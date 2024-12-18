How to Clean an Air Conditioner

For most Australian homes an air conditioner is a necessity. And with temperatures rising as we approach the summer months, many Australians will start to use their air conditioner on a daily basis.

With regular usage also comes maintenance, and especially cleaning. While you should get professional service for your air conditioner at least once a year, having a regular cleaning process will help maintain its ongoing condition.

In this guide, we’ll outline how to clean your air conditioner using step-by-step instructions to help keep your AC unit up and running especially in the summer months.

Signs You Have a Dirty Air Conditioner

Here’s what you should look for when using your air conditioner:

Reduced airflow

Increased energy bills

Strange noises

Unpleasant odours

Leaking water from ducts or vents

What You’ll Need To Clean Your Air Conditioner

Split system air conditioning units consist of both indoor and outdoor units. An indoor air conditioner unit absorbs heat from the air inside your home while an outdoor unit releases the hot air outside.

This means that the cleaning process may differ slightly depending on the type of unit you’re cleaning.

Before you start the cleaning process it can be a good idea to have the following items:

Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

Mild detergent

Scrubbing brush

Coil brush

Sponge

No-rinse evaporator spray

Hose

How to Clean Your Indoor Unit

In most Australian homes an indoor air conditioning unit will be a part of a reverse-cycle split-system, over a ducted air conditioning system.

Before you start to clean make sure:

The air conditioner is completely dry - Set your air conditioner on fan mode and run it for 30-40 minutes to get rid of any moisture.

You disconnect the unit from the power source - There should be no power supply connected to your air conditioning unit before you start cleaning.

1. Remove Air Filters

Start by removing the front panel to access the inside of your air conditioner. Depending on the type of ac unit you can either lift up the panel door, undo latches or push the tabs and lift the panel up to start cleaning.

Once you’ve opened up the air conditioner, remove the air filter (or filters) by pressing the tabs that connect the air filters to the unit.

2. How to Clean an Air Conditioner Filter

Take your air conditioning filter outside to shake off the dust. Then use a soft brush to remove any extra dust or debris. You can also use a vacuum cleaner on air conditioner filters for a more thorough cleaning.

If there is a lot of dirt and buildup you can wash air filters in warm water with mild detergent and rinse them off. Some air conditioners also have air purifying filters which can also be washed and rinsed in a similar way.

3. Clean the Cooling System

Remove the cooling fins (blades that direct the airflow) and use a vacuum or dry cloth to clean the space behind the fins (inside the unit) and the fins themselves.

4. Clean the Evaporator Coils

Start by using a coil brush to remove dust and debris from the evaporator coils.

Then apply a homemade mixture of mild soap and water using a spray bottle or a no-rinse evaporator spray (especially if the coils are very dirty), let the solution sit for up to half an hour and then wipe it off with a fresh cloth.

5. Flush the Drain Pipe

To clean the drain pipe in a split system air conditioner you’ll need a wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Place the vacuum hose at the opening of the pipe and hold it in place while the vacuum runs for two minutes.

How to Clean Your Outdoor Unit

Before you start to clean make sure:

You can reach your outdoor unit from the ground - If your outdoor unit is out of reach, cleaning your outdoor unit can become very unsafe. In this case, it’s recommended that you get a professional service.

You disconnect the outdoor unit from the main power supply - If you are concerned about electrical safety you should always contact a professional electrician first.

1. Remove Dust Buildup

Start by using a soft brush to remove dust buildup on the fins and debris at the bottom of the unit.

2. Wash With a Hose

Hold the hose inside the outdoor unit and spray the fins with water to push the debris outside the unit.

3. Scrub the Condenser Panels

Lastly, you can brush the dust off the outside panels of the unit. Then scrub away any dirt and debris using a sponge and detergent (especially around the edges of the panel).

Regularly Cleaning Your Air Conditioner

A regular air conditioner clean twice to three times a year will help reduce bacteria in your air conditioner, improve indoor air quality in your home and increase your unit’s life span.

Ongoing maintenance can help reduce running costs and monthly electricity bills.

And if you decide to update your air conditioning unit (such as replacing an electric motor) make sure you notify your Home Insurance provider.

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