steady green LED light indicates that you have a wired smoke detector that’s connected to the electricity mains in your home. Whereas a flashing light every 30-45 seconds means your smoke alarm is battery-operated. [1]

Outside of regular maintenance, if your battery-operated smoke alarm (or battery back-ups) regularly makes a ‘chirping’ sound this will signal that the smoke alarm’s battery has stopped working and needs to be replaced.

Step 2: Detach Your Smoke Alarm from the Ceiling

Image

If you have a battery-operated smoke detector, the first thing you’ll need to do is remove your smoke detector from its frame on the ceiling.

You can use a screwdriver to slide your smoke alarm away from the frame or twist your smoke alarm until you hear it click to reveal the compartment containing the smoke alarm batteries.

Some smoke alarm models also have a plastic lock to protect the part of the smoke alarm that contains the batteries. You’ll need a screwdriver to pry open the plastic lock and the battery compartment.

Step 3: Replace the Smoke Alarm Batteries

Image

Once you’ve safely removed the smoke detector from its frame or the compartment covering the smoke alarm batteries, then you can take out the old battery or batteries.

Before you throw anything away, make sure you check with your local council or waste management partner to find your nearest battery collection or disposal point.

Now you can install your new battery or batteries by lining up the correct negative and positive connections labelled on your smoke alarm.

Step 4: Secure the Smoke Detector Back in Place

Once you’ve installed your new smoke alarm batteries you can slide, twist or click your smoke detector back into place.

Step 5: Test the New Batteries

Image

Here’s how you can test your smoke detectors’ new batteries:

  1. Check the light on your battery-operated smoke detector flashes at least once every 60 seconds.

  2. Press and hold the ‘test button’ until the alarm sounds, then release it.

  3. If the alarm doesn’t sound you can either replace your batteries again and/or press and hold the ‘reset button’ for 15-20 seconds.

  4. Repeat these steps until your smoke alarm successfully sounds.

Preventing Home Hazards

Ongoing maintenance is needed for most home smoke detectors, but when it comes to battery-operated smoke alarms, the batteries must be changed at least once a year.

This ensures your smoke detector is in good working order and can properly protect your home from unsuspecting fires and other home hazards.

Before you start this process, you’ll need to find out which type of smoke detector battery you have and address its specific maintenance needs. And if you decide to change or update any security devices (including smoke alarms) in your home then you should always notify your Home Insurance provider.

See More Home Hazards Guides

References

  1. Bunnings Warehouse, 2024, How to Change a Smoke Alarm Battery

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

How Much Do House Extensions Cost in Australia?

Tips For Renovating Your Home

The Home Renovation Capitals of Australia