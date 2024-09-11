How to Unblock a Drain

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Unblock a Drain

11 September 2024 | See disclaimer

Let’s be honest, no one wants to think about the gunk and grease buildup in their kitchen sink or find themselves standing in a shallow pool of water in the shower. But without proper maintenance, clogged drains can happen.

Thankfully, unblocking a drain in your bathroom or kitchen doesn’t have to be a complicated job.

In this guide, you’ll discover some simple at-home solutions to help you unclog your drains and avoid costly repair call-outs.

Why do blocked drains happen?

Household drains and pipes work pretty hard, whether it’s the kitchen sink, bathroom sink, shower drain, laundry drain pipes or the toilet.

The daily grease and grime of life flows through our drains. If you have kids and pets you’ve likely found all kinds of unexpected bits and bobs floating around sinkholes or in the toilet bowl.

While the root cause behind a clogged drain may not always be clear at first, it does help to know what’s behind a blockage to determine the best course of action.

Some common culprits might include:

  • Hair build-up

  • Grease and soap scum

  • Plants, dirt and other debris

  • Broken or poorly installed pipes

  • Foreign objects such as bath toys

  • Not enough water pressure or flow

Types of Common Household Drains

It’s important to regularly check your plumbing system, drains and sinks around your home to ensure that everything is functioning properly.

Remember to check:

  • Kitchen sinks

  • Bathroom sinks

  • Floor drains

  • Shower drains

  • Roof drains

  • Gutter drains

Why it’s Important to Unclog Drains

Our plumbing systems are designed for water to flow freely and for water pressure to sit at the correct levels. The Australian standard for water pressure in homes currently sits at 500 kPa (kilopascals).

Sink drains and pipes aren’t designed to withstand high water pressure, so it’s important to regularly clear any obstructions such as grease or foreign objects. These obstructions can build up and put stress on the pipes.

In some instances, where there is a blockage, water can become backlogged and slowly leak through a seal or cause a pipe to burst unexpectedly.

Ways to Unblock Drains

From minor blockages to a severely clogged drain, there are lots of ways to unblock a drain. Whether you’re looking for a natural solution or a cost-effective alternative to hiring a professional plumber, try some of these easy DIY tips to unblock your drains today. Make sure you always use appropriate safety equipment (for example, rubber gloves, safety glasses) and follow the instructions.

Baking Soda and Vinegar

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You may have conducted a similar experiment in science class when making a mini volcano. This fizzy home remedy also works surprisingly well for flushing out minor clogs, and you probably have these items in your pantry already.

Follow these steps to unclog

  1. Pour a kettle of boiling water down the drain.

  2. Pour a cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by a cup of white vinegar (or cleaning vinegar if you have any).

  3. Let it sit for about 10 minutes and use a sink plug to contain the fizzy chemical reaction.

  4. Pour boiling water down the drain again to dislodge any remaining gunk.

Plunger

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The plunger is a household classic and a handy tool once you know how to use it.

Plungers can be used for sinks and toilets, although it’s a good idea to keep them separate for hygiene purposes.

For sink drain use:

  1. Place the plunger over the sink hole, making sure the plunger is completely submerged in water.

  2. Pump up and down. You’ll likely hear gurgling sounds which is a good sign something is becoming dislodged.

  3. Repeat until the blockage is completely cleared and water flows freely down the drain again.

For toilet use:

  1. Make sure there is enough water in the toilet bowl to fully submerge the toilet plunger.

  2. Cover the hole with the plunger at a slight angle to create a seal.

  3. Pump up and down several times. After 5 to 10 pumps, check if the obstruction has been cleared.

  4. Flush the toilet and let it refill as normal.

Drain Cleaner

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If baking soda and vinegar aren’t quite strong enough, you might want to try some chemical drain cleaner. You can pick some up from your local hardware store.

Remember, when using chemical cleaners, it’s important to wear protective gear including a mask, gloves and goggles, and always follow the instructions on the label.

Drain Snake

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If you’ve tried plunging, pouring, and cleaning with minimal success, your last weapon of choice might be a drain snake (or drain auger). This long, coiled steel wire is about a quarter of an inch thick and can reach deeply into a drain pipe.

To clear a clog:

  1. Insert the drain snake into the drain

  2. Use the hand crank to release more of the coil.

  3. In some cases, you can also attach an electric drill to the snake to powerfully dislodge any blockage, which can then be flushed down the drain or thrown away.

Drain snakes come in various lengths to suit your specific job and you can pick one up from your local hardware store.

Make sure to always follow the instructions and call a professional if not comfortable or unsure.

How to Prevent Clogged Drains

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Whether you’re completely new to the clogged drain game, or you’re wondering why you have so many blocked drains around the house lately, there are ways to prevent them. Clogged drains can become a thing of the past, or at least a rare occurrence with the right maintenance. Here are a few tips on how to prevent clogged drains in the future.

Limit Materials Going Down the Sink

Some materials are notorious for causing drain blockage.

Try to avoid letting these items flow down your sinks, drains and pipes:

  • Oil, fat, and grease

  • Coffee grinds

  • Eggshells

  • Rice and pasta

  • Pet litter

  • Non-flushable paper such as paper towels and baby wipes.

Do a Weekly Hot Water Flush

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Once a week, pour boiling water down your sinks to help dislodge any grease and grime and prevent further build-up.

Brush Your Hair Before Taking a Shower

Brushing your hair or your children’s hair before a shower can make a big difference. It helps limit the amount of hair going down the drain and minimises the likelihood of clogs caused by hair-balls deep in the pipes.

Use a Sink Strainer

Use a sink strainer to easily and affordably prevent large particles from going down your kitchen sink.

Yearly Plumbing Inspection

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We can all make an effort to keep our drains clean and clear. However, more complex issues may come up.

It’s important to consider the possibility of pre-existing structural issues in the home from previous tenants as well as general wear and tear. When you move into a house, it can be a good idea to bring in a licensed professional plumber to conduct a thorough inspection to highlight and fix any problems early on.

This can help prevent costly repairs later down the track and identify any problems before they get worse.

See More Home Hazards Guides

References

  1. Victorian Building Authority, 2023, CW 03 Maximum Static Water Pressure Within a Building
  2. Bunnings, 2021, How to Unblock and Clean Bathroom Drains
  3. Bunnings, 2021, How to Unblock a Sink Drain
  4. Bunnings, 2015, How to Unblock a Sink Drain
  5. Dummies, 2021, How to Unclog a Drain with a Snake

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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