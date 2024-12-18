How to Clean an Air Conditioner

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Clean an Air Conditioner

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

18 December 2024 | See disclaimer

For most Australian homes an air conditioner is a necessity. And with temperatures rising as we approach the summer months, many Australians will start to use their air conditioner on a daily basis.

With regular usage also comes maintenance, and especially cleaning. While you should get professional service for your air conditioner at least once a year, having a regular cleaning process will help maintain its ongoing condition.

In this guide, we’ll outline how to clean your air conditioner using step-by-step instructions to help keep your AC unit up and running especially in the summer months.

Signs You Have a Dirty Air Conditioner

Here’s what you should look for when using your air conditioner:

  • Reduced airflow

  • Increased energy bills

  • Strange noises

  • Unpleasant odours

  • Leaking water from ducts or vents

What You’ll Need To Clean Your Air Conditioner

Split system air conditioning units consist of both indoor and outdoor units. An indoor air conditioner unit absorbs heat from the air inside your home while an outdoor unit releases the hot air outside.

This means that the cleaning process may differ slightly depending on the type of unit you’re cleaning.

Before you start the cleaning process it can be a good idea to have the following items:

  • Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

  • Mild detergent

  • Scrubbing brush

  • Coil brush

  • Sponge

  • No-rinse evaporator spray

  • Hose

How to Clean Your Indoor Unit

In most Australian homes an indoor air conditioning unit will be a part of a reverse-cycle split-system, over a ducted air conditioning system.

Before you start to clean make sure:

  • The air conditioner is completely dry - Set your air conditioner on fan mode and run it for 30-40 minutes to get rid of any moisture.

  • You disconnect the unit from the power source - There should be no power supply connected to your air conditioning unit before you start cleaning.

1. Remove Air Filters

Image

Start by removing the front panel to access the inside of your air conditioner. Depending on the type of ac unit you can either lift up the panel door, undo latches or push the tabs and lift the panel up to start cleaning.

Once you’ve opened up the air conditioner, remove the air filter (or filters) by pressing the tabs that connect the air filters to the unit.

2. How to Clean an Air Conditioner Filter

Image

Take your air conditioning filter outside to shake off the dust. Then use a soft brush to remove any extra dust or debris. You can also use a vacuum cleaner on air conditioner filters for a more thorough cleaning.

If there is a lot of dirt and buildup you can wash air filters in warm water with mild detergent and rinse them off. Some air conditioners also have air purifying filters which can also be washed and rinsed in a similar way.

3. Clean the Cooling System

Remove the cooling fins (blades that direct the airflow) and use a vacuum or dry cloth to clean the space behind the fins (inside the unit) and the fins themselves.

4. Clean the Evaporator Coils

Image

Start by using a coil brush to remove dust and debris from the evaporator coils.

Then apply a homemade mixture of mild soap and water using a spray bottle or a no-rinse evaporator spray (especially if the coils are very dirty), let the solution sit for up to half an hour and then wipe it off with a fresh cloth.

5. Flush the Drain Pipe

To clean the drain pipe in a split system air conditioner you’ll need a wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Place the vacuum hose at the opening of the pipe and hold it in place while the vacuum runs for two minutes.

How to Clean Your Outdoor Unit

Before you start to clean make sure:

  • You can reach your outdoor unit from the ground - If your outdoor unit is out of reach, cleaning your outdoor unit can become very unsafe. In this case, it’s recommended that you get a professional service.

  • You disconnect the outdoor unit from the main power supply - If you are concerned about electrical safety you should always contact a professional electrician first.

1. Remove Dust Buildup

Image

Start by using a soft brush to remove dust buildup on the fins and debris at the bottom of the unit.

2. Wash With a Hose

Hold the hose inside the outdoor unit and spray the fins with water to push the debris outside the unit.

3. Scrub the Condenser Panels

Image

Lastly, you can brush the dust off the outside panels of the unit. Then scrub away any dirt and debris using a sponge and detergent (especially around the edges of the panel).

Regularly Cleaning Your Air Conditioner

A regular air conditioner clean twice to three times a year will help reduce bacteria in your air conditioner, improve indoor air quality in your home and increase your unit’s life span.

Ongoing maintenance can help reduce running costs and monthly electricity bills.

And if you decide to update your air conditioning unit (such as replacing an electric motor) make sure you notify your Home Insurance provider.

See More Home Hazards Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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