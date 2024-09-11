How to Unblock a Drain

Let’s be honest, no one wants to think about the gunk and grease buildup in their kitchen sink or find themselves standing in a shallow pool of water in the shower. But without proper maintenance, clogged drains can happen.

Thankfully, unblocking a drain in your bathroom or kitchen doesn’t have to be a complicated job.

In this guide, you’ll discover some simple at-home solutions to help you unclog your drains and avoid costly repair call-outs.

Why do blocked drains happen?

Household drains and pipes work pretty hard, whether it’s the kitchen sink, bathroom sink, shower drain, laundry drain pipes or the toilet.

The daily grease and grime of life flows through our drains. If you have kids and pets you’ve likely found all kinds of unexpected bits and bobs floating around sinkholes or in the toilet bowl.

While the root cause behind a clogged drain may not always be clear at first, it does help to know what’s behind a blockage to determine the best course of action.

Some common culprits might include:

Hair build-up

Grease and soap scum

Plants, dirt and other debris

Broken or poorly installed pipes

Foreign objects such as bath toys

Not enough water pressure or flow

Types of Common Household Drains

It’s important to regularly check your plumbing system, drains and sinks around your home to ensure that everything is functioning properly.

Remember to check:

Kitchen sinks

Bathroom sinks

Floor drains

Shower drains

Roof drains

Gutter drains

Why it’s Important to Unclog Drains

Our plumbing systems are designed for water to flow freely and for water pressure to sit at the correct levels. The Australian standard for water pressure in homes currently sits at 500 kPa (kilopascals).

Sink drains and pipes aren’t designed to withstand high water pressure, so it’s important to regularly clear any obstructions such as grease or foreign objects. These obstructions can build up and put stress on the pipes.

In some instances, where there is a blockage, water can become backlogged and slowly leak through a seal or cause a pipe to burst unexpectedly.

Ways to Unblock Drains

From minor blockages to a severely clogged drain, there are lots of ways to unblock a drain. Whether you’re looking for a natural solution or a cost-effective alternative to hiring a professional plumber, try some of these easy DIY tips to unblock your drains today. Make sure you always use appropriate safety equipment (for example, rubber gloves, safety glasses) and follow the instructions.

Baking Soda and Vinegar

You may have conducted a similar experiment in science class when making a mini volcano. This fizzy home remedy also works surprisingly well for flushing out minor clogs, and you probably have these items in your pantry already.

Follow these steps to unclog

Pour a kettle of boiling water down the drain. Pour a cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by a cup of white vinegar (or cleaning vinegar if you have any). Let it sit for about 10 minutes and use a sink plug to contain the fizzy chemical reaction. Pour boiling water down the drain again to dislodge any remaining gunk.

Plunger

The plunger is a household classic and a handy tool once you know how to use it.

Plungers can be used for sinks and toilets, although it’s a good idea to keep them separate for hygiene purposes.

For sink drain use:

Place the plunger over the sink hole, making sure the plunger is completely submerged in water. Pump up and down. You’ll likely hear gurgling sounds which is a good sign something is becoming dislodged. Repeat until the blockage is completely cleared and water flows freely down the drain again.

For toilet use:

Make sure there is enough water in the toilet bowl to fully submerge the toilet plunger. Cover the hole with the plunger at a slight angle to create a seal. Pump up and down several times. After 5 to 10 pumps, check if the obstruction has been cleared. Flush the toilet and let it refill as normal.

Drain Cleaner

If baking soda and vinegar aren’t quite strong enough, you might want to try some chemical drain cleaner. You can pick some up from your local hardware store.

Remember, when using chemical cleaners, it’s important to wear protective gear including a mask, gloves and goggles, and always follow the instructions on the label.

Drain Snake

If you’ve tried plunging, pouring, and cleaning with minimal success, your last weapon of choice might be a drain snake (or drain auger). This long, coiled steel wire is about a quarter of an inch thick and can reach deeply into a drain pipe.

To clear a clog:

Insert the drain snake into the drain Use the hand crank to release more of the coil. In some cases, you can also attach an electric drill to the snake to powerfully dislodge any blockage, which can then be flushed down the drain or thrown away.

Drain snakes come in various lengths to suit your specific job and you can pick one up from your local hardware store.

Make sure to always follow the instructions and call a professional if not comfortable or unsure.

How to Prevent Clogged Drains

Whether you’re completely new to the clogged drain game, or you’re wondering why you have so many blocked drains around the house lately, there are ways to prevent them. Clogged drains can become a thing of the past, or at least a rare occurrence with the right maintenance. Here are a few tips on how to prevent clogged drains in the future.

Limit Materials Going Down the Sink

Some materials are notorious for causing drain blockage.

Try to avoid letting these items flow down your sinks, drains and pipes:

Oil, fat, and grease

Coffee grinds

Eggshells

Rice and pasta

Pet litter

Non-flushable paper such as paper towels and baby wipes.

Do a Weekly Hot Water Flush

Once a week, pour boiling water down your sinks to help dislodge any grease and grime and prevent further build-up.

Brush Your Hair Before Taking a Shower

Brushing your hair or your children’s hair before a shower can make a big difference. It helps limit the amount of hair going down the drain and minimises the likelihood of clogs caused by hair-balls deep in the pipes.

Use a Sink Strainer

Use a sink strainer to easily and affordably prevent large particles from going down your kitchen sink.

Yearly Plumbing Inspection

We can all make an effort to keep our drains clean and clear. However, more complex issues may come up.

It’s important to consider the possibility of pre-existing structural issues in the home from previous tenants as well as general wear and tear. When you move into a house, it can be a good idea to bring in a licensed professional plumber to conduct a thorough inspection to highlight and fix any problems early on.

This can help prevent costly repairs later down the track and identify any problems before they get worse.

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